Holiday Wish List Pt. 2

Barr’s Public House

3355 Briarfield Blvd., Maumee.

419-866-8466

barrspublichouse.com

Both high-class and homespun, Barr’s Public House is a quintessential community watering hole. Founded in 2012, Barr’s has quickly established itself as a great place to enjoy an evening with friends. With three distinct rooms, each with its own style and character, as well as a patio, Barr’s offers delicious pub fare along with a remarkable selection of wines, craft beers and amazing cocktails Give an evening to remember with a gift card from Barr’s.

Toledo Lamp Company

201 S. Erie St.

419-913-1815.

toledolampcompany.com

For someone on your list that needs something to make their home stand out, Toledo Lamp Company is a go-to destination. Featuring handmade, original pipe lamps that bring character to any living space, Toledo Lamp has a wonderful selection of unique pieces, many of them truly one-of-a-kind. Stop by their location at the Art on Market Shoppes and light up your imagination.

Ellis Ink

3606 W. Sylvania Ave., Ste.

5567-315-8828

“Ellis Ink” on Facebook.

People looking to get some ink in the Glass City should look toward Ellis. Filled with friendly and knowledgeable staff, Michael Ellis and his team craft some of the most beautiful wearable artwork in the area, while working hard to make every client feel at home. Folks looking for piercings always have a home at Ellis Ink, too. If someone on your list has been thinking about getting that design they’ve always dreamed of, get them a gift card from Ellis.

Toledo Funny Bone/Draftcade

6140 Levis Commons Blvd

419-931-3474

toledo.funnybone.comdraftcade.com/toledo

Want one of the best nights out in the Toledo area? Plan a memorable evening at the Toledo Funny Bone and Draftcade in Levis Commons. The Funny Bone hosts our era’s top comics on its stage every week. Before or after the show, stop by Draftcade for some of the best draft beers and bar food in the area, with a selection of classic arcade games making for a great pub experience. An evening at the Funny Bone and Draftcade is a gift that everyone will appreciate.

Glossed Up by Dani Leigh

5350 Airport Hwy, Ste. 101

419-518-5838

glossedupnailbar.com

When you get your nails done, you want to be pampered and made to feel like a million bucks. The team at Glossed Up knows that, and they help every customer feel like they can conquer the world. They offer manicures and pedicures in a variety of styles, and beautiful spray tans to give you a glow that will make everyone take notice. Grab a gift card for that special someone on the list who deserves to be treated like a queen.

The Museum Store

2445 Monroe St.

419-255-8000.

tmastore.org

The Toledo Museum of Art’s world-renowned collection serves as the inspiration for a one-of-a-kind shopping experience at TMA’s Museum Store. From merchandise inspired by pieces displayed at TMA, to original art created by regional artists, the Store offers an unparalleled selection of unique gifts. Gift cards and registries are available, along with complimentary gift wrapping on select purchases. Orders through tmastore.org can also be scheduled for curbside pickup.

Black Pearl

4630 Heatherdowns Blvd.

419-380-1616.

blackpearltoledo.com

There are plenty of fine dining experiences in Toledo, but few are as memorable as the Black Pearl, located across from the Stranahan Theater. Treat the recipient of your gift to a night of choice ribeye steaks, ice-cold IPAs, or maybe choose from their impressive list of seafood options— orange roughy, mussels bathed in a white wine garlic sauce, or perhaps a shrimp or perch dinner. Whether you are in the mood for delicacies like escargot, or for a traditional Reuben sandwich, Black Pearl is a crowd-pleaser for anyone on your list.

Belamere Suites

12200 Williams Rd., Perrysburg.

419-874-2233.

belameresuites.com

For a romantic gift for that special someone in your life, you can’t go wrong with a stay at the luxurious Belamere Suites in Perrysburg. A weekend of couples massages, jacuzzi soaks and lounging by the fire— the perfect escape for two. Some of their rooms even have an in-room heated swimming pool and sauna. Book your stay today to give your partner a relaxing weekend at Belamere Suites.

Schmucker’s Restaurant

2103 N. Reynolds Rd.

419-535-9116.

schmuckers.com

For people with a sweet tooth who never turn down dessert, a pie (or three) from Schmucker’s is the perfect way to tell them that you think they’re as sweet as, well, pie. This family-owned and operated diner has become a Toledo tradition since first opening in 1948. If you want to bring a Schmucker’s pie to a holiday gathering, make sure to order now.