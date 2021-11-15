Holiday Gift Guide Pt. 1

Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash

You made your list, you checked it twice— and you still need to pick a few presents. It’s OK! Here are some of great gift options local businesses have to offer.

Ye Olde Durty Bird

2 S. St. Clair St.

419-243-2473. yeolddurtybird.com

When it comes to iconic Toledo bars, the Bird is the word. With a delicious menu of classic gastropub cuisine and amazing service any time of day, Ye Olde Durty Bird has become a big component in the revitalization of downtown. The Bird offers a robust selection of burgers, salads and steaks, plenty of beer on tap and live music to make a celebration out of most any night. Pick up one of the Bird’s gift cards to give someone a happy holiday.

Soto Signature Salon & Spa

580 Craig Dr., Perrysburg.

419-872-5555. sotosalonspa.com

Provide someone deserving the chance to get primped, pampered, and polished from head to toe with a gift card to this Perrysburg salon and spa. Offering nearly any service you can imagine— from 3D brow etching to NovaLash Eyelash Extensions to Hot Stone massages to purifying facial treatments to fantastic hair styling and color— Soto’s professionals give their clients everything they desire. Consider picking out a specific service you know your friend will love, or opt for a gift card so they can choose the experience perfect for their needs.

Consign-It Home Interiors

6925 Central Ave.

419-841-4663. consignittoledo.com

No matter who you’re shopping for, you will find plenty of excellent gift ideas at Consign-It. Whether it’s classic antiques, funky mid-century treasures or home decor that’s a bit off the beaten track, Consign-It has plenty to fit the bill. Buy pre-owned, nearly-new and new furniture. People on your gift list will really appreciate a gift card from the carefully curated selection at Consign-It. There’s something new there every day.

Deb’s Body Jewelry and More LLC

2600 Woodville Rd., Northwood.

419-691-3100. facebook.com/DebsBodyJewelry

When the sign says “Body Jewelry and More,” they mean it. Want a piercing? Go to Deb’s. Incense? Go to Deb’s. Tobacco pipes and accessories? Deb’s. Vapes? Home decor? Yep, Deb’s. Located in the Great Eastern Shopping Center, Deb’s Body Jewelry features a dizzying variety of items for the discerning alternative shopper, as well as a friendly staff ready to help you find what you want. So if you’re looking for a navel ring, a hookah or something to tie the room together, just head for…you know, Deb’s.

The Village Idiot

309 Conant St., Maumee.

419-893-7281. villageidiotmaumee.com

Some of the best pizza in town accompanied by some of the best live music in town— a trip to the Village Idiot is like giving two gifts in one. Diners can customize their pie with an assortment of mouth-watering toppings, or try one of the Idiot’s trademark specialty pizzas. (Are you brave enough to try the Chef Surprise?) The Idiot features live music seven days a week from Toledo’s most celebrated performers. Get one of the Idiot’s gift certificates to give one of Toledo’s quintessential experiences.

Bella River Boutique

2301 River Rd., Maumee.

419-740-1700. bellariverboutique.com

Do you want to look like a million bucks but don’t want to spend a million bucks? Bella River Boutique is the perfect solution. Featuring hundreds of designer names in handbags, clothes, footwear and more, Bella River offers gently pre-owned products at a fraction of the cost of the big name stores. With a professional and helpful staff ready to guide you to your next great bargain find, Bella River is the secret weapon for stylish ladies around the glass city. Ask about their gift cards!

Nagoya Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi

6190 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg.

419-931-8400. nagoyaohio.com

Feel like dinner and a show this holiday? Why not treat that special someone on your list to both at the same time? The spectacular chefs at Nagoya will wow diners with their culinary utensil tricks as they grill up a meal to remember. Nagoya’s traditional Asian cuisine makes it a perfect place to stop for lunch or dinner. Gift cards in denominations of $10 can be purchased through Nagoya’s website.

Health Foods by Claudia

3904 Secor Rd.

419-474-2400. healthfoodsbyclaudia.com

It takes time, dedication and passion to build a customer base in Toledo as loyal as Claudia David-Roscoe has. Health Foods by Claudia has served the people of this community for over 30 years. Her remarkable selection of vitamins, herbs and organic produce speaks to how hard she and her staff work to create a winning selection. And Claudia’s passion for her community sees her treat every customer with respect and joy. If you want to give the gift of health this season, Claudia’s is your destination.

Benchmark Restaurant

6130 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg.

419-897-6590. benchmark-restaurant.com

The variety of delicious menu items at Benchmark make one of their gift cards a sure bet for even the toughest person on your list. Customers have raved about this gem of Toledo dining’s cuisine for years, for their lobster bisque, avocado toast, sirloin served with lump crab meat, night caps and succulent desserts. A night out at Benchmark is all you need to make the foodie in your life happy.

The Museum Store

2445 Monroe St.

419-255-8000. tmastore.org

The Toledo Museum of Art’s world-renowned collection serves as the inspiration for a one-of-a-kind shopping experience at TMA’s Museum Store. From merchandise inspired by pieces displayed at TMA, to original art created by regional artists, the Store offers an unparalleled selection of unique gifts. Gift cards and registries are available, not to mention complimentary gift wrapping on select purchases. Orders through tmastore.org can also be scheduled for curbside pickup.

Basil Pizza & Wine Bar

3145 Hollister Lane, Perrysburg.

419-873-6218. basilpizzaandwinebar.com

One of the most satisfying and authentic Italian cuisine experiences in the area can be found at Levis Commons! The artisans at Basil deliver fresh baked pizzas stone-fired fresh out of traditional ovens, accompanied by one of their trademark small plates. Add in Basil’s remarkable selection of hand-picked wines and you have a high-class dining experience that still satisfies the homespun soul. Gift cards are available in any denomination.

Needle Masters Tattoo Studios

North: 5801 Telegraph Rd., Ste. #10.

419-476-9015.

South: 527 S. Reynolds Rd.

419-531-4652.

needlemasters.com

The staff at Needle Masters have been creating beautiful body art for Toledo residents for over two decades, earning clients with fierce loyalty to their brand. It’s not just the quality of Needle Masters’ work that earns them return customers, though, it’s their dedication to professionalism. From their clean, sterile private booths to their reasonable prices, Needle Masters’ work is always top notch. Check out their website and Facebook pages for monthly specials.

Vida Cantina

4477 Monroe St.

567-315-8979. vidacantina419.com

Is there any better gift than tacos? No. The answer is no. And there are few places in the Toledo area that provide better gourmet tacos than the staff at Vida Cantina. Cilantro Lime Steak, Chorizo, Short Rib, Shrimp, Fish and more, all served on corn tortillas. Want late night tacos? Vida does that, too. And no visit is complete without one of the Cantina’s trademark flavored margaritas. All with great price for such taste bud-pleasing deliciousness. Grab a few gift cards for your list!

The Kitchen Salon

151 N. Michigan, Ste 225

Toledo, OH 43604

419.304.7421 | thekitchensalon.com

Earth’s ingredients are essential in hair and body care. Megan Davis formulates handcrafted natural products in her salon’s kitchen for the hydration and nourishment of the hair and skin. From the healing virtues of Shea Butter to the rich moisture in olive oil, each product contains simple recipes suitable for all ages. This Holiday season, shop for handmade gift boxes for family, friends and coworkers. Give them a taste of the Goodness a Garden can produce with The Kitchen Salon’s Gift Sets for all occasions.