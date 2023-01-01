Health & Wellness: January 2023

Pamela Weitzel

Dental Concierge Frankel Dentistry

5012 Talmadge Rd. #100, Toledo

419-474-9611

jonfrankeldentistry.com

What’s one health-related question that everyone should ask them- selves? When was my last dental well care appointment? Name three things that people should do every day to stay healthy? Brush, floss and smile! Tell us about one of the most im- pactful experiences that you’ve had with a client or customer. How did it make you feel? There are so many it is difficult to share just one. I had a patient who won the lottery.

When asked what was the most life-changing experience, the reply was, my smile makeover at Frankel Dentistry. A patient with dark tetracycline stained teeth was treated with KOR Whitening. Her parents had always felt they were to blame. She surprised them at the airport with her healthy, bright, beautiful smile. They were so happy they cried. A patient had lost all their teeth and could not tolerate traditional dentures. After placing screw retained implant dentures her family came into the office to personally thank us.

It was a dramatic change physically and emotionally. How do you help someone seeking health and wellness improvement? Frankel Dentistry offers complimentary consultations to work together to design an individual oral health plan. Often, some of the best things that we do to stay healthy— like seeing friends or reading a book— seem to have nothing to do with health. What are some of your favorite “un- known” ways to stay healthy?

Smile. Smiling improves how you feel. When you feel better you take better care of yourself! What’s the best way to support a friend or loved one who is struggling with their health? Listen. One of the core values at Frankel Dentistry is Serve All. The first step of service is listening. It is the best way to know what is needed.

Diana Spiess

Owner, Founder

Essence Mind Body Studio

725 Ford St., Ste. B, Maumee

419-873-6463

essencembs.com

What’s one health-related question that everyone should ask themselves? What matters most? All too often, folks are selling their health short by not looking between now and the future. Our body will indulge our choices only for so long. If we want a long, quality life, then small, healthy choices over time need to matter most.

Name three things that people should do every day to stay healthy? Eat as many plants as possible, drink adequate water, use skills to keep stressors from becoming overwhelming. Tell us about one of the most impactful experiences that you’ve had with a client or customer. How did it make you feel?

A client at age 73 years old came to me with stage 3 kidney failure and diabetes. Within 3.5 months, after much work we did together, he was completely out of kidney failure and no longer a diabetic.

His doctor was shocked by his bloodwork and improvement…but I was not. If all is looked at from a functional perspective, and the client wants to improve at all cost, so much is possible! How do you help someone seeking health and wellness improvement? I meet them where they are at. Mean – ing…where are they in their readiness to make changes. All too often, folks don’t realize how much power they have in their health and wellness and what can be accomplished.

I do educate but I also have to meet them where they are at in their readiness to begin changes. We can’t keep doing the same things and expect improvements…changes have to happen. What’s the best way to support a friend or loved one who is struggling with their health? Non-judgment. We judge others based on way too many superficial topics that we’ve been conditioned to believe designates health, or lack of.

So so much goes into someone’s health and, if we really want to support someone and gain or keep their trust, non-judgment must be present. Would you rather have a strict diet or a strict fitness routine? The formula for body composition is 80% diet and 20% physical movement. Both are needed; however, if diet is not balanced for someone then movements will be done with too much inflammation and that is when injury can easily set in.

Clint Keifer

Audiologist Great Lakes Audiology

3780 King Rd., Toledo

glaudiology.com

419-327-2273

What’s one health-related question that everyone should ask themselves? What do reasonable and attainable goals look like for ME? Name three things that people should do every day to stay healthy? Drink water, get up and move, spend time with someone you love.

Tell us about one of the most impactful experiences that you’ve had with a client or customer. How did it make you feel? How do you help someone seeking health and wellness improvement? My office staff and I like to help by creating a comfortable, welcoming environment where you can talk and we can listen and learn ways to improve your hearing health, communication and quality of life.

Do you believe in cheat days? If no, why not? If yes, how do you spend them? Not really because I do not follow such a strict diet that I cannot eat certain foods, but rather try to practice moderation. Do you use any health, fitness, or mindfulness apps?

I didn’t seek it out, but I have ended up appreciating the Apple Watch fitness and activity tracker/ features. When you feel stressed or overwhelmed, how do you recharge? Watching a sci-fi movie, walking the dog, exercising, or playing games with my kids.

Norine Wasielewski CEO

Arrowhead Behavioral Health

1725 Timberline Rd., Maumee

800-547-5695

arrowheadbehavioral.com

Name three things that people should do every day to stay healthy. Prioritize self-care; start walking and exercising: You deserve it!; and take breaks to rest and energize. Tell us about one of the most impactful experiences that you’ve had with a client or customer. How did it make you feel? Giving a second chance to a young man who had left this world, by administering Narcan!

It made me feel appreciative of the fact that we gave him another day in life but made me sad for all the many young men and women we have lost needlessly to the opioid epidemic. How do you help someone seeking health and wellness improvement? Share and reinforce that we are all in need of self-care for our bodies and our mental health.

That becoming aware and prioritizing our self-care is the first step in the process of a better life. Resources are available by contacting your local health department 419-213-4100, United Way at 211, the Suicide hotline at 988, the Veteran Crisis Line at 800-273- 8255, or Arrowhead Behavioral Health at 419-891-9333.

What’s the best life lesson that you learned last year? That life is a journey, and it can’t be measured in days or weeks. Never despair because you are never alone. What’s the best way to support a friend or loved one who is struggling with their health? It starts with being a good listener, and expressing care and compassion for what burdens them. When you feel stressed or overwhelmed, how do you recharge? Ride my bike every morning… that brings me joy and gives me energy and a fresh outlook everyday.

Heidi Locknane LMT

Body & Sole, Salt Cave

Body & Sole

214 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg

419-873-7652

bodyandsolemassagetherapy.com

Salt Cave

318 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg

419-873-7300

saltcaveofperrysburg.com

Name three things that people should do every day to stay healthy. Drink Plenty of Water! Stress less find ways that work for you to de-stress.

Eat a clean and well-balanced diet! Tell us about one of the most impactful experiences you’ve had with a client. I try to make sure that all of my experiences with clients are impactful! I do that by having a connection with each of my clients in addition to learning their personal goals & current lifestyle habits.

Based on that information I offer suggestions to support and meet their lifestyle goals. I believe that it is essential for people to make goals that fall within their daily routines and or lifestyles to be successful in achieving impactful long term changes and experiences in their daily lives. Often, some of the best things that we do to stay healthy- like seeing friends or reading a book- seem to have nothing to do with health.

What are some of your favorite “unknown” ways to stay healthy? De-stressing and disconnecting are very important ways to make sure you are staying invigorated, positive and healthy. Ways I love to disconnect and de-stress include reading, spending time in nature, traveling and spending time with my pets.

I believe this time is crucial for us all. Based on your personal interests and preferences I believe that everyone deserves some “me” time for themselves.

Mike Coulter

Physical Therapist

PT Link Physical Therapy

4210 W. Sylvania Ave. #102, Toledo

419-559-5591

ptlinktherapy.com

What’s one health-related question that everyone should ask themselves? Am I moving enough? Name three things that people should do every day to stay healthy? Move, Stretch, eat well. Tell us about one of the most impactful experiences that you’ve had with a client or customer. How did it make you feel? As a therapist, almost everyday there is a moment when the information and instruction I am giving a patient finally clicks and is understood.

How do you help someone seeking health and wellness improvement? The best way is to talk about why things work and when it comes to physical exercise to demonstrate movements and what it does for the body. Often, some of the best things that we do to stay healthy— like seeing friends or reading a book— seem to have nothing to do with health. What are some of your favorite “unknown” ways to stay healthy? Simply to move every day! Even walking laps around the house will do wonders and help you build muscle and improve circulation. Do you believe in cheat days?

If no, why not? If yes, how do you spend them? Take every day one day at a time. If you need a break, take it, you deserve it. Sometimes the stress you put on yourself to hold to a goal can take a negative toll. Listen to your body. What’s the best life lesson that you learned last year? Working to have a good life/work balance. I love what I do and sometimes I have to shut off the therapist in me and enjoy the other things life has to offer. When you feel stressed or overwhelmed, how do you recharge?

Family time always hits the spot! Would you rather take a boxing class or a yoga class? I would love to do yoga and I have tried. What I learned is man I am the least flexible person. Would you rather have a strict diet or a strict fitness routine? As I get older and my body is changing I do try and work out every day. There is also a great value in keeping an eye on what

Dr. Nick Goin

Pediatric Chiropractor

Innate Health Chiropractic

26850 N. Dixie Hwy., Ste. 101,

Perrysburg

419-872-2255

getinnatehealth.com

Tell us a little about your practice and what sets it apart? The focus of our office is prenatal and pediatric care, which makes up over 60 percent of our practice. Our doctors have extensive training through the International Chiropractic Pediatric Association (ICPA) which allows them to specialize in these areas, which includes certification for the Webster Technique for prenatal moms.

What’s something you wish people knew about their health and chiropractic care? You don’t have to have neck or back pain to see a chiropractor. A large portion of our practice comes for healing from other health challenges like colic, reflux, digestive issues, poor sleep, anxiety, ADHD, ear infections, prenatal care, baby positioning and much more! What’s the biggest mistake you see people making when it comes to their health? The biggest mistake is when health is not made a priority. Most people wait until they have a health challenge be- fore they pay attention to their body, which can be too late. Preventative care and pro-active care is always the best approach!