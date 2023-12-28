Health and Wellness January 2024

Most people see the new year as a time to reset themselves – specifically where health and wellness are concerned. If you have goals for your mind, body and soul this year, Toledo’s best health and wellness practitioners have tips for you to keep in mind.

OhioGuidestone

Marvin Houston, Asst. Director of AUD

How can people combat health & wellness misinformation on social media?

You will find a lot of good and bad information on social media. The best way to combat the bad information is to look for professionals like therapists and doctors who have education, experience and expertise on the subject. You have to be careful and realize that not everything you see is applicable to your life. A professional will help you discover what works well for you as an individual.

How do you recommend working health and wellness practices into busy schedules?

The best way to work with a busy schedule is to have a set schedule. Having a routine and a schedule makes working health and wellness into your life easier. Knowing what days and times you can fit in meditation, light exercises or an intense workout and even planning meals with time to eat your meals is extremely helpful. For some, it works to exercise in the morning, others it works to take a walk on a break or use their break to meditate. Again, finding what works for you and your life is going to be the key.

What is one fitness tool (yoga mat, Apple watch, etc.) you love?

Honestly, your brain and body are the best fitness tools. It’s so important to take care of both by exercise, and not introducing or limiting harmful substances such as alcohol or other drugs. When it comes to fitness there’s so much you can do for exercise including running, dancing, jumping jacks, push-ups, squats, lunges or even just getting your steps in. You don’t always need something tangible to practice fitness.

What inspired you to get into your field of practice?

I have always wanted to help people in some capacity. I fell into the behavioral health field while trying to decide if I should pursue a career in mental health or in criminal justice. At OhioGuidestone I realized that I didn’t have to choose one or the other – I can combine both of my passions and help others in the process. It is really fulfilling to see the impact of my work, when I can help someone through the most difficult time of their life and watch them take steps toward a healthy future.

What’s the worst health and wellness advice you’ve ever heard?

Any tip about avoiding a hangover (like taking a shower after you drink) is false! The only way to prevent a hangover is to not drink alcohol, or keep alcohol intake to a minimum if you do drink. A close second is anyone who suggests intense workouts daily. Terrible advice! Your body needs time for rest and recovery. If you want to exercise daily make sure some days are low impact, which can help with physical recovery.

What’s the best health and wellness advice you’ve ever heard?

Set personal boundaries and take action to strengthen your health and wellness. For example, it’s common for people to feel pressured to drink alcohol at social gatherings, especially around the holidays. For individuals who are choosing to not drink alcohol or want to limit alcohol use to increase their wellness, they can bring another fun beverage like a seltzer water or a soda to drink. If anyone has concerns about their alcohol use, they can take advantage of OhioGuidestone’s walk-in clinic for Alcohol Use which runs every Wednesday from 9am-1pm at 1832 Adams St. Toledo, OH 43604. The walk-in clinic will have a professional available to provide an assessment and recommendations for support, education and healthy coping strategies.

Bloom

What’s the worst health and wellness advice you’ve ever heard?

One of the best things we can do for ourselves physically and mentally is moving. This doesn’t have to mean going hard at the gym, although it can. It can also look like taking the dog for a walk, getting up and walking around the office or having a light stretch. Some of the worst health and wellness advice would be going on a fad diet. Health does not equal a lower number on the scale and often going on a restrictive diet is nothing more than replacing one imbalanced approach with another.

What’s the best health and wellness advice you’ve ever heard?

Balance in everything. This can be applied to so many facets of life including our health and wellness. How often has it been said that someone thinks they’re coming down with an illness and they feel like it’s their body’s way of telling them to slow down? Or if you’ve had some time where you’ve been relatively sedentary and you just feel the urge to move and be active? Nature thrives with balance and we do as well.

How can people combat health & wellness misinformation on social media?

I think it’s a good policy to be naturally skeptical of certain information on social media. A good perspective to adopt may be one of curiosity. Instead of automatically believing information you see on social media, be curious about it and check some other sources to see if the information is corroborated elsewhere. Trustworthy sources for health and wellness information may be from the website of a major institution or practitioner who is educated on the subject.

How does mental health affect physical health?

Mental health and physical health are intrinsically linked. If you’re feeling physically under the weather, the odds are your mood may be a little low as well. Conversely, if you’re feeling great, you may be enjoying an elevated mood to go along with it. What people don’t realize is mental health impacts physical health in many ways over time as well. Unresolved trauma and repressed emotions have been linked to poorer health outcomes and physical illness. If maintaining your overall health, wellness and longevity is your goal, attending to your mental health is a cornerstone in that foundation.

How do you recommend working health and wellness practices into busy schedules?

“Health and wellness” can mean a lot of different big and small things! Some days it can mean maintaining a certain kind of lifestyle (eating clean, working out, etc.), and other days it’s more about just taking a few minutes to breathe and re-center. When your schedule is hectic, be flexible and know that the little things are important too!

How many hours of sleep do you get? Do you have a set sleep schedule?

Somehow not enough, though my sleep schedule instantly improved when I stopped viewing sleep as the enemy. FOMO is real!

What is one fitness tool (yoga mat, Apple watch, etc.) you love?

I love apps. I love being able to easily track activity, nutrition, water intake, etc.

How has your practice changed over time, particularly since the pandemic?

I’ve worked with a lot of kids and teens over the years, and they have taught me so much about their perspectives and experiences surrounding the COVID pandemic. It’s been hard for most of us in different ways, but there’s been a huge increase in social anxiety in students and it’s made me a lot more aware of the ripple effects of the pandemic’s impact on mental health. Beyond that, mental health services have become a lot more accessible to some people because of allowances for telehealth platforms.

What creative outlet or activity do you use to relax?

YARNING. I recently got back into knitting and learned to crochet, and I never realized before then how therapeutic and calming it is!

What’s the importance of a support system? Who comprises yours?

There can be a lot of functions of a support system. I have some in mine who provide emotional support and validation, I have some who call me out on things and hold me accountable and I have some who help me problem-solve. All are important for me for growth and for becoming more well-rounded as a human.

HLS Orthodontics

Sarah Hansen, DMD, MDS

How can people combat health & wellness misinformation on social media?

Check your sources and make sure your information is coming from a credible source that is based on professional research. Sometimes it can be difficult to discern where the information is coming from, and it can be helpful to ask for the recommendation of a practitioner that has developed competence in their field over years of training. While I am confident in my ability to evaluate the accuracy of dental information, I am not familiar with dermatology journals, and would much rather trust my dermatologist’s recommendation on sunscreen over a social media advertisement with positive reviews.

How many hours of sleep do you get? Do you have a set sleep schedule?

I get about 7-8 hours of sleep per night. I don’t have a set sleep schedule, but I try to get ready for bed around the same time every night, so that when my alarm or my 1 year old wake me up in the morning, I have slept enough to comfortably get through the next day.

What is one fitness tool (yoga mat, Apple watch, etc.) you love?

I love my Apple watch! Several of my friends and relatives also have them, and we can track each other’s standing and moving goals throughout the day. It can get a little competitive!

What creative outlet or activity do you use to relax?

I can relax much better when I make time for my favorite hobby: running! Running keeps me in shape physically and gives me time to organize my thoughts mentally. The endorphin boost is a plus, and I love the feeling I get every time I cross the finish line. I support a lot of the local runs, so you might see me out on the course!

What’s the importance of a support system? Who comprises yours?

My family, friends and coworkers comprise my support system. My family, my job and well-being are the most important things in my life, and I think it’s important to have people to support you in all three. Having a great support system can improve mental health, which can have a positive effect on physical health as well!

What is a great recent discovery you’ve made (book, restaurant, TV show, etc.)?

I love coffee, and recently my favorite coffee to make at home is Iron Bean’s Ride or Die. It’s a really flavorful medium roast for people who aren’t big fans of bitter or dark coffee, and it’s made by a local business!

Frankel Dentistry

Pamela Weitzel

What daily activity do you recommend for health and wellness benefits?

A healthy mouth promotes a healthy body. A beautiful, bright smile makes you feel better. There are physical and psychological benefits to visiting your dentist regularly and brushing and flossing your teeth daily.

What’s the worst health and wellness advice you’ve ever heard?

If it ain’t broke don’t fix it. Taking care of small issues before they become big problems makes sense financially and healthwise.

What’s the best health and wellness advice you’ve ever heard?

Dr. Sheldon Frankel, founder of Frankel Dentistry, used to tell patients to only brush and floss the teeth you want to keep. It is advice that holds true to this day!

What’s the importance of a support system? Who comprises yours?

Frankel Dentistry is the first 100% employee-owned dental practice in the United States. The doctors, healthcare providers, and staff support each other and their patients with a commitment to providing the best dental experience. I can’t imagine a better support system.

Innate Health Chiropractic

Dr. Nick Goin

What daily activity do you recommend for health and wellness benefits?

One of my favorite activities for health and wellness is walking outside. Walking is great for many reasons. For example, it is easy on your joints, it lowers post-meal glucose spikes and it helps increase your metabolism.

What’s the best health and wellness advice you’ve ever heard?

One of the best pieces of advice I heard regarding health was to make health one of your top priorities. Your health is one of your most valuable assets and is an appreciating asset that will pay dividends in the short and long term.

How can people combat health & wellness misinformation on social media?

Unfortunately health and wellness misinformation is happening on social media and the best thing you can do is always do an internet search to see if it is a substantiated claim. You can normally find a reputable name citing an article or research paper like Harvard or the Mayo Clinic.

What is one fitness tool (yoga mat, Apple watch, etc.) you love?

One of the fitness tools I love is YouTube. You don’t need a gym membership, yoga mat, pricey fitness subscriptions nor weights to exercise. YouTube has endless free fitness instructional videos you can do right from the comfort of your own home.

What are your personal health and wellness goals for 2024?

My biggest goal for 2024 is consistency. Unfortunately with a growing busy schedule, I find that my workouts are the first thing to go to free up more time in my day. I am setting a goal of 3-4 days per week of strenuous activity.

Castillo Funeral Home & Cremation Services

John Castillo

What daily activity do you recommend for health and wellness benefits?

10,000 steps a day and always being active.

What’s the best health and wellness advice you’ve ever heard?

Staying active every day.

How can people combat health & wellness misinformation on social media?

Anything major you should always check with a healthcare professional. Other than that, you should investigate any change in your health and wellness routine.

How does mental health affect physical health?

Mental health is crucial because you need your sleep and to be able to keep on up things. Mental health always affects your physical health.

How do you recommend working health and wellness practices into busy schedules?

By putting yourself first before you start your work day.

How many hours of sleep do you get? Do you have a set sleep schedule?

6 to 7 hours. No.

What is one fitness tool (yoga mat, Apple watch, etc.) you love?

Apple watch and a CGM continuous glucose monitor.

How has your practice changed over time, particularly since the pandemic?

I’m more in tune with where I’m at and if someone is sick around me.

What are your personal health and wellness goals for 2024?

Having a set workout routine.

What creative outlet or activity do you use to relax?

I host Name That Tune!

What’s the importance of a support system? Who comprises yours?

My family and close friends comprise mine.

What inspired you to get into your field of practice?

It has been my lifelong career.

What is a great recent discovery you’ve made (book, restaurant, TV show, etc.)?

Orange Theory fitness. I’ve just started doing it!

Essence Mind & Body Studio

Diana Spiess

What daily activity do you recommend for health and wellness benefits?

I recommend stopping multiple times a day to practice smooth, deep breathing. It’s best to get some coaching on pranayama (conscious breathing), but even just slow, deep conscious breathing can change the course of many aspects of our lives and health.

What’s the worst health and wellness advice you’ve ever heard?

The worst advice is when folks give advice without being qualified through education and experience and without knowing the full background of those seeking the advice. I have many clients that have been seriously injured or harmed by such experiences. What works for one person will not work for all…and this includes even methods given in books by professionals. We are all bio-individuals and as a practitioner in all the modalities I practice, I look at each of my client’s full history and life before any recommendations are given. And, in the end, we are our own #1 practitioner.

How does mental health affect physical health?

Mental health and physical health should never be separated…and actually can’t be. There’s nothing about us that is separated…nothing…including our subtle anatomy to our physical anatomy. Example: gut health drives all. A study done in 2007 revealed that we make most melatonin in our gut. Gut dysbiosis (which can be from many sources) leads to a signal through the vagus nerve (only communication from gut nervous system directly to brain) that there’s danger. The autonomic nervous system then tells all that life is in danger. Hormones and neurotransmitters then get ready to fight-or-flight and all situations look scary and dangerous. Some will see this as a mental health crisis when, in reality, it’s a gut imbalance or multiple imbalances. If this process has gone on for years, numerous compensations and layers need to be worked through. All that we are needs to be addressed for true homeostasis and the state of adaptability to be reached.

What creative outlet or activity do you use to relax?

My creative outlet is photography and caring for my pups. I can’t say strong enough how important such things are to our health and wellbeing. They should not be last on our list of things to do; rather, if we keep them first all else functions so much better and with ease. I come into any situation a very different person after practicing the things that bring me joy.

What is one fitness tool (yoga mat, Apple watch, etc.) you love?

We make what we call “exercise” and healthy habits too complicated and depend on too many toys. Don’t get me wrong…I have toys and I know it gives people something mentally to figure out and try with their bodies. However, with our own bodies and a floor we can do a fabulous workout and we can do quick, powerful movements throughout the day that will keep us mobile and strong. Like…stop now and get on the floor or against the edge of your kitchen counter and do as many modified push-ups as you can with good form, stop and move on with your day. A couple hours from now, stop and do as many good squats as you can with good form then go on with your day. Or, take your legs out wider standing with your feet turned out and softly longer from side to side to get your hips moving laterally versus so much flexion a few times each way, then go on with your day. If these are lives you’re not familiar with, join me for some classes and learn them so you feel more empowered in your own body to move it, use it, care for it and love its power!