Feast Without Worry: Local restaurants open for Thanksgiving

Love Thanksgiving but don’t want to cook? We’ve got a roundup of area eateries that have you covered!

Thanksgiving Dining

Black Pearl

From 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Black Pearl will have a dine-in experience with Thanksgiving platters on the holiday. Adults platters start at $23.99 with children platters at $14.99. Reservations aren’t required, but highly recommended, so secure your feast seat today by calling 419-380-1616. https://www.blackpearltoledo.com

Brim House

Brim House, located inside the Renaissance Hotel in downtown Toledo is offering Thanksgiving Brunch from 11-3 p.m. The menu includes various starters, entrées and desserts. Make your reservations today through Opentable for the Thanksgiving Brunch or by calling 419-243-7664. https://brimhousetoledo.com

Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant

Dine with Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant on Thanksgiving day. Their special Thanksgiving menu includes butternut squash soup, slow-roasted turkey, traditional stuffing and so much more. Make your reservation today. https://chwinery.com

Maumee Bay Brewing Company

From 12 to 8 p.m., Maumee Bay Brewing Company will be hosting their annual Thanksgiving Buffet. Adult plates will be $34 and children’s plates will be $15. The buffet will consist of turkey and stuffing and all your favorite Thanksgiving sides. Make your reservation by calling 419-243-1302. https://mbaybrew.com

Maumee Bay Lodge & Conference Center

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. enjoy a Thanksgiving meal with Maumee Bay Lodge & Conference Center. The meal includes many classics including turkey, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and so much more. Reservations are required. Call 419-836-1466 to reserve your table today.https://www.maumeebaylodge.com

Saba’s Bistro

Inside the Maumee Holiday Inn, Saba’s Bistro will be serving a special Thanksgiving feast. Starting at noon, their Thanksgiving Day special menu includes homemade dishes such as carved prime rib or beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, mac and cheese, Swedish meatballs and so much more. Plan a Thanksgiving feast for the entire family by making reservations today. Call 419-283-4864.

The Garden at Brandywine Country Club

Another feast, with food you can’t beat. The Garden is featuring many great dishes at their dinner, with traditional desserts like pumpkin pie and cheesecake. As ham, turkey, chicken fingers and salmon are their main dishes, this dinner brings a variety of foods to the table from 11:00 a.m. to 1 p.m. then again at 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. For Reservations, call 419-865-2393. https://www.brandywinecc.com/restaurant

Whitehouse Inn

From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., the Whitehouse Inn has a buffet with shrimp, ham, prime rib and fresh turkey. Schedule your reservations by calling 419-877-1180.

Thanksgiving Specials & Carryout

Brim House

Thanksgiving Cooking Companions kits will also be offered for pickup. Choose from four different types of meat including salt and pepper roasted turkey breast, apple smoked turkey, creole fried turkey and honey glazed ham. All kits will include traditional Thanksgiving sides and a pumpkin pie. Call 419-243-7664 to place your order. https://brimhousetoledo.com

Carolyn’s Personalized Catering

Pick up an easy Thanksgiving feast ready to be microwaved for your family this Thanksgiving. Meal includes turkey, bread dressing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls and butter for only $13 a serving. Pumpkin and pecan pie will also be available for order. Order by Friday, Nov. 17 to pick up your meal on Wednesday, Nov. 22. Call 419-836-3606 to place your order. https://www.facebook.com/p/Carolyns-Personalized-Catering-100063563711020/

City Barbeque

Thanksgiving made easy with City Barbeque this year. Pick up your meal for any size family, from small, medium to large. Order your meal today. https://www.citybbq.com

Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant

Enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal with ease with Cooper’s Hawk’s take-home Thanksgiving dinner. A family of 6 can enjoy a meal of turkey, stuffing, traditional Thanksgiving sides and a pumpkin praline cheesecake for $199.99. Full menu is listed online. Order your meal by Nov. 17 by placing your order online. https://chwinery.com

Cork & Knife Provisions

From 3-7 p.m. on Nov. 24th, Cork & Knife Provisions is offering a Thanksgiving dinner pickup. Their menu is available online with a large expansive list of sides and main courses with a Thanksgiving feast package for four. https://www.corkandknifeprovisions.com

Deets BBQ

Deets BBQ is offering whole slow-smoked turkey and ham with special sides for the holiday. Call 419-893-2293 to place your order today. Pickup will be from 1 to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving day. https://deetsbbq.com

Fowl & Fodder

Order by Nov. 17th and get an early Thanksgiving meal ready for the oven on the big day. Fowl and Fodder has a wide variety of menu items, including citrus & herb turkey breast, cheesy potato bake and cornbread stuffing. Enjoy your easy Thanksgiving dinner by ordering today on their website. https://www.fowlandfodder.com

Libardo’s Catering Company LLC

Choose from a choice of ¼ lb or ½ lb turkey or ham option for Thanksgiving dinner with Libardo’s Catering Company’s Thanksgiving meal. Meals come with a tossed salad, dinner roll, choice of two sides and pumpkin pie. Open Thanksgiving day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 419-214-1025 to place your order. https://www.facebook.com/LibardosLLC

Michael’s Gourmet Catering, Inc.

Order a traditional Thanksgiving meal without the stress of cooking. Pick up your Thanksgiving feast at Michael’s Gourmet Catering for only $125. Meal includes roasted turkey breast, bread stuffing, mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, buttered corn, cranberry relish, rolls and butter and your choice between four Thanksgiving classics. Pick it up Wendesday, Nov. 22 to heat up on Thanksgiving day. Call 419-698-2988 to place your order. https://www.facebook.com/michaelsgourmetcateringinc

Shammy’s Catering, LLC

Pick up your Thanksgiving meal from Shammy’s Catering from 5-7 p.m. Nov. 22. Everything is ready to be warmed and served to your family on Thanksgiving day. Meal includes a choice of turkey or ham, served with your favorite Thanksgiving sides and your choice of apple caramel cobbler or pumpkin cinnamon bread pudding for dessert. Order your meal by Nov. 21. https://www.facebook.com/Shamyhospitality/

Slow Row’s Barbecue

This Waterville based barbecue food stand is offering half pans of side dishes for pickup the day before and the morning of Thanksgiving. There is also boneless turkey meat available to free up your time — less time for carving in the turkey, means more time for family. Preorder your meal by Nov. 20.https://slowsbarbq.com