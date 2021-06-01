Patio Guide

It’s time to relax and unwind. It’s summer and time to visit a local restaurant that features a beautiful patio for outdoor dining. Spend some time soaking up the sun with a cold drink! Here are some places to make the most of the good weather.

Bar 145

5305 Monroe St.

419-593-0073

bar-145.com

Patio season: May-September (Approx.)

Happy hour: 4-6pm, Monday thru Friday.

Must-try dish: Signature Patty Melt.

Peak hours: 8pm-1am.

Patio size/capacity: 75 seats.

Sun factor: Each table has its own umbrella. We also have an awning extending from the building but we provide an area filled with sunshine, if that’s what you prefer!

Type of seating: High top tables & bar seating as well as a few picnic tables.

Live music and/or special events: Yes! Check out our website.

Table service: Yes.

Pet friendly? With the current social distancing rules and limited space we are currently not encouraging pets on the patio.

Take reservations? No.

Black Pearl

4630 Heatherdowns

419-380-1616

blackpearltoledo.com

Patio Season: Mid-May through

Mid-October

Happy hour: 3:30-5:30pm, starting soon

Must-try dish: Black Pearl Steak: Blackened slow roasted Prime Rib topped with Bell peppers, onions, fresh garlic, peppercorns and au jus.

Peak hours: 5:30-7:30pm.

Patio size/capacity: 25 to 30 people

Sun factor: Awning.

Type of seating: Tables and chairs.

Table service: Linen table cloths,

full service.

Pet friendly? Yes during weekdays,

no on the weekends.

Take reservations? Yes.

Carlos’ Poco Loco

1809 Adams St.

419-214-1655

carlospocoloco.com

Patio Season: April-October.

Happy hour: Daily Specials.

Must-try dish: Habanero fish tacos.

Peak hours: 6-8pm.

Patio size/capacity: 25.

Sun factor: Oversized umbrellas on all tables.

Type of seating: Wrought iron chairs and tables.

Live music and/or special events:

Yes, live music.

Table service: Yes.

Pet friendly? Yes.

Take reservations? Patio is first-come,

first served.

Home Slice Pizza

28 S St. Clair

419-724-PIES

homeslice419.com

Patio Season: Weather permitting.

Happy hour: 4-6pm.

Must-try dish: Decarlo or Potato pizza.

Peak hours: 6-10pm.

Patio size/capacity: 30 with COVID

restrictions.

Sun factor: Upstairs patio, uncovered; downstairs, fully covered.

Type of seating: Tables.

Live music and/or special events:

Not with COVID.

Table service: Yes.

Pet friendly? Yes.

Take reservations? No.

Cocina de Carlos Perrysburg

27072 Carronade Drive, Perrysburg

419-872-0200

cocinadecarlos.com

Patio Season: April-October.

Happy hour: Daily specials.

Must-try dish: Tacos.

Peak hours: 6-7 pm.

Patio size/capacity: 40 people with proper social distancing.

Sun factor: Covered Patio.

Live music and/or special events: Yes, live music.

Table service: Yes.

Pet friendly? Yes.

Take reservations? Yes.

The Whitehouse Inn

10835 Waterville St., Whitehouse

419-877-1180

thewhitehouseinn.net

Patio season: Any days our guests want to sit out there.

Must-try dish: Prime Rib, Asian Sea Bass, Meatballs.

Peak hours: 4-9pm.

Patio size/capacity: With the new addition to the patio we will be able to seat 80. We are also building a new service bar for the patio.

Sun factor: We purchased a 30×40’ tent and will have the ability to place a few tables in the sun if guests request.

Type of seating: Normal chairs and tables with the ability to set up a party of 16.

Live music and/or special events:

We will have special events and possibly live entertainment on Saturdays and Sundays, both day and night.

Table service: All tables will have full service.

Pet friendly? Yes, it’s my dog’s favorite place to roam around and beg for food.

Take reservations: No.

Cocina de Carlos Waterville

205 Farnsworth Rd., Waterville

419-878-0261

cocinadecarlos.com

Patio season: April-October.

Happy hour: Daily Specials.

Must-try dish: Carnitas and Chicken Jalapeno Fajitas.

Peak hours: 6-8pm.

Patio size/capacity: 35.

Sun factor? We have 10 tables, all have umbrellas, and the sun settles on the opposite side of the building, so by 6:00, the entire patio is in the shade.

Type of seating: Wrought iron chairs and tables.

Live music and/or special events:

No live music.

Table service: Yes.

Pet friendly? No.

Take reservations? Patio is first-come, first served.

Georgette’s Grounds & Gifts

311 Conant St., Maumee

419-891-8888

georgettes.org

Patio season: May-September

Happy hour: We don’t have a “happy hour” but morning coffee or lunch with friends outside is the dream.

Must-try dish: The Turkey Avacado Panini is a must try for lunch.

Peak hours: 9-10am and 11am-1pm.

Patio size/capacity: We have a smaller patio space with four tables that seat four people each.

Sun factor: Our patio is near the sidewalk in uptown Maumee and it is underneath our awning.

Type of seating: Metal tables

and chairs.

Live music and/or special events: Not yet.

Pet friendly? Yes.

Take reservations: No.

Rosie’s Italian Grille

606 N McCord Rd.

419-866-5007

rosiesitaliangrille.com

Patio season: On our back patio, we have plenty of seating available year-round. However, our actual patio season starts Memorial Day weekend and ends around Labor Day.

Happy hour: Happy hour is every day from 3-6 pm at our bar. When we can serve at full capacity again we will bring back our high-top tables in the bar to allow guests to enjoy happy hour there as well.

Must-try dish: Honestly, we love all of our dishes. However, I would have to say for the summer months you must try our Stacked Florida Grouper. The Grouper is panko breaded and sauteed in a lemon butter caper sauce, then topped with tomatoes, scallions, asiago cheese and finished with a balsamic glaze.

Peak hours: From 4-8 pm, generally.

Patio size/capacity: We have a front patio and back patio so I can assure plenty of seating options, capacity-wise. Things may still look a little different when we open the patios up this year, so stay tuned!

Sun factor: We have a variety of options in terms of the sun factor for your patio dining. The majority of our tables in the sun have umbrellas that can give you shade or let you bask in the sun. Plus, we have plenty of shaded areas under our awnings.

Type of seating: Our patios have standard patio tables and chairs. We can accommodate parties of two or more!

Live music and/or special events: We plan on having a wine tasting or two this summer. Stay tuned for more information on that! Currently, we still don’t have plans for live music to return. We hope that will happen soon!

Table service: All of our tables on the front and back patio offer full-service.

Pet friendly? At this time we do not allow pets to accompany guests, unless it is for medical reasons.

Kobe Bay

18 Main St.

419-464-0299

kobebayusa.com

Patio season: March until September or October.

Happy hour: 4-6pm.

Must-try dish: Our new barbeque.

Peak hours: Between 7 and 9pm.

Patio size/capacity: 200 seats.

Sun factor: We have an awning and umbrellas.

Type of seating: Tables and chairs.

Live music and/or special events: We have live music every Saturday.

Table service: Yes.

Pet friendly? No.

Take reservations? Yes.

The Heights

The Toledo Renaissance Downtown

444 N Summit St., 12th Floor

419-243-7565

theheightstoledo.com

Patio season: Year round. Patio igloos in the winter!

Happy hour: Weekly food and drink specials starting June 1.

Must-try dish: From the wood fired side, the Wood Fired Margherita Pizza, and from the hot side, the Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich.

Peak hours: 7-9pm, Monday thru Saturday

Patio size/capacity: 65.

Sun factor: Shady spots under roof cover. Sunlight makes you happy and we have it!

Type of seating: High-top seating with comfortable chair backs.

Live music and/or special events: Yes, starting in June.

Table service: Yes, full service restaurant.

Pet friendly? Service dogs are permitted.

Take reservations? Patio is first come first serve, reservations for seating can be made at opentable.com/r/the-heights-toledo-2.

Urban Pine Winery

3415 Briarfield Blvd. Maumee

419-773-4088

UrbanPineWinery.com

Patio season: May-October.

Happy hour: 4-6pm, Tuesday

through Saturday.

Must-try dish: All of our small plates are very tasty and pair with our wines made on site!

Peak hours: All night long!

Patio size/capacity: 60.

Sun factor: Half of our tables

have umbrellas.

Type of seating: 4 person patio tables.

Live music and/or special events: Yes!

Table service: Yes!

Pet friendly? This is still TBD.

Take reservations? Yes, via resy.com.

Maumee Bay Brewing Company

27 Broadway

419-243-1302

mbaybrew.com

Patio season: We let people sit on the patio any time they want. During COVID, people wanted to sit out there in December, and that is OK with us.

Happy hour: We have happy hour parties where we offer special drinks and even some free snacks, if you schedule in advance.

Must-try dish: Our beers, which are all crafted here!

Peak hours: Friday and Saturday nights are usually the busiest.

Patio size/capacity:

Depending on the size of the group, the courtyard seats about 40, but our grassy area can hold many more.

Sun factor: We have shade in the courtyard most of the day, also umbrellas are available.

Type of seating: We have tables and chairs in the courtyard, which is seated through our host stand. The grassy area is a great place to sit with a DORA cup or to grab some food and sit outside.

Live music and/or special events: We frequently have music outside. Follow us on social media for information on events like Christmas in July and Oktoberfest.

Table service: The courtyard is full service.

Pet friendly? We do allow well behaved dogs in our outdoor spaces.

Take reservations?

Yes, call 419-243-1302 for reservations.

Ye Olde Durty Bird

2 S. St. Clair St.

419-243-2473

yeoldedurtybird.com

Patio season: April-October

(weather permitting).

Happy hour: 4-7pm, Monday-Friday.

Must-try dish: Lamb Sliders.

Peak hours: 2-7pm.

Patio size/capacity: Seating for

80 people.

Sun factor: Lots of sun with some tree shade…umbrellas at tables.

Type of seating: Outdoor patio low top table seating.

Live music and/or special events: No.

Table service: Yes.

Pet friendly? Yes.

Take reservations? No…because

of unpredictable weather.

Vida Cantina

4477 Monroe St

567-315-8979

vidacantina419.com

Patio season: May-October.

Happy hour: 3-7pm, every day.

Must-try dish: The Carne Asada fries are amazing.

Peak hours: 7pm.

Patio size/capacity: 200.

Type of seating: Fully covered bar. Table seats with umbrellas. And patio furniture with a sun sail.

Live music and/or special events: Live entertainment with live acoustic on Wednesdays. And DJ’s Thursday-Sunday.

Table service: Yes, plenty of tables.

Pet friendly? Absolutely. We even have a special event called Pups on the Patios.

Take reservations? Patio is first come first serve.

Plat8

4330 Central Ave.

419-214-0370

plat8toledo.com

Patio season: If it’s 55 degrees or warmer and there’s no rain – the Platio is open!

Must-try dish: Salmon Caesar Salad.

Peak hours: We have extra seating for live music on Thursdays.

Patio size/capacity: We always have 4 tables for lunch and dinner and additional seating and a lounge area for weekends and live music.

Sun factor: We have a huge shade

umbrella that covers most of the Platio.

Type of seating: High tops and

lounge area.

Live music and/or special events: Live music every Thursday evening from 7-10pm and Saturday Blues Brunch from 10:30am-1:30pm.

Table service: The Platio is serviced by our wonderful staff who are equipped with handheld POS systems for ordering and payments.

Pet friendly? Well behaved dogs are always welcome.

Take reservations? You can select Platio seating for lunch or dinner on resy.com.

Hamburger Mary’s

26 Main St.

419-205-9393

hamburgermarys.com/toledo

Patio season: April-September.

Happy hour: N/A

Must-try dish: Proud Mary Burger.

Peak hours: 6-8pm.

Patio size/capacity: 17 tables with 64 seats.

Sun factor: All our tables have umbrellas.

Type of seating: Table seating, first come, first served.

Live music and/or special events: Live bands on special events.

Table service: Yes.

Pet friendly? Yes.

Take reservations: No, only for special events.

georgjz419

1205 Adams St.

419-842-4477

georgjz419.com

Patio season: Memorial Day through the fall.

Happy hour: 3-9pm.

Must-try dish: Any of our specialty pizzas.

Peak hours: Varies by the day.

Patio size/capacity: 40-50.

Sun factor: Umbrellas and an external covered bar.

Type of seating: Tables and chairs.

Live music and/or special events: On weekends, we have featured guests from time to time.

Table service: No.

Pet friendly? Yes.

Take reservations? No.

Charlie’s Taverna

1631 Toll Gate Dr., Maumee

419-794-7870

charliesoftoledo.com

Patio season: June until the weather breaks again.

Happy hour: 4-7pm

Must-try dish: Our Mixed Meat Greek Salad.

Peak hours: 11-2pm and 5-8pm.

Patio size/capacity: It should seat about 50 people.

Sun factor: We have umbrellas and an awning.

Type of seating: Tables and chairs.

Live music and/or special events: Yes, on certain days of the month. Check our facebook page for information.

Does your patio offer table service: Yes.

Pet friendly? Yes.

Take reservations? Seating is first come, first served.

Sidelines Sports Eateries

2111 Mellwood Ave., 419-474-0000.

6060 Renaissance Pl., 419-724-1800

5806 Telegraph, 419-724-0097

8116 Secor Rd., Lambertville, MI. 734-856-5050

1430 Holland Dr., Maumee. 419-897-5050

230 Milan Ave., Norwalk. 567-743-9392

sidelinessportseatery.com

Patio season: May-September.

Happy hour: 11am-5pm, Monday through Thursday.

Must-try dish: Chop Chop Salad— fresh greens, chicken, pineapple, bacon, cucumber, sunflower seeds, feta, & dried cranberries with poppyseed dressing!

Peak hours: 6-9pm.

Patio size/capacity: Varies, from 40-50 people at our various locations.

Sun factor: Newly remodeled patios at Lambertville, Mellwood in West Toledo & Holland Rd. in Maumee all have covered patios with ceiling fans, lights, & TVs. All other patios have umbrella tables for shade.

Live music and/or special events: Satellite music on all patios.

Table service: Full table service on all patios.

Pet friendly? Sorry, no pets.

Campus Pollyeyes Toledo

3303 Dorr St.

419-754-7849

campuspollyeyes.com

Patio season: June-October

Happy hour: Thursday, all day/night, is $3.00 pint night.

Must-try dish: Our stuffed breadsticks.

Patio size/capacity: 15-20 people can be seated comfortably. Total of 8 tables are open for seating.

Sun factor: Covered patio areas.

Type of seating: High top bar tables/chairs.

Live music and/or special events: Not at this time.

Table service: Yes, full service available on the patio.

Pet friendly? No, as the patio is on the second floor of the restaurant.

Take reservations? Yes.

To note, renovations are pending on a portion of the patio area that is not open as of this publication. Seating listed above is accurate and available at this time.

Souk Mediterranean Kitchen and Bar

567-777-7685

soukkitchenbar.com

Patio season: May-October, depending on weather.

Happy hour: No happy hour, sorry.

Must-try dish: The Grilled Halloumi or the Kibbeh Nayeh.

Peak hours: Generally weekends, between 6-8pm, or brunch between 10am-2pm.

Patio size/capacity: 66 seats.

Sun factor: Umbrellas on all tables.

Type of seating: Tables and chairs.

Live music and/or special events: No.

Does your patio offer table service: Yes.

Pet friendly? Yes.

Take reservations? No, because of our lovely Ohio weather.

Condado Tacos

5215 Monroe St.

419-720-6330

condadotacos.com

Patio season: April through Mid- October.

Happy hour: 3-6pm, weekdays.

Must-try dish: Korean BBQ Pork Taco— flour soft + hard corn shell with smoked cheddar queso, slow-roasted pulled pork, Gochujang BBQ sauce, pickled jalapeños, and pineapple salsa.

Peak hours: 5:30-8pm.

Patio size/capacity: 60.

Sun factor: Covered, north-facing is sunny while east-facing side is shady.

Type of seating: Table and chairs, four tops.

Live music and/or special events: No.

Table service: Yes.

Pet friendly? Yes.

Take reservations? Yes.