Balance Pan-Asian Grille’s Auspicious Korean Fried Chicken Pop-Ups are back.

What you can expect at the event:

Live DJ set by Bishop Ramiz

BYOB

Korean wings by the pound

Whole birds

Traditional Sweet Sauce

BangBang Hot Chicken Style Sauce

Korean-Style Ramen

Korean-Fried Cauliflower

Vegan Options

Open Patio

Noon-3pm | Sunday, June 2

Balance Pan-Asian Grille Downtown Toledo

215 N. Summit St. | 419-243-2222

