Wednesday, May 20, 2026
BECOME A MEMBER
HomeFun and GamesGiveaway

Father’s Day Q & A

By Digital Media

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

From master of the backyard grill to the undisputed king of corny jokes, dads hold a special place in our hearts (and our local hardware stores). This Father’s Day, the Toledo City Paper wants to celebrate the unique, hilarious, and heartwarming things that make your dad, well… Dad.

Fill out our quick, fun Father’s Day questionnaire to share his best advice, his most questionable fashion choices, and his favorite Glass City spots. Bonus: Our absolute favorite responses will win a gift card to a fantastic local business—because just like your dad, we love supporting local!

Previous article
The Full 90 Pub – A Slice of Soccer Heaven in Downtown Toledo
Digital Media
Digital Media

Related Articles

Explore

Magazines

Digital Edition Archive

© 2026 Toledo City Paper. All Rights Reserved. Website development by Web Publisher PRO

Toledo City Paper
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.