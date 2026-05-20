Father’s Day Q & A

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From master of the backyard grill to the undisputed king of corny jokes, dads hold a special place in our hearts (and our local hardware stores). This Father’s Day, the Toledo City Paper wants to celebrate the unique, hilarious, and heartwarming things that make your dad, well… Dad.

Fill out our quick, fun Father’s Day questionnaire to share his best advice, his most questionable fashion choices, and his favorite Glass City spots. Bonus: Our absolute favorite responses will win a gift card to a fantastic local business—because just like your dad, we love supporting local!

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