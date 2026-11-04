Crossword November 2026

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BFFs

By: Brendan Emmett Quigley

Across

1. Letting a draft in

5. Lady’s title

10. Govt. group that oversees the workplace

14. A few

15. Novelist Zola

16. NHL star Ovechkin

17. Like those that inhale certain tobacco?

19. Modified mortgage, for short

20. Stands for things?

21. Bed with a baby bumper

23. GRE company

24. Prime minister May

26. Garden bulb

28. Praise to the skies

30. Islamic leader

33. Strong impulse

36. Hammer’s target

38. Danger signal

39. Title for Sadiq Khan

40. Capital of Wales, or the “W.A.P,” rapper after alteration in the style of this puzzle’s theme

42. Very small number

43. ___ diver

45. Distribute

46. Dramatists’ degs.

47. tRemove impurities from

49. Shampoo brand

51. Farm young

53. Chip from a can

57. “That’s nice”

59. Actor Hemsworth

61. Becomes established

62. Oscar-winner Penelope

64. Injury caused by those on the payroll?

66. “That’s ___”

67. Weed grown without soil

68. Amusement park feature

69. Out of danger

70. Eagerness

71. Top banana

Down

1. It’s a plus

2. Hill of Hollywood

3. Charm

4. Jump ball tosser

5. Sound mind, in a phrase

6. Latin I word

7. ___ brake

8. Wide-eyed

9. It’s not big, but not small either

10. Scull

11. Joke made while in R.E.M.?

12. Bulk

13. Line of rotation

18. “Weird ___, but okay”

22. It may be called

25. Eyeopener?

27. Sick as a dog

29. Oceanographer’s study

31. Bailiwick

32. Cuts

33. Country that forbade citizens from owning private land, briefly

34. Wild ___

35. Surly sulky mood?

37. Began to smoke

40. Lock site

41. Is deeply concerned about

44. Story of one’s life

46. Gurus

48. Biblical prophet

50. Penthouse aparment’s feature

52. Mythical creature

54. Astronaut’s wear

55. Yorba ___, Calif.

56. Terminator

57. Often torn knee parts, briefly

58. Met solo

60. Safety org. that sponsors proms

63. Main character in “Zoolander”

65. Back again

SOLUTION BELOW