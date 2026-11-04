Crossword November 2026

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options
BFFs
By: Brendan Emmett Quigley
Across
1. Letting a draft in
5. Lady’s title
10. Govt. group that oversees the workplace
14. A few
15. Novelist Zola
16. NHL star Ovechkin
17. Like those that inhale certain tobacco?
19. Modified mortgage, for short
20. Stands for things?
21. Bed with a baby bumper
23. GRE company
24. Prime minister May
26. Garden bulb
28. Praise to the skies
30. Islamic leader
33. Strong impulse
36. Hammer’s target
38. Danger signal
39. Title for Sadiq Khan
40. Capital of Wales, or the “W.A.P,” rapper after alteration in the style of this puzzle’s theme
42. Very small number
43. ___ diver
45. Distribute
46. Dramatists’ degs.
47. tRemove impurities from
49. Shampoo brand
51. Farm young
53. Chip from a can
57. “That’s nice”
59. Actor Hemsworth
61. Becomes established
62. Oscar-winner Penelope
64. Injury caused by those on the payroll?
66. “That’s ___”
67. Weed grown without soil
68. Amusement park feature
69. Out of danger
70. Eagerness
71. Top banana
Down
1. It’s a plus
2. Hill of Hollywood
3. Charm
4. Jump ball tosser
5. Sound mind, in a phrase
6. Latin I word
7. ___ brake
8. Wide-eyed
9. It’s not big, but not small either
10. Scull
11. Joke made while in R.E.M.?
12. Bulk
13. Line of rotation
18. “Weird ___, but okay”
22. It may be called
25. Eyeopener?
27. Sick as a dog
29. Oceanographer’s study
31. Bailiwick
32. Cuts
33. Country that forbade citizens from owning private land, briefly
34. Wild ___
35. Surly sulky mood?
37. Began to smoke
40. Lock site
41. Is deeply concerned about
44. Story of one’s life
46. Gurus
48. Biblical prophet
50. Penthouse aparment’s feature
52. Mythical creature
54. Astronaut’s wear
55. Yorba ___, Calif.
56. Terminator
57. Often torn knee parts, briefly
58. Met solo
60. Safety org. that sponsors proms
63. Main character in “Zoolander”
65. Back again
SOLUTION BELOW