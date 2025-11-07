Wine Guide 2025

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Finding an unreal bottle at a steal requires expert advice. We asked Toledo’s top sommeliers and shop owners to share their secrets, from must-try local vintages to the best happy hour deals in the Glass City.

Ye Old Durty Bird

yeoldedurtybird.com

Julie Ketterman, co-owner

Steal: Francis Coppola Diamond Pinot Grigio

Good Deal: Cupcake Merlot

Unreal: Meiomi Pinot Noir

Are there any unexpected pairings or wines you recommend to people to try? Meiomi Pinot Noir pairs well with our famous Lamb Sliders.

What wine trends are you seeing diners gravitate toward this year? Noticing more requests for Rose’ Wines… try our Yes Way Rose’.

What’s a hidden gem on your shelves right now? Franciscan Cabernet Sauvignon.

What bottle do you personally open to celebrate? Biltmore Estate Riesling.

Joseph’s Beverage

josephsbeveragecenter.com

Chris Newton, Store Manager

Steal: Clos de Napa Pinot Noir is a closeout right now at a savings of $15 off per bottle. This is, by far, a fantastic steal.

Good Deal: We have Parraduxx Red Blend, Migration Pinot Noir, Migration Chardonnay,

Postmark Cabernet, and Canvasback Cabernet all on sale. Savings ranging from $5-$18 off regular prices. These wines are from the Duckhorn family. Amazing wines at even more amazing prices.

Unreal: A brand called Bezel would be my choice for an unreal wine. Bezel is from the makers of Cakebread. Exceptional wines at a very affordable price. Available in a Cabernet, Chardonnay a Pinot Noir.

Are there any unexpected pairings or wines you recommend to people to try? I’ve been following @Samanthasommelier (No Snob Som) on Instagram for a while and her videos have given me some great ideas for everyday pairings. Everything from Taco Bell with a Cab Franc to Nerds Clusters with a Brut Rosé there is a wine pairing for everything.

What wine trends are you seeing diners gravitate toward this year? The economy and trade deals always have an effect on customers. Right now we’re seeing more domestic and sustainable wines.

What’s a hidden gem on your shelves right now? We actually have quite a few really nice deals on the shelves right now. One brand in particular would be Toledo’s Share. Locally made and a great bargain.

Are you seeing more interest in natural, organic, or low-sulfite wines? Organic and Natural wines have always done well. They do seem to be gaining more traction.

What bottle do you personally open to celebrate? I enjoy Veuve Clicquot for a sparkling and Shafer One point Five Cabernet for a red.

Mancy’s Restaurant Group

mancys.com

If you’re looking for a wine that over-delivers on every level, Gus Mancy says Mancy’s Cabernet is the “steal, deal, and unreal” pour of the year. This 100% Rutherford Cabernet is crafted with care and precision, featuring 80% grapes from the renowned Morriselly Vineyards and aged in French oak barrels for 18 months to bring out rich, layered flavors. The wine is smooth yet structured—bold enough to impress any connoisseur, but approachable enough to enjoy with a great Mancy’s steak.

The story behind the bottle makes it even better. Gus’s lifelong friend, winemaker Tom Hinde—a St. Francis de Sales High School grad and former Mancy’s busboy—went on to build an impressive career in the wine world from his base in San Francisco. His expertise shines through in every sip of this beautifully balanced Cabernet. Comparable Rutherford wines often fetch $150 a bottle, but Mancy’s offers this exclusive selection for just $80—proof that some friendships (and wines) really do get better with time.

Rockwell’s

rockwells.mbaybrew.com/our-menu

Rockwell’s Steakhouse in Downtown Toledo has long been known for its classic fine dining and commitment to excellence, pairing prime-cut steaks and fresh seafood with an impressive wine list. Guests can enjoy a wide selection of red and white wines, along with a few sparkling favorites—available by the glass or bottle—to perfectly complement their meal. The atmosphere strikes the right note between elegant and comfortable, making it a go-to spot for both special occasions and relaxed evenings out.

After a recent renovation, Rockwell’s has reopened with a refreshed look that honors its rich history while introducing a sleek, modern feel. The space blends timeless character with updated design details, giving new life to one of Toledo’s most iconic dining destinations. With impeccable service, a thoughtfully curated wine program, and a renewed ambiance, Rockwell’s continues to raise the bar for fine dining in the Glass City.