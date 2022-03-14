Where to get pies in Toledo for Pi Day 2022

Happy Pie Day! Yes, it’s actually “Pi Day,” but let’s be honest: Would you rather spend the day celebrating a mathematics pun, or celebrating with a delicious slice of locally-made dessert? Yeah, that’s what we thought. Here are a few of the best places in Toledo for pie!

See something we missed? Let us know at mcginnis@adamsstreetpublishing.com

Al Smith’s Place

3550 Executive Pkwy, Ste. 12. 419-531-0600. almsithsplacetoledo.com

Grab a slice of fruit pie for $3.99, or one of Al’s specialty pies for $4.25.

Bakery Unlimited

4427 Secor Rd.

6620 W. Sylvania Ave., Ste. 3C.

419-472-7098.

The talented artisans at Bakery Unlimited offer Boston cream pie, cherry pie and apple pie every day for $12.99 each.

Earth to Oven Cafe

5758 Main St., Sylvania. 419-824-0683. earthtoovencafe.com

Offering full pies catered, including large fruit pies for $16 and deep dish seasonal pies for $18.

Grumpy’s

34 Huron St. 419-241-6728.

5629 Main St., Sylvania. 419-517-4448.

121 S Main St., Bowling Green. 419-205-9021.

grumpys.net

Stop by Grumpy’s and finish your meal with their pie or cake slice of the day for $7.

Ideal Hotdog

1135 W. Alexis Rd. 419-478-3023.

4330 Heatherdowns Blvd. 419-382-7686.

Finish your lunch with a slice of Ideal’s freshly made pies for $1.85.

Jera’s Heavenly Sweet

3059 W. Bancroft St. 419-214-1107. jheavenlysweet.com

Jera’s offers a mouth-watering variety of pies in 3 sizes: 6” mini pies for $7.50, 9” regular pies for $14 or 10” large pies for $20.

J’mae’s Home Cooking

3312 Glendale Ave. 419-720-8222. facebook.com/Wherethefoodtastejustlikemomas

J’mae’s dessert offerings vary by day, but if you can get your fork into their pecan or sweet potato pie, consider yourself lucky.

MacQueen Orchards

7605 Garden Road, Holland. 419-865-2916. maqueenorchards.com

MacQueen’s Bakery and Sweet Shop offers 24 different flavors of pie, including apple, peach, cream and berry pies in season.

Michael’s Cafe and Bakery

101 Main St. 419-698-2988. michaelsoftoledo.com

Despite the name, cheesecakes are really custard pies, so you can have it on Pi Day and be totally in fashion. Get cheesepie for $4.50 a slice or $40 for a whole pie at Michael’s.

Schmucker’s

2103 N. Reynolds Rd. 419-535-9116. schmuckersrestaurant.com

A dizzying array of pies, all made on site, make Schmucker’s one of the area’s favorite pie destinations. Order pies in advance or stop in for a slice ($3.59 and up) or a whole pie ($15 and up).

Strachn Bakery

759 S. Holland Sylvania Rd. 419-867-8297. strachnbakery.com

Offering a variety of pies (apple cherry, peach, chocolate and many more) in both 6” and 10” varieties, Strachn’s also features delicious seasonal pies.

Tiger Bakery & Deli

4215 Monroe St. 419-473-8942.

6710 W. Central Ave. 419-842-0047.

tigerbakery.com

Looking for something savory? Tiger offers a variety of fatayer— individual pies in a variety of flavors, from cheese to meat pies.