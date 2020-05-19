Where to fill up your growler in the Glass City

. May 19, 2020.
Inside-the-Five-Brewing-Company
With the rise in popularity of craft beer, the growler— a bottle or jug used for transporting the precious beverage from store to home to glass to grateful taste buds— has become a staple for many beer lovers. If you’re looking for a place to fill your growler during the quarantine, here’s a few places in Toledo that can help you out.

Note: As with similar articles, this is not an exhaustive list. Double-check for changes and special offers at the included links. Have we missed one? Please email us with the details!

BJ’s Restaurant and Brew House

4905 Monroe St. I 419-402-8210

Fill up your growler with some of BJ’s best craft beers, and grab some wine or pizza while you’re at it.

Black Frog Brewery

831 S McCord Rd., Holland I 567-318-4672

Keep an eye on Black Frog’s page for updates on what’s on tap!

The Bottle Shop at Mancy’s

5453 Monroe St. I 419-824-2463

The Bottle Shop is only offering two beers for growlers— pale ales Pseudo Sue and Haze Charmer— but they’ll fill you up for only $10.

Bowling Green Beer Works

322 N Grove St., Ste C, Bowling Green I 419-208-9411

Call ahead to BG Beer Works and they’ll have a growler ready for you— whether one-time-use plastic or reusable glass.

Casual Pint

 

3550 Executive Parkway – 419-469-8965

Fill up your growler and buy beer, wine or mead to go every Thursday through Sunday.

Dexter’s

6023 Manley Rd. I 419-865-4482

To-go beer and growler fill-ups can be found at Dexter’s, but it’s currently only open for business on Thursdays.

Doc Watson’s Toledo

1515 S Byrne Rd. I 419-389-6003

Doc’s full menu is available for order, featuring beer, wine and growlers.

Earnest Brew Works

 

4342 S Detroit Ave | 419-340-2589

Whether you want a can, crowler, your growler filled or even a keg, Earnest has got you covered.

Garden Harvest

8060 Airport Hwy, Holland I 419-491-0049

In an effort to support Toledo area businesses, Garden Harvest is offering a 15% discount on growler fills of any beer by a Toledo area brewer.

GBS Brewing Co.

26611 Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg I 419-873-6101

Great Black Swamp Brewing has done a little remodeling during quarantine, and now offers growlers, howlers and more.

Holloway Beverage Center

7130 Airport Hwy., Holland I 419-865-1515

It’s always worth keeping an eye on the Holloway Facebook page, as they announce new taps and sales regularly.

Inside the Five Brewing Company

5703 N. Main St., Sylvania I 567-408-7212

All 32 oz. crowlers are $9, all 32 oz howler fills are only $8, and all 64 oz. growler fills will only cost you $12.

Joseph’s Beverage Center

4129 Talmadge Rd I 419-472-1421

Stop by Joseph’s Facebook page regularly for updates on their offerings, including growler fills.

Laird Arcade Brewery

114 South Washington St., Suite D I 419-455-1711

Fresh-made brews either pick-up or delivery, and Laird’s “grab-and-go” weekends means $4 growler fills. So go! And grab!

Maumee Bay Brewing Company

27 Broadway St. I 419-243-1302

Keep an eye on Maumee Bay’s Facebook page for daily specials, like $6.50 growler fills every Monday through Saturday. As a bonus, pick up some of MBCC’s hand sanitizer. 

Patron Saints Brewery

4730 W. Bancroft, #8 I 419-720-2337

The patrons at Saints will be treated well with the brewery’s growler fills, which are available for $3 off on Wednesdays.

Pavlov’s Brewing Company

7548 Lewis Ave., Temperance I 734-802-1410

If you’re salivating at the idea of some delicious IPAs, Pavlov’s offers growler fills and recently acquired a crowler machine.

Rosie’s Italian Grille

606 N McCord Rd I 419-866-5007

All draft beers are $20 for a fill-up at Rosie’s, plus an additional $5 if you need to buy a glass growler.

Sandy Springs Brewing Company

232 N Market St., Minerva I 330-522-4024

Currently, Sandy Springs is only offering curbside service, but they’re also offering specials on crowlers and more.

Shawn’s Irish Tavern

4400 Heatherdowns Blvd. I 419-843-1300

Shawn’s delicious menu is available to complement the growler fills, beer and wine they have on offer.

Souk Mediterranean Kitchen and Bar

139 South Huron I 567-777-7685

Grab some of Souk’s delectable entrees and you can fill up your growler, too— or buy an “old school” Burger Bar 419 growler from them.

Swig

219 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg I 419-873-6223

While you’re getting your growler filled up, why not grab some of Swig’s mouth-watering sandwiches and fries?

Upside Brewing

5692 Main St., Sylvania I 419-882-6061

Upside still remains open only for pick-up, but you can still pick up some of their fine beers in crowler form.

Ye Olde Durty Bird

2 S St. Clair St. I 419-243-2473

Beer, wine and growler fills, and mimosa mixes on the weekend, all alongside some of the best pub fare to be found in Toledo.