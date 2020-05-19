Where to fill up your growler in the Glass City

With the rise in popularity of craft beer, the growler— a bottle or jug used for transporting the precious beverage from store to home to glass to grateful taste buds— has become a staple for many beer lovers. If you’re looking for a place to fill your growler during the quarantine, here’s a few places in Toledo that can help you out.
Note: As with similar articles, this is not an exhaustive list. Double-check for changes and special offers at the included links. Have we missed one? Please email us with the details!
BJ’s Restaurant and Brew House
4905 Monroe St. I 419-402-8210
Fill up your growler with some of BJ’s best craft beers, and grab some wine or pizza while you’re at it.
Black Frog Brewery
831 S McCord Rd., Holland I 567-318-4672
Keep an eye on Black Frog’s page for updates on what’s on tap!
The Bottle Shop at Mancy’s
5453 Monroe St. I 419-824-2463
The Bottle Shop is only offering two beers for growlers— pale ales Pseudo Sue and Haze Charmer— but they’ll fill you up for only $10.
Bowling Green Beer Works
322 N Grove St., Ste C, Bowling Green I 419-208-9411
Call ahead to BG Beer Works and they’ll have a growler ready for you— whether one-time-use plastic or reusable glass.
Casual Pint
3550 Executive Parkway – 419-469-8965
Fill up your growler and buy beer, wine or mead to go every Thursday through Sunday.
Dexter’s
6023 Manley Rd. I 419-865-4482
To-go beer and growler fill-ups can be found at Dexter’s, but it’s currently only open for business on Thursdays.
Doc Watson’s Toledo
1515 S Byrne Rd. I 419-389-6003
Doc’s full menu is available for order, featuring beer, wine and growlers.
Earnest Brew Works
4342 S Detroit Ave | 419-340-2589
Whether you want a can, crowler, your growler filled or even a keg, Earnest has got you covered.
Garden Harvest
8060 Airport Hwy, Holland I 419-491-0049
In an effort to support Toledo area businesses, Garden Harvest is offering a 15% discount on growler fills of any beer by a Toledo area brewer.
GBS Brewing Co.
26611 Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg I 419-873-6101
Great Black Swamp Brewing has done a little remodeling during quarantine, and now offers growlers, howlers and more.
Holloway Beverage Center
7130 Airport Hwy., Holland I 419-865-1515
It’s always worth keeping an eye on the Holloway Facebook page, as they announce new taps and sales regularly.
Inside the Five Brewing Company
5703 N. Main St., Sylvania I 567-408-7212
All 32 oz. crowlers are $9, all 32 oz howler fills are only $8, and all 64 oz. growler fills will only cost you $12.
Joseph’s Beverage Center
4129 Talmadge Rd I 419-472-1421
Stop by Joseph’s Facebook page regularly for updates on their offerings, including growler fills.
Laird Arcade Brewery
114 South Washington St., Suite D I 419-455-1711
Fresh-made brews either pick-up or delivery, and Laird’s “grab-and-go” weekends means $4 growler fills. So go! And grab!
Maumee Bay Brewing Company
27 Broadway St. I 419-243-1302
Keep an eye on Maumee Bay’s Facebook page for daily specials, like $6.50 growler fills every Monday through Saturday. As a bonus, pick up some of MBCC’s hand sanitizer.
Patron Saints Brewery
4730 W. Bancroft, #8 I 419-720-2337
The patrons at Saints will be treated well with the brewery’s growler fills, which are available for $3 off on Wednesdays.
Pavlov’s Brewing Company
7548 Lewis Ave., Temperance I 734-802-1410
If you’re salivating at the idea of some delicious IPAs, Pavlov’s offers growler fills and recently acquired a crowler machine.
Rosie’s Italian Grille
606 N McCord Rd I 419-866-5007
All draft beers are $20 for a fill-up at Rosie’s, plus an additional $5 if you need to buy a glass growler.
Sandy Springs Brewing Company
232 N Market St., Minerva I 330-522-4024
Currently, Sandy Springs is only offering curbside service, but they’re also offering specials on crowlers and more.
Shawn’s Irish Tavern
4400 Heatherdowns Blvd. I 419-843-1300
Shawn’s delicious menu is available to complement the growler fills, beer and wine they have on offer.
Souk Mediterranean Kitchen and Bar
139 South Huron I 567-777-7685
Grab some of Souk’s delectable entrees and you can fill up your growler, too— or buy an “old school” Burger Bar 419 growler from them.
Swig
219 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg I 419-873-6223
While you’re getting your growler filled up, why not grab some of Swig’s mouth-watering sandwiches and fries?
Upside Brewing
5692 Main St., Sylvania I 419-882-6061
Upside still remains open only for pick-up, but you can still pick up some of their fine beers in crowler form.
Ye Olde Durty Bird
2 S St. Clair St. I 419-243-2473
Beer, wine and growler fills, and mimosa mixes on the weekend, all alongside some of the best pub fare to be found in Toledo.