Urban Pine Winery Debuts New Summer Menu

Urban Pine Winery, a family-owned and female operated establishment, unveiled its new summer menu.

Featuring new wines, appetizers, salads, dishes and desserts, Urban Pine Winery’s summer menu is made to focus on the whole customer experience.

The wine list is made from grapes all around the world, and includes more than 50 on-site wine options. The new wines include a dry Chardonnay from Italy, a sweeter Pink Moscato and a middle of the road Black Cherry Sangria. The sangria is a personal favorite of Owner and Winemaker Jen McAlear, who makes the rotating eight to 10 sangria flavors with real fruit and occasionally in the slushee machines.

Those looking to take the wine creations to go can check out Urban Pine’s wine pouches, available in several different varieties.

As far as the menu, Head Chef Erin McCart was inspired by the warmer temperatures and a few of her family members for the new dishes.

She featured a strawberry salad with a lemon dressing, a light but flavorful bruschetta and a creamy lemon chicken.

“The creamy lemon chicken is my favorite,” McCart said. “It’s not as heavy as you’d think it is. It’s so delicious. I love lemon and wine together so that’s always a great combination to me.”

She also featured a primavera pasta with a tortellini base, inspired by her niece, who loves primavera pasta. For dessert, McCart also created a Chocolate Cherry Flatbread, which McAlear said pairs well with the new Black Cherry Sangria.

“I cook as much from scratch as possible,” McCart said. “I feel that it tastes better. A lot of the sauces are made from scratch and have wine bases. I love cooking with wine; it’s perfect for me.”

The regular menu staples will remain, including McCart’s peanut butter and jelly burger with hot pepper bacon jam, the Porter House Pork Chop or the Pork Belly Appetizer served over jalapeño cornbread.

Additionally, Urban Pine is always hosting different events to keep things exciting. Every month, the restaurant hosts a wine dinner with four courses that you can register for, and they also have other creative events like a Bob Ross Paint and Sip or live music nights.

McAlear is proud of her summer menu, mentioning how Urban Pine always goes lighter with foods and drinks to match the warmer temperatures, highlighting refreshing, fruity and floral flavors.

On switching up the menu and adding new items, McAlear said, “It keeps it fresh. When you’re a restaurant, you have to stay top of mind all the time. We achieve that by switching the menu, having events and keeping it exciting. It’ll take a few visits before you’ve had everything you want to try, but then it’s new and fresh when you come back.”

Urban Pine Winery, 3415 Briarfield Blvd. 567-703-1281. urbanpinewinery.com.