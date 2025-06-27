Tony Packo’s Unveils Lángos Lineup: A Creative Take on Hungarian Street Food

Tony Packo’s, the legendary Toledo eatery known for its Hungarian-American classics, has launched a bold new menu item: Lángos, a traditional Hungarian street food reimagined with Packo’s signature twist.

Starting today, guests can enjoy five versions of the oven-baked flatbread dish at all Tony Packo’s locations. The Lángos lineup ranges from savory to sweet, with inventive toppings that honor the restaurant’s roots while embracing its flair for flavor.

“Our guests love comfort food that feels both new and nostalgic,” said Lindsey Bond, Executive Director at Tony Packo’s. “Lángos is the perfect addition to our menu—it’s rooted in Hungarian tradition but leaves plenty of room for creativity. It’s familiar but fresh.”

Highlights include the Classic Lángos, layered with garlicky butter, sour cream and melted cheese; a Roast Beef version topped with horseradish aioli and Hungarian peppers; and a sweet Cinnamon Sugar Lángos served with icing. The Pickle Lángos pays tribute to Packo’s famed pickles, while the BuMalo Chicken delivers spicy heat balanced with crumbled blue cheese.

Founded in 1932, Tony Packo’s has built a national following through its iconic hot dogs, chili, and quirky charm—including its celebrity-signed buns and multiple appearances on MASH*. The new Lángos offerings continue the tradition of blending heritage with innovation.

More information and locations at www.tonypackos.com.