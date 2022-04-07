Toledo breweries honor Pint Night with fundraiser

More than a dozen local breweries will band together in solidarity and the spirit of community beginning on Thursday, April 7. Together they will raise funds to help one of their own.

Aaron Grizaniuk, brewmaster and owner of Patron Saints Brewery, has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Grizaniuk has long been not only a passionate member of the Toledo craft beer community, but a generous and philanthropic soul in the Glass City area.

To help support Aaron and his family, a GoFundMe page has been created, gathering over $54,000 in donations thus far. But Grizaniuk’s fellow brewers in Toledo wanted to do more. Thus, 16 different breweries will host “Pint Nights” beginning April 7, the date of National Beer Day. $1 will be donated towards the Grizaniuk GoFundMe for every pint of beer purchased.

The breweries participating include:

Four Fires Meadery

60cc Brewing

Aistear Brewing

Arlyn’s Good Beer

Black Frog Brewery

Brewing Green

Buffalo Rock Brewing Company

Earnest Brew Works

HEAVY Beer Company

Inside the Five Brewing Company

Juniper Brewing Company

Maumee Bay Brewing Company

Pavlov’s Brewing Company

Patron Saints Brewery

Upside Brewing

Wild Side Brewing Company

In addition, several Toledo breweries without taprooms— Funky Turtle Brewing Company, Great Black Swamp Brewing Company and Quenched & Tempered Brewing Co.— are also helping the cause.

For further information on each brewery’s Pint Nights, visit their social media pages listed above. To donate directly to the fundraiser for Grizaniuk, visit the GoFundMe page.