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If your motto is “it’s 5-o-clock somewhere,” then you probably refer to happy hour as a holiday. Lucky for you, Toledo has plenty of choices where you can continue the celebration.
With a little help from Happy Hour Toledo, we’ve compiled some of the best local places to relax and unwind, party hard, or just enjoy casual sips. To see even more area specials, head over to happyhourtoledo.com.
Know of any we’re missing or info that needs updating? Let us know at [email protected]!
Updated: September 2026
5th Street Pub
105 W. 5th St., Perrysburg. 419-931-9933.
5thstreetpub.com
Happy Hour: 3pm-6pm, Monday-Friday.
$1 off drafts, $2 off signature drinks
Assembly Downtown Kitchen & Bar
101 N Summit St., 567-249-1587.
Happy Hour: 4pm-7pm, daily
See menu for food and drink specials.
Bar 145
5305 Monroe St., 419-593-0073.
bar145toledo.com
Happy Hour: 4pm-6pm, Monday-Friday.
Half off apps and drinks.
Bar Louie
4105 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg. 419-874-9774.
barlouie.com
Happy Hour: 4pm-7pm, Monday-Friday.
$5 wines; $6 martinis; $3 domestics; $4 IPA; half-off bar bites
Barr’s Public House
3355 Briarfield Blvd, Maumee. 419-866-8466.
barrspublichouse.com
Happy Hour: 3pm-6pm, Monday–Wednesday & Friday. 3pm-9pm, Thursday. 11:30am-6pm, Saturday.
$6 apps, drafts and wine by the glass; $7 Nibbles and Whiskey singles; $8 for apps and cocktails
Bier Stube
5333 Monroe St., 419-841-7999.
bierstubetoledo.com
Daily specials until midnight, dine-in only.
Monday: $6 Stube burger; $2 PhaKing Light Lager.
Tuesday: $1.50 beef tacos; $1 chips and salsa; $2 margaritas.
Wednesday: half-price hot dogs; $1 off mules.
Thursday: $9 chicken chunks w/ sauce & fries; $3 White Claws
Friday: $4 Sangria on tap
Saturday: $4 mimosas.
Sunday: 75 cent wings; $6 PB&J
Borderline Grill
5680 Mayberry Square, Sylvania. 567-833-6009.
borderlinegrill.com
Happy Hour: 3pm-9pm, Tuesday. 3pm-6pm, Wednesday-Saturday.
$1 off domestic beer, draught, wine by the glass, appetizers, and house liquor. $2 off borderline cocktails.
Brickhouse Restaurant and Bar
535 W Alexis Rd., 419-214-0465. facebook.com/BRICKHOUSE-Restaurant-and-Bar
Happy Hour: 11am-6pm, Sunday-Thursday.
$3 domestic bottles; $12 bucket of 5 domestic bottles; $4 drafts; $5 well drinks | $3 domestic cans daily
The Casual Pint
3550 Executive Pkwy., 419-469-8965.
Toledo.thecasualpint.com
Happy Hour: 4pm-6pm, Monday-Friday & 12pm-2pm Saturday-Sunday.
$1 off pints and cocktails.
Calvino’s Restaurant and Wine Bar
3143 W. Central Ave., 419-531-5100.
calvinostoledo.com
Happy Hour: 5pm-7pm, Friday.
$5 house pours with purchase of appetizer
The Chop House
300 North Summit St., 419-495-8879.
toledochophouse.com
Happy Hour: 5pm-6pm, Monday-Thursday. 4pm-6pm Friday.
Discounted food and wine; $4.25 bottled beer; $7.95 specialty cocktails
Ciao!
6064 Monroe St., Sylvania. 419-314-3957.
ciaorestaurant.com
Happy Hour: 5pm-7:30pm, Monday-Thursday; 4pm-6:30pm, Friday & Saturday; 4pm-9pm, Sunday.
$6 House martinis, Manhattans and Cosmos; $5 select wines and margaritas; $2.25 select domestic beer; $4 all draft beer; select bar bite specials
Claude’s Prime Seafood
5103 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg. 419-931-6050
claudesprimeseafood.com
Happy Hour: 4pm-6pm, Sunday-Thursday.
$5 wine by the glass and featured drafts; $7 select cocktails; select app specials
Condado Tacos
5215 Monroe St., 419-720-6330.
10584 Fremont Pike, Ste. 4, Perrysburg. 567-336-0550.
condadotacos.com
Happy Hour: 3pm-6pm.
$27 House marg pitcher; $1 off all Draft beer
Dallas Tap Room
5692 Main St, Sylvania. 419-882-6061
jandgpizzapalace.com/dallas-taproom
Happy Hour: 4pm-6pm Monday-Wednesday; 2pm-6pm Thursday-Saturday
$2 off all beer, wine, and signature cocktails. Visit the restaurant for specials.
The Distillery
4311 Heatherdowns Blvd., 419-382-1444.
distillerytoledo.com
Happy Hour: open-6pm. Power Hour: 5pm-6pm.
$2 off glasses of wine and signature drinks. Power Hour: $1.75 domestics & well drinks
Doc Watson’s
1515 S. Byrne Rd., 419-389-6003.
docwatsonstoledo.com
Happy Hour: 2-5pm, Monday-Friday.
$2.50 domestic bottles; $2.55 well liquor
Dough & Co. PizzAria
329 N Huron St., 419-862-7242
Happy Hour: 3pm-6pm, Monday-Friday.
$5 off signature cocktails
El Patron
3309 N Holland Sylvania Rd., 567-275-8166.
elpatronmexicanrestaurantoh.com
Happy Hour: 5pm-9pm, daily.
See menu for daily specials.
El Vaquero
3302 Secor Rd., 419-536-0471.
24 Main St., 419-690-8330.
26611 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg. 419-872-1230.
elvaquerorestaurants.com
Happy Hour: 4pm-8pm. See menu for specials.
Early Happy Hour: 2pm-4pm. Drink specials & half price appetizers.
Firepit Grille
7723 Airport Highway, Holland. 419-724-4441.
firepitgrille.com
Happy Hour: 1pm-5pm; Monday, Thursday, & Friday
$2.50 domestic bottles & drafts; $4 shots; $5 wine & martinis
Frontera Sabores de México
5375 Airport Hwy., 419-720-4273.
facebook.com/FronteraSabores
Happy Hour: 2pm-5pm, daily.
Half off appetizers & drinks; see menu for daily specials.
Georgio’s Grill
5577 Monroe St., Sylvania. 419-517-5311.
Georgiosgrill.com
Happy Hour: 4-6pm; Monday, Friday-Saturday.
$5 off appetizers; see menu for specials.
Hannon’s Block
619 Monroe St. 419-407-5146.
hannonsblockrestaurant.com
Select specials; ask bartender upon arrival.
The Heights
444 N. Summit St. 419-243-7565.
theheightstoledo.com
Select daily specials.
Home Slice Pizza
28 S. St. Clair St., 419-724-7437.
homeslice419.com
Specials start at 5pm.
Monday: $5 personal pizza (dine-in). $1 off drafts.
Tuesday: 50% off pizzas (dine-in).
Wednesday: $5 off specialty pizza (dine-in).
Thursday: Half off appetizers (dine-in). $1 off drafts.
Inside the Five Brewing Company
1040 N. Westwood Ave., 419-720-0415.
127 W. 3rd St., Perrysburg. 419-931-0708.
5703 Main St., Sylvania. 567-408-7212.
insidethefive.com
Happy hour: 4pm-6pm, Wednesday-Friday.
$5 full pours of select beers; $2 off signature cocktails; $1 off beertails; 1/2 off bottles of wine
La Fiesta
2500 W Sylvania Ave., 419-472-0700.
Happy Hour: 2pm-6pm, Sunday-Monday
12oz margs for $5.50.
Levi and Lilac’s
301 River Rd., Maumee. 567-402-4308
levisandlilacs.com
Happy Hour: 4pm-5pm daily.
$6 select wine by the glass; $8 select cocktails; $1 off draughts
Mancy’s Bluewater Grille
461 W. Dussel Dr., Maumee. 419-724-2583.
mancysbluewater.com
Happy Hour: 3pm-6pm, every day
Half off select drinks and bar food.
Mancy’s Italian Grill
5453 Monroe St., 419-882-9229.
mancys.com
Happy Hour: 4pm-6pm, Monday-Friday in the Bar Lounge.
Half off glasses of wine, beer, and drinks from the cocktail & martini list.
Manhattan’s Pub ‘N Cheer
1516 Adams St., 419-243-6675.
manhattanstoledo.com
Specials 2pm-7pm.
Monday: $1.50 off all drafts; $5 margaritas.
Tuesday: $2.50 Kentucky Gentleman; $3 domestics.
Wednesday: $4 sangrias; 1/2 off all bottles of wine.
Thursday: $3.50 Single Wells; $5 house martinis.
Maumee Bay Brewing Company
27 Broadway St., 419-243-1302.
mbaybrew.com
Happy Hour: 4pm-6pm, Monday-Thursday.
See menu for specials and discounted drinks.
M Osteria and Bar
611 Monroe St., 419-214-4222.
mosteriatoledo.com
Happy Hour: 4pm-6pm, Tuesday-Friday
50% off select drinks and gourmet pizzas
Nakama Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi
465 West Dussel Dr. 419-887-9083.
nakamajapanesesteakhouse.com
Happy Hour: 4pm-6pm, daily.
$3 off select appetizers and all beer; $5 glass of house wine; buy two sushi rolls get one free
Paddy Jack’s
6725 Central Ave., 419-725-9048.
paddyjacks.com
Happy Hour: 2pm-6pm, Monday-Friday.
$1 off tall drafts; $3.50 well drinks & $3.50 domestic bottles; $8 signature martinis | $5 Bloody Mary (Sunday)
Poco Piatti
3155 Chappel Dr., Perrysburg. 419-931-0281.
6710 W. Central Ave., Sylvania. 419-931-0281.
pocopiatti.com
Monday: 4pm-7pm, discounted martinis
Tuesday: 4pm-7pm; $1 beers & $2 off drafts
Wednesday: 4pm-7pm; discounted wines
Thursday: 4pm-7pm; half off sangria
Sunday: all day; half off sangria
Real Seafood Company
22 Main St., 419-697-5427.
RealSeafoodCoToledo.com
Happy Hour: 4pm-6pm, daily
$2 off all shared plates; $3 drafts; $5 select glasses of wine & sangria; $7 specialty cocktails
Registry Bistro
144 N. Superior St., 419-725-0444.
registrybistro.com
Happy Hour: 4pm-6pm, Tuesday-Thursday.
Discount on select cocktails, wines, and small plates.
Rosie’s Italian Grille
606 N. McCord Rd., 419-866-5007.
rosiesitaliangrille.com
Happy Hours: 3pm-6pm, daily.
App and pizza specials; $7 select drinks; $1 off domestic bottles, draft beer, and well drinks
Sidelines Sports Eatery
136 W. South Boundary, Perrysburg. 419-931-0293.
6060 Renaissance Pl. 419-724-1800.
1430 Holland Rd., Maumee. 419-897-5050.
5806 Telegraph Rd., 419-724-0097.
2111 Mellwood Ave. 419-474-0000.
sidelinessportseatery.com
Happy hour: 2pm-5pm, Monday-Friday.
$2 domestics; $3 well drinks; $4 house wines by the glass; $5 select apps
The Fairways
8256 Central Ave., 419-517-4653.
Happy Hour: 2pm-6pm, Monday-Friday; 11am-4pm, Saturday
Half off house wines, draft beer, and well liquor.
The Hideaway
26 Main St., 419-913-3080.
Happy Hour: 5pm-7pm, Monday-Friday.
$20 bottle of red wine; 10% off signature drinks; $3 draft beer
The Stubborn Brother Pizza Bar
3115 W. Bancroft St., 419-720-1818.
stubbornbrother.com
Happy Hour: check website for specials
The Old Bag of Nails Pub
615 Riverside Dr., 419-517-4571.
2920 Promedica Pkwy., 419-720-1714.
oldbagofnails.com
Happy Hour: 2pm-7pm, Monday-Friday.
$2 off house wine; $10 off wine bottles Wednesday; select food discounts
off happy hour menu
Tea Tree Asian Bistro
4100 Chappel Dr., Perrysburg. 419-874-8828.
teatreeasianbistro.com
Happy Hour: 4:30pm-6:30pm, Monday-Friday.
$3.50 draft beer; $5 house wines by the glass; $8 martinis; $5 or $10 select apps
Te’kela Mexican Cocina y Cantina
25481 N. Dixie Hwy, Perrysburg. 419-874-8800.
5147 S. Main St., Sylvania. 419-517-0233.
tekelacocina.com
Happy Hour: 3pm-5:30pm, daily.
Half off apps and drinks.
Ventura’s Mexican Restaurant
7742 W. Bancroft St. 419-841-7523.
venturasmexicanrestaurant.com
See menu for specials.
Whiskey & The Wolf
3515 W Alexis Rd., 419-690-4280.
Happy Hour: 3pm-6pm, Monday-Saturday
Drink specials; $7 apps
Ye Olde Cock ‘n Bull
9 N Huron St., 419-244-2855.
cocknbulltoledo.com
See website for their daily specials.
Ye Olde Durty Bird
2 S. St. Clair St., 419-243-2473.
yeoldedurtybird.com
Happy Hour: 3pm-6pm, Monday-Friday.
Draft beer, house wine, and frozen drink specials