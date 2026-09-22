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If your motto is “it’s 5-o-clock somewhere,” then you probably refer to happy hour as a holiday. Lucky for you, Toledo has plenty of choices where you can continue the celebration.

With a little help from Happy Hour Toledo, we’ve compiled some of the best local places to relax and unwind, party hard, or just enjoy casual sips. To see even more area specials, head over to happyhourtoledo.com.

Know of any we’re missing or info that needs updating? Let us know at [email protected]!

Updated: September 2026

5th Street Pub

105 W. 5th St., Perrysburg. 419-931-9933.

5thstreetpub.com

Happy Hour: 3pm-6pm, Monday-Friday.

$1 off drafts, $2 off signature drinks

Assembly Downtown Kitchen & Bar

101 N Summit St., 567-249-1587.

assemblytoledo.com

Happy Hour: 4pm-7pm, daily

See menu for food and drink specials.

Bar 145

5305 Monroe St., 419-593-0073.

bar145toledo.com

Happy Hour: 4pm-6pm, Monday-Friday.

Half off apps and drinks.

Bar Louie

4105 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg. 419-874-9774.

barlouie.com

Happy Hour: 4pm-7pm, Monday-Friday.

$5 wines; $6 martinis; $3 domestics; $4 IPA; half-off bar bites

Barr’s Public House

3355 Briarfield Blvd, Maumee. 419-866-8466.

barrspublichouse.com

Happy Hour: 3pm-6pm, Monday–Wednesday & Friday. 3pm-9pm, Thursday. 11:30am-6pm, Saturday.

$6 apps, drafts and wine by the glass; $7 Nibbles and Whiskey singles; $8 for apps and cocktails

Bier Stube

5333 Monroe St., 419-841-7999.

bierstubetoledo.com

Daily specials until midnight, dine-in only.

Monday: $6 Stube burger; $2 PhaKing Light Lager.

Tuesday: $1.50 beef tacos; $1 chips and salsa; $2 margaritas.

Wednesday: half-price hot dogs; $1 off mules.

Thursday: $9 chicken chunks w/ sauce & fries; $3 White Claws

Friday: $4 Sangria on tap

Saturday: $4 mimosas.

Sunday: 75 cent wings; $6 PB&J

Borderline Grill

5680 Mayberry Square, Sylvania. 567-833-6009.

borderlinegrill.com

Happy Hour: 3pm-9pm, Tuesday. 3pm-6pm, Wednesday-Saturday.

$1 off domestic beer, draught, wine by the glass, appetizers, and house liquor. $2 off borderline cocktails.

Brickhouse Restaurant and Bar

535 W Alexis Rd., 419-214-0465. facebook.com/BRICKHOUSE-Restaurant-and-Bar

Happy Hour: 11am-6pm, Sunday-Thursday.

$3 domestic bottles; $12 bucket of 5 domestic bottles; $4 drafts; $5 well drinks | $3 domestic cans daily

The Casual Pint

3550 Executive Pkwy., 419-469-8965.

Toledo.thecasualpint.com

Happy Hour: 4pm-6pm, Monday-Friday & 12pm-2pm Saturday-Sunday.

$1 off pints and cocktails.

Calvino’s Restaurant and Wine Bar

3143 W. Central Ave., 419-531-5100.

calvinostoledo.com

Happy Hour: 5pm-7pm, Friday.

$5 house pours with purchase of appetizer

The Chop House

300 North Summit St., 419-495-8879.

toledochophouse.com

Happy Hour: 5pm-6pm, Monday-Thursday. 4pm-6pm Friday.

Discounted food and wine; $4.25 bottled beer; $7.95 specialty cocktails

Ciao!

6064 Monroe St., Sylvania. 419-314-3957.

ciaorestaurant.com

Happy Hour: 5pm-7:30pm, Monday-Thursday; 4pm-6:30pm, Friday & Saturday; 4pm-9pm, Sunday.

$6 House martinis, Manhattans and Cosmos; $5 select wines and margaritas; $2.25 select domestic beer; $4 all draft beer; select bar bite specials

Claude’s Prime Seafood

5103 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg. 419-931-6050

claudesprimeseafood.com

Happy Hour: 4pm-6pm, Sunday-Thursday.

$5 wine by the glass and featured drafts; $7 select cocktails; select app specials

Condado Tacos

5215 Monroe St., 419-720-6330.

10584 Fremont Pike, Ste. 4, Perrysburg. 567-336-0550.

condadotacos.com

Happy Hour: 3pm-6pm.

$27 House marg pitcher; $1 off all Draft beer

Dallas Tap Room

5692 Main St, Sylvania. 419-882-6061

jandgpizzapalace.com/dallas-taproom

Happy Hour: 4pm-6pm Monday-Wednesday; 2pm-6pm Thursday-Saturday

$2 off all beer, wine, and signature cocktails. Visit the restaurant for specials.

The Distillery

4311 Heatherdowns Blvd., 419-382-1444.

distillerytoledo.com

Happy Hour: open-6pm. Power Hour: 5pm-6pm.

$2 off glasses of wine and signature drinks. Power Hour: $1.75 domestics & well drinks

Doc Watson’s

1515 S. Byrne Rd., 419-389-6003.

docwatsonstoledo.com

Happy Hour: 2-5pm, Monday-Friday.

$2.50 domestic bottles; $2.55 well liquor

Dough & Co. PizzAria

329 N Huron St., 419-862-7242

doughandcopizzaria.com

Happy Hour: 3pm-6pm, Monday-Friday.

$5 off signature cocktails

El Patron

3309 N Holland Sylvania Rd., 567-275-8166.

elpatronmexicanrestaurantoh.com

Happy Hour: 5pm-9pm, daily.

See menu for daily specials.

El Vaquero

3302 Secor Rd., 419-536-0471.

24 Main St., 419-690-8330.

26611 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg. 419-872-1230.

elvaquerorestaurants.com

Happy Hour: 4pm-8pm. See menu for specials.

Early Happy Hour: 2pm-4pm. Drink specials & half price appetizers.

Firepit Grille

7723 Airport Highway, Holland. 419-724-4441.

firepitgrille.com

Happy Hour: 1pm-5pm; Monday, Thursday, & Friday

$2.50 domestic bottles & drafts; $4 shots; $5 wine & martinis

Frontera Sabores de México

5375 Airport Hwy., 419-720-4273.

facebook.com/FronteraSabores

Happy Hour: 2pm-5pm, daily.

Half off appetizers & drinks; see menu for daily specials.

Georgio’s Grill

5577 Monroe St., Sylvania. 419-517-5311.

Georgiosgrill.com

Happy Hour: 4-6pm; Monday, Friday-Saturday.

$5 off appetizers; see menu for specials.

Hannon’s Block

619 Monroe St. 419-407-5146.

hannonsblockrestaurant.com

Select specials; ask bartender upon arrival.

The Heights

444 N. Summit St. 419-243-7565.

theheightstoledo.com

Select daily specials.

Home Slice Pizza

28 S. St. Clair St., 419-724-7437.

homeslice419.com

Specials start at 5pm.

Monday: $5 personal pizza (dine-in). $1 off drafts.

Tuesday: 50% off pizzas (dine-in).

Wednesday: $5 off specialty pizza (dine-in).

Thursday: Half off appetizers (dine-in). $1 off drafts.

Inside the Five Brewing Company

1040 N. Westwood Ave., 419-720-0415.

127 W. 3rd St., Perrysburg. 419-931-0708.

5703 Main St., Sylvania. 567-408-7212.

insidethefive.com

Happy hour: 4pm-6pm, Wednesday-Friday.

$5 full pours of select beers; $2 off signature cocktails; $1 off beertails; 1/2 off bottles of wine

La Fiesta

2500 W Sylvania Ave., 419-472-0700.

lafiestarestaurante.com

Happy Hour: 2pm-6pm, Sunday-Monday

12oz margs for $5.50.

Levi and Lilac’s

301 River Rd., Maumee. 567-402-4308

levisandlilacs.com

Happy Hour: 4pm-5pm daily.

$6 select wine by the glass; $8 select cocktails; $1 off draughts

Mancy’s Bluewater Grille

461 W. Dussel Dr., Maumee. 419-724-2583.

mancysbluewater.com

Happy Hour: 3pm-6pm, every day

Half off select drinks and bar food.

Mancy’s Italian Grill

5453 Monroe St., 419-882-9229.

mancys.com

Happy Hour: 4pm-6pm, Monday-Friday in the Bar Lounge.

Half off glasses of wine, beer, and drinks from the cocktail & martini list.

Manhattan’s Pub ‘N Cheer

1516 Adams St., 419-243-6675.

manhattanstoledo.com

Specials 2pm-7pm.

Monday: $1.50 off all drafts; $5 margaritas.

Tuesday: $2.50 Kentucky Gentleman; $3 domestics.

Wednesday: $4 sangrias; 1/2 off all bottles of wine.

Thursday: $3.50 Single Wells; $5 house martinis.

Maumee Bay Brewing Company

27 Broadway St., 419-243-1302.

mbaybrew.com

Happy Hour: 4pm-6pm, Monday-Thursday.

See menu for specials and discounted drinks.

M Osteria and Bar

611 Monroe St., 419-214-4222.

mosteriatoledo.com

Happy Hour: 4pm-6pm, Tuesday-Friday

50% off select drinks and gourmet pizzas

Nakama Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi

465 West Dussel Dr. 419-887-9083.

nakamajapanesesteakhouse.com

Happy Hour: 4pm-6pm, daily.

$3 off select appetizers and all beer; $5 glass of house wine; buy two sushi rolls get one free

Paddy Jack’s

6725 Central Ave., 419-725-9048.

paddyjacks.com

Happy Hour: 2pm-6pm, Monday-Friday.

$1 off tall drafts; $3.50 well drinks & $3.50 domestic bottles; $8 signature martinis | $5 Bloody Mary (Sunday)

Poco Piatti

3155 Chappel Dr., Perrysburg. 419-931-0281.

6710 W. Central Ave., Sylvania. 419-931-0281.

pocopiatti.com

Monday: 4pm-7pm, discounted martinis

Tuesday: 4pm-7pm; $1 beers & $2 off drafts

Wednesday: 4pm-7pm; discounted wines

Thursday: 4pm-7pm; half off sangria

Sunday: all day; half off sangria

Real Seafood Company

22 Main St., 419-697-5427.

RealSeafoodCoToledo.com

Happy Hour: 4pm-6pm, daily

$2 off all shared plates; $3 drafts; $5 select glasses of wine & sangria; $7 specialty cocktails

Registry Bistro

144 N. Superior St., 419-725-0444.

registrybistro.com

Happy Hour: 4pm-6pm, Tuesday-Thursday.

Discount on select cocktails, wines, and small plates.

Rosie’s Italian Grille

606 N. McCord Rd., 419-866-5007.

rosiesitaliangrille.com

Happy Hours: 3pm-6pm, daily.

App and pizza specials; $7 select drinks; $1 off domestic bottles, draft beer, and well drinks

Sidelines Sports Eatery

136 W. South Boundary, Perrysburg. 419-931-0293.

6060 Renaissance Pl. 419-724-1800.

1430 Holland Rd., Maumee. 419-897-5050.

5806 Telegraph Rd., 419-724-0097.

2111 Mellwood Ave. 419-474-0000.

sidelinessportseatery.com

Happy hour: 2pm-5pm, Monday-Friday.

$2 domestics; $3 well drinks; $4 house wines by the glass; $5 select apps

The Fairways

8256 Central Ave., 419-517-4653.

fairwayssylvania.com

Happy Hour: 2pm-6pm, Monday-Friday; 11am-4pm, Saturday

Half off house wines, draft beer, and well liquor.

The Hideaway

26 Main St., 419-913-3080.

thehideawaytoledo.com

Happy Hour: 5pm-7pm, Monday-Friday.

$20 bottle of red wine; 10% off signature drinks; $3 draft beer

The Stubborn Brother Pizza Bar

3115 W. Bancroft St., 419-720-1818.

stubbornbrother.com

Happy Hour: check website for specials

The Old Bag of Nails Pub

615 Riverside Dr., 419-517-4571.

2920 Promedica Pkwy., 419-720-1714.

oldbagofnails.com

Happy Hour: 2pm-7pm, Monday-Friday.

$2 off house wine; $10 off wine bottles Wednesday; select food discounts

off happy hour menu

Tea Tree Asian Bistro

4100 Chappel Dr., Perrysburg. 419-874-8828.

teatreeasianbistro.com

Happy Hour: 4:30pm-6:30pm, Monday-Friday.

$3.50 draft beer; $5 house wines by the glass; $8 martinis; $5 or $10 select apps

Te’kela Mexican Cocina y Cantina

25481 N. Dixie Hwy, Perrysburg. 419-874-8800.

5147 S. Main St., Sylvania. 419-517-0233.

tekelacocina.com

Happy Hour: 3pm-5:30pm, daily.

Half off apps and drinks.

Ventura’s Mexican Restaurant

7742 W. Bancroft St. 419-841-7523.

venturasmexicanrestaurant.com

See menu for specials.

Whiskey & The Wolf

3515 W Alexis Rd., 419-690-4280.

whiskeyandthewolf.com

Happy Hour: 3pm-6pm, Monday-Saturday

Drink specials; $7 apps

Ye Olde Cock ‘n Bull

9 N Huron St., 419-244-2855.

cocknbulltoledo.com

See website for their daily specials.

Ye Olde Durty Bird

2 S. St. Clair St., 419-243-2473.

yeoldedurtybird.com

Happy Hour: 3pm-6pm, Monday-Friday.

Draft beer, house wine, and frozen drink specials





