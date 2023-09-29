If your motto is “it’s 5-o-clock somewhere,” then you probably refer to happy hour as a holiday. Lucky for you, Toledo has plenty of choices where you can continue the celebration.
With a little help from Happy Hour Toledo, we’ve compiled some of the best local places to relax and unwind, party hard, or just enjoy casual sips. To see even more area specials, head over to happyhourtoledo.com.
Know of any we’re missing or info that needs updating? Let us know at editor@adamsstreetpublishing.com!
5th Street Pub
105 W. 5th St., Perrysburg. 419-931-9933.
5thstreetpub.com
Happy Hour: 3pm-6pm, Monday-Friday.
$1 off drafts, $2 off signature drinks
Bar 145
5305 Monroe St., 419-593-0073. bar145toledo.com
Happy Hour: 4pm-6pm, Monday-Friday.
$1 off drafts; $3 domestics; $5 Tito’s cocktails; $7 32oz Truly fishbowls; $5 build-your-own Moscow mules; 50% off appetizers
Bar Louie
5001 Monroe St., 567-318-1050.
4105 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg. 419-874-9774.
barlouie.com
Happy Hour: 4pm-7pm, Monday-Friday.
$4 16oz domestic drafts; $5 16oz craft drafts; $6 wine by the glass and select premium liquors; $7 Signature martinis and select House cocktails; 50% off flatbreads and select bar bites
Barr’s Public House
3355 Briarfield Blvd, Maumee. 419-866-8466. barrspublichouse.com
Happy Hour: 3pm-6pm, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday & Saturday. 3pm-9pm, Thursday.
$6 apps, drafts and wine by the glass; $7 Nibbles and Whiskey singles; $8 for apps and cocktails
Bier Stube
5333 Monroe St., 419-841-7999. bierstubetoledo.com
Daily specials until midnight, dine-in only.
Monday: $6 Stube burger; $2 PhaKing Light Lager.
Tuesday: $1.25 beef tacos; $1 chips and salsa; $2 margaritas.
Wednesday: .25 cent side of fries with entree; 50% off bottles of wine.
Thursday: $8.50 1/2 lb chunks w/ sauce & fries; $3 White Claws
Friday: Hit the Spot Special (changes weekly); $4 Sangria on tap
Saturday: Hit the Spot Special (changes weekly); $4 mimosas.
Sunday: 75 cent wings; $6 PB&J
BJ’s Restaurant
4905 Monroe St. 419-930-9240. bjsrestaurants.com
Happy Hour: 3pm-7pm, Monday-Friday; 9pm-close, Sunday-Thursday.
$4 domestic bottles or chips/dips; $5 Signature beer or Dark Horse wines; $6 Brewhouse margarita or call drinks, $7 select apps or mini deep dish pizza; $1 off BJ’s seasonal and guest draft beers
Black Forest Café
3624 Seaman Rd., Oregon. 419-593-0092. blackforestcafe.net
Happy Hour: 3pm-5pm, Wednesday-Friday.
$1 off beer
The Blarney Irish Pub
601 Monroe St., 419-418-2339. theblarneyirishpub.com
“Lucky Hour” specials all day
Monday: $4 16 oz. pints of Labatt Blue & Blue Light
Tuesday: 30% off entire food & drink bill for service industry workers
Wednesday: $15 for domestic bottles buckets; $16 for 12oz seltzers buckets
Thursday: $5 Smithwick’s Pints, Kilkenny Pints & Irish Whiskey
Friday: $2 off apps 2-4pm
Saturday: $5 drink special
Bronze Boar
20 S. Huron St., 419-244-2627. bronzeboar.com
Happy Hour: 4-7pm, Tuesday-Friday.
Specials on select drinks
The Casual Pint
3550 Executive Pkwy., 419-469-8965. Toledo.thecasualpint.com
Happy Hour: 4pm-6pm, Monday-Friday. 12pm-2pm Saturday-Sunday
$1 off a pint
Calvino’s Restaurant and Wine Bar
3143 W. Central Ave., 419-531-5100. calvinostoledo.com
Happy Hour: 5pm-7pm, Friday.
$5 house pours with purchase of appetizer
The Chop House
300 North Summit St., 888-456-3463. toledochophouse.com
Happy Hour: 4pm-6pm, Monday-Friday.
$4.25 bottled beer, $7.95 cocktails; select wine and app specials
Ciao
6064 Monroe St., Sylvania. 888-456-3463. ciaorestaurant.com
Happy Hour: 5pm-7:30pm, Monday-Thursday; 4pm-6:30pm, Friday & Saturday; Sunday, 4pm-9pm.
$6 House martinis, Manhattans and Cosmos; $5 select wines and margaritas. $2.25 select domestic beer; $4 all draft beer; select bar bite specials
Claude’s Prime Seafood
5103 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg. 419-931-6050
claudesprimeseafood.com
Happy Hour: 4pm-5:30pm
$5 wine by the glass and featured drafts; $7 select cocktails; select app specials
Condado Tacos
5215 Monroe St. 419-720-6330.
10584 Fremont Pike, Ste. 4, Perrysburg. 567-336-0550.
condadotacos.com
Happy Hour: 3pm-6pm.
$5 House, frozen and skinny margs; $7 House large marg; $7 seasonal margs and Gran Clasico’s, $20 House marg pitchers; $1 off all draft beers; $1 off tacos; $7 Smoky’s Nachos; $17 Three Buds
Dexter’s
6023 Manley Rd., 419-865-4482. facebook.com/Dexters419
Happy Hour: 4pm-7pm, Monday-Friday.
$2 domestic bottles, $2 bombs and $3 wells
The Distillery
4311 Heatherdowns Blvd., 419-382-1444. distillerytoledo.com
Happy Hour: open-6pm. Power Hour: 5pm-6pm.
$1.50 domestic draft and wells. Power Hour: $2 domestic bottles
Doc Watson’s
1515 S. Byrne Rd., 419-389-6003. docwatsonstoledo.com
Happy Hour: 2-6pm, Monday-Friday.
$2 domestic bottles; $2.25 Well liquor
Don Juan Bar and Grill
5001 Monroe St., 419-407-5084. donjuanandlosamigos.net
Happy Hour: 3pm-6pm daily.
El Camino Real
2500 W. Sylvania Ave., 419-472-0700. elcaminorealtoledo.com
Happy Hour: 2pm-6pm, Sunday-Thursday.
$4 margaritas; $20 marg pitchers; 50% off all bottles; select food specials
El Vaquero
3302 Secor Rd., 419-536-0471.
24 Main St., 419-690-8330.
elvaquerorestaurants.com
Happy Hour: 4pm-8pm.
Early Happy Hour (half price appetizers): 2pm-4pm.
Firepit Grille
7723 Airport Highway, Holland. 419-724-4441. firepitgrille.com
Happy Hour: Wednesday, 3pm-6pm
50% off wine bottles
Fricker’s
1418 S. Reynolds Rd., Maumee. 419-891-9464.
19 N. St. Clair St. 419-244-9464.
6339 Monroe St., Sylvania. 419-885-2141.
27390 Helen Dr., Perrysburg. 419-874-3605.
Happy Hour: 11am-7pm.
Frontera Sabores de México
5375 Airport Hwy, 419-720-4273. facebook.com/FronteraSabores
Happy Hour: Every day from 2pm-5pm.
$4.50 House Margs; $2.50 16oz drafts; $3.50 22oz drafts; $2 bottled beers; $4 wine and sangria by the glass; $2 off shareables
Fusion Bistro
3136 Markway Rd. (in Cricket West Shopping Center). 419-537-9959. facebook.com/fusiontoledo
Happy Hour: 5pm-7pm, Monday-Friday.
Georgio’s Grill
5577 Monroe St., Sylvania. 419-517-5311. Georgiosgrill.com
Happy Hour: 3-6pm, Monday-Friday.
$1 off drafts and wine by the glass; $2 off Geo’s cocktails; $4 off bottle of wine
Wednesday: 50% off all wine bottles all day
Georgjz419 Fun Food & Spirits
1205 Adams St., 419-842-4477. georgjz419.business.site
Specials every day of the week.
Monday: $3 domestics; $.50 flavored vodka; $6.50 cheese pizza; $8.50 pepperoni pizza
Tuesday: $3.50 margs, Tito’s and Corona; $1.50 tacos
Wednesday: $3 Bud Light; $4 Jameson; $2 off all wraps.
Thursday: $3 Miller Lite; $3.50 White Claws; $5 off specialty pizzas.
Friday: $3.50 Fireball; $3 Coors. $2 off quesadillas.
Saturday: $3 PBR; $4 High Noons; $8 Bruschetta; $7 cheese bread
Sunday: $3 Michelob Ultra; $6.50 Bloody Mary; $8 wings with fries; $9.75 chunks with fries
Harbor Town Tavern
7010 Lighthouse Way, Perrysburg. 419-874-8590. harbortowntavern.com
Happy Hour: 4pm-6pm every day
1/2 off Domestic Draft Beer, $5 cocktails, $5 wine; $7 snacks
The Heights
444 N. Summit St. 419-243-7565. theheightstoledo.com
Select daily specials.
Home Slice Pizza
28 S. St. Clair St., 419-724-7437. homeslice419.com
Specials start at 5pm.
Monday: $5 personal pizza (dine-in). $1 off drafts.
Tuesday: 50% off pizzas (dine-in).
Wednesday: $5 off specialty pizza (dine-in).
Thursday: Half-off appetizers (dine-in).
Inside the Five Brewing Company
5703 Main St., Sylvania. 567-408-7212. insidethefive.com
Happy hour: 3pm-5pm, Monday-Friday.
$2 off cocktails, beertails and glasses of wine; $8 flights; $5 dips; $2 off featured Happy Hour beer
Jamo’s Pub
4941 Dorr St. 419-407-5527. facebook.com/Jamos-Pub-Toledo
Happy Hour: 5pm-11pm, select days
Wednesday: $3 select drinks
Saturday: $5 domestic pitchers; $2 domestic bottles
Sunday: $5 domestic pitchers, $2 domestic bottles
Levi and Lilac’s
301 River Rd., Maumee. levisandlilacs.com
Happy Hour: 4pm-5pm everyday.
$6 select wine by the glass; $8 select coktails; $1 off draughts
Lupita’s Cantina
209 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg.
Happy Hour: 2pm-5pm every day.
Beer and marg specials
Magic Wok
5145 Monroe St. 419-843-2888.
2040 W. Laskey Rd. 419-472-4453.
5905 W. Central Ave. 419-537-1662.
601 Adams St. 419-241-6965.
720 Conant St. 419-893-3707.
magicwok.com
Happy Hour: 2pm-5pm.
$2.59 for two egg rolls or 4 pot stickers; $2.99 smoothies
Mancy’s Bluewater Grille
461 W. Dussel Dr., Maumee.. mancys.com
Happy Hour: 4pm-6pm, every day
$2 off cocktails, beer and wine
Mancy’s Ideal
5333 Monroe St.. 419-841-0066. mancys.com
Happy Hour: 4pm-6pm, select days.
Find specials at mancysideal.com.
Mancy’s Italian Grill
5453 Monroe St., 419-882-9229. mancys.com
Happy Hour: 4pm-5:30pm, Monday-Friday.
Special pricing on margaritas and pizzas.
Manhattan’s Pub ‘N Cheer
1516 Adams St., 419-243-6675. manhattanstoledo.com
Specials 2pm-7pm.
Monday: $1.50 off all drafts; $5 margaritas.
Tuesday: $2.50 Kentucky Gentleman; $3 domestics.
Wednesday: $4 sangrias; 1/2 off all bottles of wine.
Thursday: $3.50 Single Wells; $5 house martinis.
M Osteria and Bar
611 Monroe St. mosteriatoledo.com
Happy Hour: 4pm-6pm, Tuesday-Friday
50% off select drinks and gourmet pizzas
The Ottawa Tavern
1815 Adams St., 419-725-5483. facebook.com/ot.toledo
Happy Hour: 4pm-7pm, daily.
$1 off all drinks
Packo’s at the Park
7 S. Superior St., 419-246-1111. tonypacko.com
Happy Hour: 2pm-7pm, Monday-Friday.
Monday-Friday: 50% full order fried pickles; $4 craft pints; $2 Bud Light pints
Paddy Jack’s
6725 Central Ave. 419-725-9048. paddyjacks.com
Happy Hour: 2pm-6pm.
$1 off tall drafts; $3 well drinks; $3 domestic bottles; $6 signature martinis
Poco Piatti
3155 Chappel Dr., Perrysburg.
6710 W. Central Ave. #1, Sylvania. pocopiatti.com
Happy Hour: 4pm-7pm, Tuesday-Thursday.
Tuesday: Half-off pints of beer
Wednesday: Half-off wine glasses
Thursday: Half-off pitchers of sangria
Quenced and Tempered
1210 Jackson St. 419-469-2277. quenchedandtempered.com/
Happy Hour: 4pm-6:30pm, Tuesday-Thursday
$5 pints
Rayoka Hibachi Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi
465 West Dussel Dr. 419-794-0038. Rayokatoledo.com
Happy Hour: 4pm-6pm, Monday-Friday.
Real Seafood Company
22 Main St., 888-456-3463. RealSeafoodCoToledo.com
Happy Hour: 4pm-6pm every day
$2 off all shared plates; $3 drafts; $5 select glasses of wine & sangria; $7 specialty cocktails
Registry Bistro
144 N. Superior St., 419-725-0444. registrybistro.com
Happy Hour: 4pm-6pm, Tuesday-Thursday.
$5 cocktails, $5 wines and $5 noshes
Rosie’s Italian Grille
606 N. McCord Rd., 419-866-5007. rosiesitaliangrille.com
Happy Hours: 3pm-6pm, daily.
App and pizza specials; $7 select drinks; $1 off domestic bottles, draft beer, and well drinks
Sidelines Sports Eatery
5806 Telegraph Rd., 419-724-0097.
2111 Mellwood Ave. 419-474-0000.
1430 Holland Rd., Maumee. 419-897-5050.
6060 Renaissance Pl. 419-724-1800.
sidelinessportseatery.com
Happy hour: Food and drink specials daily
The Stubborn Brother Pizza Bar
3115 W. Bancroft St., 419-720-1818. stubbornbrother.com
Happy Hour: check website for specials
Tea Tree Asian Bistro
4100 Chappel Dr., Perrysburg. 419-874-8828. teatreeasianbistro.com
Happy Hour: 4:30pm-6:30pm.
Ask server for details
Te’kela Mexican Cocina y Cantina
25481 N. Dixie Hwy, Perrysburg. 419-874-8800.
5147 S. Main St., Sylvania, 419-517-0233.
tekelacocina.com
Happy Hour: 3pm-5:30pm, daily.
50% apps and 50% drinks
The Tin Can Bar
1 South Erie St. 419-472-1785.tincanbar.com
Select daily deals.
Whiskey & The Wolf
3515 W. Alexis Rd., 419-690-4280. whiskeyandthewolf.com
Happy Hour: 3pm-6pm, Monday-Saturday
Drink specials, $7 apps
Ye Olde Cock ‘n Bull
9 N Huron St., 419-244-2855. cocknbulltoledo.com
Specials daily.
Monday: $5 bucket of five beers; free queso with any purchhase
Tuesday: Any appetizer and draft beer for $10
Wednesday: $2 White Claws
Thursday: Happy hour all day! $1 off all beer/wine/liquor
Ye Olde Durty Bird
2 S. St. Clair St., 419-243-2473. yeoldedurtybird.com
Happy Hour: 4pm-7pm, Monday-Friday.
Daily: draft beer and frozen drink specials