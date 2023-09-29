If your motto is “it’s 5-o-clock somewhere,” then you probably refer to happy hour as a holiday. Lucky for you, Toledo has plenty of choices where you can continue the celebration.

With a little help from Happy Hour Toledo, we’ve compiled some of the best local places to relax and unwind, party hard, or just enjoy casual sips. To see even more area specials, head over to happyhourtoledo.com.

Know of any we’re missing or info that needs updating? Let us know at editor@adamsstreetpublishing.com!

5th Street Pub

105 W. 5th St., Perrysburg. 419-931-9933.

5thstreetpub.com

Happy Hour: 3pm-6pm, Monday-Friday.

$1 off drafts, $2 off signature drinks

Bar 145

5305 Monroe St., 419-593-0073. bar145toledo.com

Happy Hour: 4pm-6pm, Monday-Friday.

$1 off drafts; $3 domestics; $5 Tito’s cocktails; $7 32oz Truly fishbowls; $5 build-your-own Moscow mules; 50% off appetizers

Bar Louie

5001 Monroe St., 567-318-1050.

4105 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg. 419-874-9774.

barlouie.com

Happy Hour: 4pm-7pm, Monday-Friday.

$4 16oz domestic drafts; $5 16oz craft drafts; $6 wine by the glass and select premium liquors; $7 Signature martinis and select House cocktails; 50% off flatbreads and select bar bites

Barr’s Public House

3355 Briarfield Blvd, Maumee. 419-866-8466. barrspublichouse.com

Happy Hour: 3pm-6pm, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday & Saturday. 3pm-9pm, Thursday.

$6 apps, drafts and wine by the glass; $7 Nibbles and Whiskey singles; $8 for apps and cocktails

Bier Stube

5333 Monroe St., 419-841-7999. bierstubetoledo.com

Daily specials until midnight, dine-in only.

Monday: $6 Stube burger; $2 PhaKing Light Lager.

Tuesday: $1.25 beef tacos; $1 chips and salsa; $2 margaritas.

Wednesday: .25 cent side of fries with entree; 50% off bottles of wine.

Thursday: $8.50 1/2 lb chunks w/ sauce & fries; $3 White Claws

Friday: Hit the Spot Special (changes weekly); $4 Sangria on tap

Saturday: Hit the Spot Special (changes weekly); $4 mimosas.

Sunday: 75 cent wings; $6 PB&J

BJ’s Restaurant

4905 Monroe St. 419-930-9240. bjsrestaurants.com

Happy Hour: 3pm-7pm, Monday-Friday; 9pm-close, Sunday-Thursday.

$4 domestic bottles or chips/dips; $5 Signature beer or Dark Horse wines; $6 Brewhouse margarita or call drinks, $7 select apps or mini deep dish pizza; $1 off BJ’s seasonal and guest draft beers

Black Forest Café

3624 Seaman Rd., Oregon. 419-593-0092. blackforestcafe.net

Happy Hour: 3pm-5pm, Wednesday-Friday.

$1 off beer

The Blarney Irish Pub

601 Monroe St., 419-418-2339. theblarneyirishpub.com

“Lucky Hour” specials all day

Monday: $4 16 oz. pints of Labatt Blue & Blue Light

Tuesday: 30% off entire food & drink bill for service industry workers

Wednesday: $15 for domestic bottles buckets; $16 for 12oz seltzers buckets

Thursday: $5 Smithwick’s Pints, Kilkenny Pints & Irish Whiskey

Friday: $2 off apps 2-4pm

Saturday: $5 drink special

Bronze Boar

20 S. Huron St., 419-244-2627. bronzeboar.com

Happy Hour: 4-7pm, Tuesday-Friday.

Specials on select drinks

The Casual Pint

3550 Executive Pkwy., 419-469-8965. Toledo.thecasualpint.com

Happy Hour: 4pm-6pm, Monday-Friday. 12pm-2pm Saturday-Sunday

$1 off a pint

Calvino’s Restaurant and Wine Bar

3143 W. Central Ave., 419-531-5100. calvinostoledo.com

Happy Hour: 5pm-7pm, Friday.

$5 house pours with purchase of appetizer

The Chop House

300 North Summit St., 888-456-3463. toledochophouse.com

Happy Hour: 4pm-6pm, Monday-Friday.

$4.25 bottled beer, $7.95 cocktails; select wine and app specials

Ciao

6064 Monroe St., Sylvania. 888-456-3463. ciaorestaurant.com

Happy Hour: 5pm-7:30pm, Monday-Thursday; 4pm-6:30pm, Friday & Saturday; Sunday, 4pm-9pm.

$6 House martinis, Manhattans and Cosmos; $5 select wines and margaritas. $2.25 select domestic beer; $4 all draft beer; select bar bite specials

Claude’s Prime Seafood

5103 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg. 419-931-6050

claudesprimeseafood.com

Happy Hour: 4pm-5:30pm

$5 wine by the glass and featured drafts; $7 select cocktails; select app specials

Condado Tacos

5215 Monroe St. 419-720-6330.

10584 Fremont Pike, Ste. 4, Perrysburg. 567-336-0550.

condadotacos.com

Happy Hour: 3pm-6pm.

$5 House, frozen and skinny margs; $7 House large marg; $7 seasonal margs and Gran Clasico’s, $20 House marg pitchers; $1 off all draft beers; $1 off tacos; $7 Smoky’s Nachos; $17 Three Buds

Dexter’s

6023 Manley Rd., 419-865-4482. facebook.com/Dexters419

Happy Hour: 4pm-7pm, Monday-Friday.

$2 domestic bottles, $2 bombs and $3 wells

The Distillery

4311 Heatherdowns Blvd., 419-382-1444. distillerytoledo.com

Happy Hour: open-6pm. Power Hour: 5pm-6pm.

$1.50 domestic draft and wells. Power Hour: $2 domestic bottles

Doc Watson’s

1515 S. Byrne Rd., 419-389-6003. docwatsonstoledo.com

Happy Hour: 2-6pm, Monday-Friday.

$2 domestic bottles; $2.25 Well liquor

Don Juan Bar and Grill

5001 Monroe St., 419-407-5084. donjuanandlosamigos.net

Happy Hour: 3pm-6pm daily.

El Camino Real

2500 W. Sylvania Ave., 419-472-0700. elcaminorealtoledo.com

Happy Hour: 2pm-6pm, Sunday-Thursday.

$4 margaritas; $20 marg pitchers; 50% off all bottles; select food specials

El Vaquero

3302 Secor Rd., 419-536-0471.

24 Main St., 419-690-8330.

elvaquerorestaurants.com

Happy Hour: 4pm-8pm.

Early Happy Hour (half price appetizers): 2pm-4pm.

Firepit Grille

7723 Airport Highway, Holland. 419-724-4441. firepitgrille.com

Happy Hour: Wednesday, 3pm-6pm

50% off wine bottles

Fricker’s

1418 S. Reynolds Rd., Maumee. 419-891-9464.

19 N. St. Clair St. 419-244-9464.

6339 Monroe St., Sylvania. 419-885-2141.

27390 Helen Dr., Perrysburg. 419-874-3605.

Happy Hour: 11am-7pm.

Frontera Sabores de México

5375 Airport Hwy, 419-720-4273. facebook.com/FronteraSabores

Happy Hour: Every day from 2pm-5pm.

$4.50 House Margs; $2.50 16oz drafts; $3.50 22oz drafts; $2 bottled beers; $4 wine and sangria by the glass; $2 off shareables

Fusion Bistro

3136 Markway Rd. (in Cricket West Shopping Center). 419-537-9959. facebook.com/fusiontoledo

Happy Hour: 5pm-7pm, Monday-Friday.

Georgio’s Grill

5577 Monroe St., Sylvania. 419-517-5311. Georgiosgrill.com

Happy Hour: 3-6pm, Monday-Friday.

$1 off drafts and wine by the glass; $2 off Geo’s cocktails; $4 off bottle of wine

Wednesday: 50% off all wine bottles all day

Georgjz419 Fun Food & Spirits

1205 Adams St., 419-842-4477. georgjz419.business.site

Specials every day of the week.

Monday: $3 domestics; $.50 flavored vodka; $6.50 cheese pizza; $8.50 pepperoni pizza

Tuesday: $3.50 margs, Tito’s and Corona; $1.50 tacos

Wednesday: $3 Bud Light; $4 Jameson; $2 off all wraps.

Thursday: $3 Miller Lite; $3.50 White Claws; $5 off specialty pizzas.

Friday: $3.50 Fireball; $3 Coors. $2 off quesadillas.

Saturday: $3 PBR; $4 High Noons; $8 Bruschetta; $7 cheese bread

Sunday: $3 Michelob Ultra; $6.50 Bloody Mary; $8 wings with fries; $9.75 chunks with fries

Harbor Town Tavern

7010 Lighthouse Way, Perrysburg. 419-874-8590. harbortowntavern.com

Happy Hour: 4pm-6pm every day

1/2 off Domestic Draft Beer, $5 cocktails, $5 wine; $7 snacks

The Heights

444 N. Summit St. 419-243-7565. theheightstoledo.com

Select daily specials.

Home Slice Pizza

28 S. St. Clair St., 419-724-7437. homeslice419.com

Specials start at 5pm.

Monday: $5 personal pizza (dine-in). $1 off drafts.

Tuesday: 50% off pizzas (dine-in).

Wednesday: $5 off specialty pizza (dine-in).

Thursday: Half-off appetizers (dine-in).

Inside the Five Brewing Company

5703 Main St., Sylvania. 567-408-7212. insidethefive.com

Happy hour: 3pm-5pm, Monday-Friday.

$2 off cocktails, beertails and glasses of wine; $8 flights; $5 dips; $2 off featured Happy Hour beer

Jamo’s Pub

4941 Dorr St. 419-407-5527. facebook.com/Jamos-Pub-Toledo

Happy Hour: 5pm-11pm, select days

Wednesday: $3 select drinks

Saturday: $5 domestic pitchers; $2 domestic bottles

Sunday: $5 domestic pitchers, $2 domestic bottles

Levi and Lilac’s

301 River Rd., Maumee. levisandlilacs.com

Happy Hour: 4pm-5pm everyday.

$6 select wine by the glass; $8 select coktails; $1 off draughts

Lupita’s Cantina

209 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg.

Happy Hour: 2pm-5pm every day.

Beer and marg specials

Magic Wok

5145 Monroe St. 419-843-2888.

2040 W. Laskey Rd. 419-472-4453.

5905 W. Central Ave. 419-537-1662.

601 Adams St. 419-241-6965.

720 Conant St. 419-893-3707.

magicwok.com

Happy Hour: 2pm-5pm.

$2.59 for two egg rolls or 4 pot stickers; $2.99 smoothies

Mancy’s Bluewater Grille

461 W. Dussel Dr., Maumee.. mancys.com

Happy Hour: 4pm-6pm, every day

$2 off cocktails, beer and wine

Mancy’s Ideal

5333 Monroe St.. 419-841-0066. mancys.com

Happy Hour: 4pm-6pm, select days.

Find specials at mancysideal.com.

Mancy’s Italian Grill

5453 Monroe St., 419-882-9229. mancys.com

Happy Hour: 4pm-5:30pm, Monday-Friday.

Special pricing on margaritas and pizzas.

Manhattan’s Pub ‘N Cheer

1516 Adams St., 419-243-6675. manhattanstoledo.com

Specials 2pm-7pm.

Monday: $1.50 off all drafts; $5 margaritas.

Tuesday: $2.50 Kentucky Gentleman; $3 domestics.

Wednesday: $4 sangrias; 1/2 off all bottles of wine.

Thursday: $3.50 Single Wells; $5 house martinis.

M Osteria and Bar

611 Monroe St. mosteriatoledo.com

Happy Hour: 4pm-6pm, Tuesday-Friday

50% off select drinks and gourmet pizzas

The Ottawa Tavern

1815 Adams St., 419-725-5483. facebook.com/ot.toledo

Happy Hour: 4pm-7pm, daily.

$1 off all drinks

Packo’s at the Park

7 S. Superior St., 419-246-1111. tonypacko.com

Happy Hour: 2pm-7pm, Monday-Friday.

Monday-Friday: 50% full order fried pickles; $4 craft pints; $2 Bud Light pints

Paddy Jack’s

6725 Central Ave. 419-725-9048. paddyjacks.com

Happy Hour: 2pm-6pm.

$1 off tall drafts; $3 well drinks; $3 domestic bottles; $6 signature martinis

Poco Piatti

3155 Chappel Dr., Perrysburg.

6710 W. Central Ave. #1, Sylvania. pocopiatti.com

Happy Hour: 4pm-7pm, Tuesday-Thursday.

Tuesday: Half-off pints of beer

Wednesday: Half-off wine glasses

Thursday: Half-off pitchers of sangria

Quenced and Tempered

1210 Jackson St. 419-469-2277. quenchedandtempered.com/

Happy Hour: 4pm-6:30pm, Tuesday-Thursday

$5 pints

Rayoka Hibachi Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi

465 West Dussel Dr. 419-794-0038. Rayokatoledo.com

Happy Hour: 4pm-6pm, Monday-Friday.

Real Seafood Company

22 Main St., 888-456-3463. RealSeafoodCoToledo.com

Happy Hour: 4pm-6pm every day

$2 off all shared plates; $3 drafts; $5 select glasses of wine & sangria; $7 specialty cocktails

Registry Bistro

144 N. Superior St., 419-725-0444. registrybistro.com

Happy Hour: 4pm-6pm, Tuesday-Thursday.

$5 cocktails, $5 wines and $5 noshes

Rosie’s Italian Grille

606 N. McCord Rd., 419-866-5007. rosiesitaliangrille.com

Happy Hours: 3pm-6pm, daily.

App and pizza specials; $7 select drinks; $1 off domestic bottles, draft beer, and well drinks

Sidelines Sports Eatery

5806 Telegraph Rd., 419-724-0097.

2111 Mellwood Ave. 419-474-0000.

1430 Holland Rd., Maumee. 419-897-5050.

6060 Renaissance Pl. 419-724-1800.

sidelinessportseatery.com

Happy hour: Food and drink specials daily

The Stubborn Brother Pizza Bar

3115 W. Bancroft St., 419-720-1818. stubbornbrother.com

Happy Hour: check website for specials

Tea Tree Asian Bistro

4100 Chappel Dr., Perrysburg. 419-874-8828. teatreeasianbistro.com

Happy Hour: 4:30pm-6:30pm.

Ask server for details

Te’kela Mexican Cocina y Cantina

25481 N. Dixie Hwy, Perrysburg. 419-874-8800.

5147 S. Main St., Sylvania, 419-517-0233.

tekelacocina.com

Happy Hour: 3pm-5:30pm, daily.

50% apps and 50% drinks

The Tin Can Bar

1 South Erie St. 419-472-1785.tincanbar.com

Select daily deals.

Whiskey & The Wolf

3515 W. Alexis Rd., 419-690-4280. whiskeyandthewolf.com

Happy Hour: 3pm-6pm, Monday-Saturday

Drink specials, $7 apps

Ye Olde Cock ‘n Bull

9 N Huron St., 419-244-2855. cocknbulltoledo.com

Specials daily.

Monday: $5 bucket of five beers; free queso with any purchhase

Tuesday: Any appetizer and draft beer for $10

Wednesday: $2 White Claws

Thursday: Happy hour all day! $1 off all beer/wine/liquor

Ye Olde Durty Bird

2 S. St. Clair St., 419-243-2473. yeoldedurtybird.com

Happy Hour: 4pm-7pm, Monday-Friday.

Daily: draft beer and frozen drink specials