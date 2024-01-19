Takeover at the SAME Cafe

SAME Café, different chefs.

The SAME Café in Toledo had its first ever chef takeover on Friday, Jan. 19 where Scott Bowman and Mark Kwiatkowski served lunch using the SAME Café menu.

The café used this event as a way to give their guests a way to eat food from chefs they would normally not be able to have access to.

Scott Bowman is the owner of the restaurants Fowl and Fodder and Odd Fodder in Toledo and Perrysburg respectively. Bowman expressed his pleasure in being able to take part in the event.

“I believe what you do is a noble cause, and something that adds a positive layer to our town. I believe it’s my responsibility to assist and help others, with the gift given to me,” Bowman said.

Mark Kwiatkowski is a sous chef, the chef who used to work at Fowl and Fodder and Odd Fodder.

“At SAME café, I get to combine the experience I’ve gained working in restaurants with my passion for building community,” Kwiatkowski said.

These two served the cafe’s menu of two soups, two salads and two pizzas from their healthy menu for all who come in. The café mostly uses local, natural ingredients for their food for all who come through the doors despite the customer’s economic status.

The cafe is located at 325 N. Michigan St. inside the TLCPL main library and opens at 11 am through 2:30 pm on Monday through Friday.

For more information send your questions to info@samecafetoledo.org.