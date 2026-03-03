St. Patrick’s Day 2026 in Toledo: Top Parties & Events

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Northwest Ohio is going green. From tented downtown blowouts and themed paint-and-sip nights to pub crawls, 5Ks, cocktail classes and traditional Jiggs dinners, Toledo’s St. Patrick’s Day lineup stretches far beyond Tuesday, Mar. 17. Kick things off Friday at Huron Yards, keep the momentum rolling with weekend bar crawls and live Irish music, then toast the holiday itself with kegs, eggs and shamrock-fueled celebrations across Toledo, Sylvania, Rossford, Holland, Dundee and beyond. Here’s your guide to the can’t-miss St. Patrick’s Day parties and events happening Mar. 13–21.

FRI, Mar. 13

Party in the Park returns to Huron Yards in Downtown Toledo with a free St. Patrick’s Day-themed celebration featuring live music under the tent, food trucks, and cold beer.

Huron Yards, 31 N. Huron St.

A playful and festive Paint & Sip Party celebrating St. Patrick’s Day fun. Ticketed.

Wine & Canvas Toledo Studio, 5248 Monroe St.

SAT, Mar. 14

Grab a wristband for access to multiple venues with themed drink specials, food deals, and a celebratory St. Paddy’s atmosphere. Ticketed.

The Blarney Irish Pub, 601 Monroe St.

St. CatTrick’s Day returns with a festive celebration featuring live music, the St. CatTrick’s Day Shamrock Shuffle (registration required), and more.

Fleetwood’s Tap Room, 28 N. St Clair St.

Good vibes, green drinks, and festive fun collide at this bar crawl. Ticketed.

Ye Olde Cock n Bull, 9 N. Huron St.

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a magical after-dark Paint & Sip Party featuring a whimsical design. Ticketed.

Wine & Canvas Toledo Studio, 5248 Monroe St.

Lively vibes and spirited tunes.

Molly’s Irish Pub, 322 Locust St.

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Weekend at Georgjz419 with a Saturday Night Variety Show and festive green beer specials.

Georgjz419 Food, Fun, & Spirits, 1205 Adams St.

SUN, Mar. 15

Join a free St. Patrick’s Day 5K fun run/walk at Upside Brewing in downtown Sylvania, then stick around for green beer and Guinness specials. Registration is required.

Upside Brewing, 5692 Main St., Sylvania

A fun and festive Paint & Sip Party inspired by St. Patrick’s Day.

Wine & Canvas Toledo Studio, 5248 Monroe St.

Sip into St. Patrick’s Day with an Irish-inspired cocktail class featuring handcrafted spirits. Ticketed.

Bellwether at Toledo Spirits, 1301 N. Summit St.

TUE, Mar. 17

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a breakfast buffet, first green beer and Jameson shot on the house, a commemorative T-shirt, Irish music, giveaways, and raffle prizes. Ticketed.

Social House 103, 103 Cabela Blvd. E., Dundee, MI

Featuring live music by Caveman Chris Jaquillard, Black Swamp Pipes & Drums and Arctic Clam.

Danny’s Cafe, 600 Dixie Hwy., Rossford

The Warehouse goes full Irish with live sets from Men from the Bog and Sweet Tea Band, a traditional Jiggs Dinner, cold beer, and St. Patrick’s Day cheer.

MBBC Event Warehouse, 201 Morris St.

The First Annual Shake Your Shamrock is a 21+ St. Patrick’s Day celebration featuring live music, Irish-inspired food and drink specials, and a full day of festive fun, with proceeds supporting Keeping Our Girls Safe and the Springfield Fire Department. Ticketed.

Holland Gardens, 6530 Angola Rd., Holland

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a traditional Jiggs Dinner, live caricature drawings, a DJ spinning, and beer and liquor specials flowing all day long.

Papa’s Tavern, 1328 Liberty St.

Celebrate St. Paddy’s Day with a downtown pub crawl featuring drink specials, fun, and stops at some of Toledo’s top bars. Ticketed.

The Blarney Irish Pub, 601 Monroe St.

SAT, Mar. 21

Featuring lively 19th- and 20th-century Irish folk music, sea shanties, and canal tunes.

Grand Rapids Town Hall, 24282 Front St., Grand Rapids





