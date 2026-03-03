St. Patrick’s Day 2026 in Toledo: Top Parties & Events

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options
Northwest Ohio is going green. From tented downtown blowouts and themed paint-and-sip nights to pub crawls, 5Ks, cocktail classes and traditional Jiggs dinners, Toledo’s St. Patrick’s Day lineup stretches far beyond Tuesday, Mar. 17. Kick things off Friday at Huron Yards, keep the momentum rolling with weekend bar crawls and live Irish music, then toast the holiday itself with kegs, eggs and shamrock-fueled celebrations across Toledo, Sylvania, Rossford, Holland, Dundee and beyond. Here’s your guide to the can’t-miss St. Patrick’s Day parties and events happening Mar. 13–21.
FRI, Mar. 13
St. Patrick’s Party in the Park at Huron Yards
Party in the Park returns to Huron Yards in Downtown Toledo with a free St. Patrick’s Day-themed celebration featuring live music under the tent, food trucks, and cold beer.
Huron Yards, 31 N. Huron St.
Toledo Paint and Sip Party – Lucky Gnome
A playful and festive Paint & Sip Party celebrating St. Patrick’s Day fun. Ticketed.
Wine & Canvas Toledo Studio, 5248 Monroe St.
SAT, Mar. 14
Toledo St. Patrick’s Day Weekend Bar Crawl 2026
Grab a wristband for access to multiple venues with themed drink specials, food deals, and a celebratory St. Paddy’s atmosphere. Ticketed.
The Blarney Irish Pub, 601 Monroe St.
St. CatTrick’s Day
St. CatTrick’s Day returns with a festive celebration featuring live music, the St. CatTrick’s Day Shamrock Shuffle (registration required), and more.
Fleetwood’s Tap Room, 28 N. St Clair St.
The Official Lucky’s St Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl
Good vibes, green drinks, and festive fun collide at this bar crawl. Ticketed.
Ye Olde Cock n Bull, 9 N. Huron St.
Toledo Paint and Sip Party – Moonlit Clovers
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a magical after-dark Paint & Sip Party featuring a whimsical design. Ticketed.
Wine & Canvas Toledo Studio, 5248 Monroe St.
The Dregs
Lively vibes and spirited tunes.
Molly’s Irish Pub, 322 Locust St.
St. Patrick’s Weekend Variety Show
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Weekend at Georgjz419 with a Saturday Night Variety Show and festive green beer specials.
Georgjz419 Food, Fun, & Spirits, 1205 Adams St.
SUN, Mar. 15
Top ‘O the Mornin’ 5K Fun Run
Join a free St. Patrick’s Day 5K fun run/walk at Upside Brewing in downtown Sylvania, then stick around for green beer and Guinness specials. Registration is required.
Upside Brewing, 5692 Main St., Sylvania
Toledo Paint and Sip Party – Get Lucky
A fun and festive Paint & Sip Party inspired by St. Patrick’s Day.
Wine & Canvas Toledo Studio, 5248 Monroe St.
Sip of Luck: A St Patrick’s Day Cocktail Class
Sip into St. Patrick’s Day with an Irish-inspired cocktail class featuring handcrafted spirits. Ticketed.
Bellwether at Toledo Spirits, 1301 N. Summit St.
TUE, Mar. 17
Kegs & Eggs at Social House 103
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a breakfast buffet, first green beer and Jameson shot on the house, a commemorative T-shirt, Irish music, giveaways, and raffle prizes. Ticketed.
Social House 103, 103 Cabela Blvd. E., Dundee, MI
St. Patrick’s Day at Danny’s Cafe
Featuring live music by Caveman Chris Jaquillard, Black Swamp Pipes & Drums and Arctic Clam.
Danny’s Cafe, 600 Dixie Hwy., Rossford
St. Patrick’s Day at Maumee Bay Brewing Company
The Warehouse goes full Irish with live sets from Men from the Bog and Sweet Tea Band, a traditional Jiggs Dinner, cold beer, and St. Patrick’s Day cheer.
MBBC Event Warehouse, 201 Morris St.
Shake Your Shamrock: Tented St. Patrick’s Day Party
The First Annual Shake Your Shamrock is a 21+ St. Patrick’s Day celebration featuring live music, Irish-inspired food and drink specials, and a full day of festive fun, with proceeds supporting Keeping Our Girls Safe and the Springfield Fire Department. Ticketed.
Holland Gardens, 6530 Angola Rd., Holland
Papa’s St. Paddy’s Day Bash
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a traditional Jiggs Dinner, live caricature drawings, a DJ spinning, and beer and liquor specials flowing all day long.
Papa’s Tavern, 1328 Liberty St.
Toledo Official St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl
Celebrate St. Paddy’s Day with a downtown pub crawl featuring drink specials, fun, and stops at some of Toledo’s top bars. Ticketed.
The Blarney Irish Pub, 601 Monroe St.
SAT, Mar. 21
The Jolly Gabbers
Featuring lively 19th- and 20th-century Irish folk music, sea shanties, and canal tunes.
Grand Rapids Town Hall, 24282 Front St., Grand Rapids