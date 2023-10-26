Sip and Savor on the 419 Ale Trail in Toledo

Toledo has made it easier than ever for locals and visitors to explore its beer culture through the 419 Ale Trail. With a growing number of breweries and a thriving community of beer enthusiasts, Toledo’s 419 Ale Trail is the perfect way to discover the vibrant and innovative craft beer scene in the area.

The 419 Ale Trail, named after Toledo’s area code, provides a passport to Toledo’s finest breweries and brewpubs. The 419 Ale Trail has something for everyone. You can grab your passport from participating breweries or download a digital version online, making it incredibly accessible to embark on this delightful journey.

The trail provides the opportunity to lots of unique, local breweries with their own identities making each special stop on the trail, some of the following include:

Maumee Bay Brewing Company: Maumee Bay is a prominent brewery on the trail, well-known for its diverse beer selection and beautiful waterfront views. Whether you prefer hoppy IPAs, smooth stouts or something in between, this brewery has it all. Don’t forget to savor their delicious food menu alongside your chosen brew. Earnest Brew Works: This small but vibrant brewery is a testament to the dedication and passion of its owners. Offering a variety of innovative beers, it’s a great place to try new styles and appreciate the artistry that goes into craft brewing. Juniper Brewing Co: Nestled in the heart of Bowling Green, Ohio, is a beloved gem in the local craft beer scene. This brewery is celebrated for its commitment to producing exceptional, handcrafted brews that captivate the palates of both residents and visitors. With a strong focus on quality, innovation and a touch of Midwestern hospitality, Juniper Brewing Co. offers an inviting and laid-back atmosphere where patrons can savor a diverse selection of beers.

The 419 Ale Trail isn’t just about drinking beer; it’s an opportunity to immerse yourself in the local culture, make new friends and appreciate the craftsmanship behind each beer. The passport encourages participants to collect stamps at each brewery and once you’ve gathered enough, you can redeem it for exclusive 419 Ale Trail merchandise.

What makes the 419 Ale Trail even more special is its focus on community engagement and supporting local businesses. Breweries along the trail frequently host events, ranging from live music to special beer releases, creating a sense of camaraderie and festivity among participants.

Toledo’s 419 Ale Trail is a shining example of how smaller cities across the United States are embracing the craft beer revolution. As breweries continue to pop up and the craft beer community in Toledo grows, the 419 Ale Trail is sure to evolve and expand, offering beer enthusiasts even more to explore and enjoy.

For more information on the event and digital platform, visit https://visittoledo.org/419-ale-trail.