Shawnee Station Tap Room Opening in April

Maumee Bay Brewing Company is expanding to Central Ohio. The long-running Ohio brewery will open Shawnee Station Tap Room Kitchen at 6058 Glick Road in Shawnee Hills.

The Shawnee Station Taproom & Kitchen’s space is slated to open this fall at Shawnee Station, a 14,000 square foot retail plaza that will also feature Boston Stoker Coffee, Holy Moses Salon, Dolce Vida Baby Boutique and other currently undetermined vendors.

The full-service restaurant will offer lunch, dinner and weekend brunch.

Top-sellers include its Glasshopper IPA as well as its Buckeye Beer, a lager with a long history. Maumee’s styles run the gamut, from stouts and ciders to other styles of IPA and seasonal specialties. At its Toledo brewpub, Maumee’s menu spans classic bar-noshing appetizers, soups, a variety of salads, wood-fired pizzas and a wide range of sandwiches and burgers.

Maumee Bay Brewing Co. first opened in Toledo in 1995, and operates as northwest Ohio’s largest craft brewery.

While the brewery has a following in northwest Ohio, the Dublin area is its first foray into the Columbus region.

For more information you can keep up with the Maumee Bay Brewing Company at their website.