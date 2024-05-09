Share Community Supported Agriculture (CSA)

If you live in the Midwest but aren’t yet embracing the availability of farm-fresh food, up your game and enjoy the fresh produce from Mother Earth. Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) makes locally grown, fresh food easy to access. CSAs allow consumers to purchase local, seasonal food directly from farmers by offering “shares” to the public, typically featuring vegetables and fruit. The shares are delivered to a set pickup location, weekly or bi-weekly, depending on the schedule included in the share purchase. It’s a mutual relationship as the consumer supports local farmers while also enjoying ultra-fresh produce, saving money, and saving time. We’ve rounded up information on local CSAs so you can find one to fit your needs.

Toledo GROWS

The word “farm” does not immediately conjure up images of an urban setting, but maybe it should. Toledo GROWS focuses on community gardening, transforming neglected areas into bountiful, green space. While the summer share sold out already, check back in July for information about the late summer share, which runs August-October. Individual produce items can also be ordered weekly, depending on availability, through the online store. Farm-fresh eggs can be added to CSA orders.

Runs: June-October

Share sizes: Full share, 9 weeks first (June 12 – Aug. 7) or second half (Aug. 14 – Oct. 9), $250, 18 weeks (June 12-Oct.9) $450. Half share, 9 weeks first (June 12 – Aug. 7) or second half (Aug. 14 – Oct. 9) for $175, 18 weeks (June 12-Oct. 9) $300.

Pickup location: Urban Farm, 900 Oneida St.

419-720-8714 | toledogrows.org

Toledo GROWS top tips for vegetable garden success:

When planting seeds always follow the directions on the package which are specific to the seeds you are trying to germinate and offer the best chance at success.

Space out your vegetables for a good yield. At maturity, they should all receive sunlight and air flow on every side of each plant.

In the summer, water your garden in the morning or early afternoon before the heat of the day. Hydrated plants are less prone to become stressed by lack of water, a condition that can result in poor growth.

Water the base of the plants to keep leaves dry while using a perforated hose head so the water hits the ground in a soft strike, disturbing fewer soil pathogens, which cause diseases, preventing them from splashing the plant’s leaves.

Riehm Produce Farm

Say goodbye to grocery store shopping this summer. Riehm Produce Farm provides fruit, meat, eggs, coffee, bread and even flowers as an addition to your CSA share. Each delivery also comes with culinary tips and tutorials so you can make the most out of your vegetables.

Share sizes: $49 bi-weekly November-May and $29 weekly end of May-October for small box // $69 bi-weekly November-May and $49 weekly end of May-October for the medium box // $99 bi-weekly November-May and $69 weekly end of May-October large box

Runs: June-mid October.

Pick locations: Sylvania, Tiffin, Ottawa Hills, Bowling Green, Maumee, Downtown Toledo, Perrysburg and the farm.

Riehm Produce Farm, 7244 N. State Route 53, Tiffin

419-992-4392 | funacres.net

Goetz Family Farm

Michigan-based Goetz Family Farm has worked the same plot of land since 1905, but transitioned from grain and livestock to produce in the late 1970s. Today, the farm’s fresh vegetables, bedding plants, hanging baskets, herbs, and more are loved by both families and restaurants, like Zingerman’s, Grange Kitchen and Bar, Lunch Room, Spencer’s, and the Detroit Street Filling Station.

Goetz Family Farm delivers primarily in Michigan cities, but they also deliver to Country Grains Bread Company, in Sylvania, every Wednesday. Pick up some of the best loaves in town (Sin’O’Man, anyone?) while retrieving your share of fresh produce.

Runs: June-October.

Share sizes: $465 full share, delivered weekly // $235 half share, delivered bi-weekly

8852 Goetz Rd., Riga Mi. 419-367-0269. facebook.com/GoetzCSA

Pickup locations: Online and phone orders for produce, bedding and vegetable plants can be picked up at a variety of locations in Michigan. Visit facebook.com/GoetzCSA for a list.

Country Grains Bread Company, 6808 W. Sylvania Ave.

419-24-8400

Garden Next Door

First generation vegetable farm in Swanton, growing vegetables behind the home they live and raise their children in. The vegetable arm focuses on CSA subscriptions as well as participating in local Farms Markets. Visit them at the Toledo Farmers’ marks at Wesetgate on Wednesdays and downtown on Saturdays. Honey, eggs and flowers can also be added onto shares for an extra price.

Runs: June-September

Share sizes: $408, 17 baskets

Pickup locations: Tuesday evening between 4 and 6pm. 1536 County Road L, Swanton, OH 4355 or at the Toledo Farms Market on Wednesdays.

Garden Next Door, 1536 County Road L, Swanton, OH 43558

https://www.facebook.com/gardennextdoorcsa/

Bittersweet Farms

Bittersweet Farms is a model farm that employs adults with autism, aiming to positively impact their lives. Sign up for a Bittersweet CSA and let their produce positively impact your life.

Runs: Spring: June 1-27, Summer: July 9-Aug 1, Fall: Sept. 10-Nov. 1

Share sizes: Small Brown Bag $15.63 a week or $140 for 8 weeks, Medium Box $25 a week or $220 for 8 weeks, Large Crate $27.50 a week or $330 for 8 weeks

Pickup locations: Whitehouse and Maumee

Bittersweet Farms, 12660 Archbold-Whitehouse Rd., Whitehouse. 419-875-6986 | Bittersweetfarms.org

Bittersweet Farms top tips for vegetable garden success:

To deter pests, plant marigolds near your vegetable plants. Insects and small animals do not like the smell of the flowers.

Plant nasturtiums as a companion plant for lettuce, kale, broccoli, cabbage, and other plants in the brassica family that are susceptible to aphids, because aphids will be more attracted to the flowers than the veggies in the bed. Nasturtiums also attract beneficial insects that eat aphids and other pests, along with attracting pollinators to your garden.

Consider starting with heartier plants, like lettuce and radishes, that can withstand unpredictable weather. Cold tolerant plants are beneficial in the uncertain weather of spring. Grown together as companion plants, radish tops provide some shade for the lettuce as it grows, preventing it from bolting and becoming bitter.

Jentzen Farms

This third-generation family farm prides itself on sustainable practices. They hand weed, rotate crops yearly, use compost and manure instead of chemical fertilizers, and employ rotating pasture techniques.

Runs: July-October

Share sizes: $400 full size 16 week share // $250 half size 16 week share

Pickup Locations: Tuesdays: Island Lake, Novi, MI and Jentzen Farms, Monroe, MI. Wednesdays: Metamora Green, Beverly Hills, MI. Saturdays: Eastern Market, Detroit MI. Toledo Farmers’ Market, Toledo, OH and Monroe Farms’ Market, Monroe, MI. 7900 Dixen Rd., Monroe Mi. | 734-777-2824 | jentzenfarms.com

Shared Legacy Farms

Pre-sales are now open for Shared Legacy Farms 2024 CSA run. Enjoy fresh veggies delivered to your house weekly. Fruit, egg, coffee, cheese, olive oil and flower shares are also available.

Runs: July-October

Share sizes: $590 standard size, 18 weeks // $1120 large size, 18 weeks // $150 CSA Sampler, 4 weeks

Pickup locations in Perrysburg, Downtown Toledo, Port Clinton, Sylvania, or at the farm in Elmore.

3107 S. Schultz-Portage Rd., Elmore | 419-344-7092 | sharedlegacyfarms.com