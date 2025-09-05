Savor September: Food, Drink & Fall Gatherings

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

As summer fades into autumn, northwest Ohio serves up a rich menu of flavors, experiences and seasonal celebrations. From gourmet breakfasts alongside turtles at the zoo to the fizz of handcrafted cocktails, from Oktoberfest revelry to cider tastings on the riverfront, September is filled with opportunities to taste, sip and savor. Whether you’re seeking hands-on cooking classes, intimate wine flights, or lively festivals that bring the community together, there’s something delicious happening every week.

SAT, Sep. 6

Breakfast Series: Gardens & Turtles

Start your weekend with a gourmet breakfast at the Toledo Zoo, followed by a hands-on exploration of turtles, tortoises, and the gardens. Ticketed. $50-$80. The Toledo Zoo, 2 Hippo Way. toledozoo.org

WED, Sep. 10

Sourdough 101

Learn the basics of Sourdough with Just Toledo. $40. 6-8pm. Also on Sunday, Sep. 28, 2-4pm. Just Toledo, 909 Jefferson Ave. justtoledo.net

THUR, Sep. 11

The Graze Station

Enjoy a night out at Adventure Spirits with a variety of delicious dishes paired with a handcrafted cocktail. $17, cocktails are an additional charge. 5:30-8:30. Adventure Spirits Distilling, 10907 Waterville St., Whitehouse. adventurespiritsdistilling.com

Cooking Classes With Tim Valko and Jim Moore

Attend a cooking class supporting The Arts Commission’s Young Artists at Work program, where participants can create and taste delicious dishes in a relaxed setting with beer and wine provided. $100. 6-9:30pm. WS Design, 901 Jefferson Ave. theartscommission.org

Beer & Wine Tasting

Join a monthly beer and wine tasting with complimentary chef-prepared treats, and enjoy early access to the gardens and Blair Museum of Lithophanes at no extra cost. Registration is required. $38. 6:30-9:30pm. Schedel Arboretum & Gardens, 19255 W. Portage River S Rd., Elmore. schedel-gardens.org

TUE, Sep. 16

Argentinian Wine Tasting at Nooney’s Speilbusch Lounge

Enjoy hors d’oeuvres and sample pours of top Argentinian wines from Las Perdices and Monteviejo, presented by Guillermo Gonzalez of Graziano Imports. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. $20. RWNooney Company, 1001 Cherry St.

THUR, Sep. 18

Registry Bistro Craft Cocktail Workshop

Shake up your evening with a full hands-on cocktail class, featuring the history and mixing of a seasonal drink, and light bites. Reservations are required. $35. 6pm. Registry Bistro, 144 N. Superior St., (419) 725-0444 registrybistro.com/cocktail-workshop

FRI, Sep. 19

Empty Bowls 2025

Enjoy soups from local restaurants served in handcrafted bowls by the Toledo Potters Guild at this lunchtime event benefiting Food for Thought Toledo. Tickets are encouraged. $35. 11am-2pm. Toledo Botanical Garden, 5403 Elmer Dr. feedtoledo.org

SAT, Sep. 20

Ciderfest419

Sip local and regional hard cider, wine, mead, and craft beer while enjoying scenic riverfront views at this 21+ event. 5-9pm. $48-$68. Glass City Metropark, 1505 Front St. toledonightmarket.com

SUN, Sep. 21

Oktoberfest

Enjoy a full day of live music, traditional German dancing, festive brews, and classic bites at this lively Oktoberfest celebration. 1-8pm. Maumee Bay Brewing Co., 27 Broadway St. mbaybrew.com

MON, Sep. 22

Harvest Dinner at Earth Coffeehouse and Cafe

Savor a farm-to-table meal prepared by local chefs with fresh Toledo GROWs produce. Cash bar available. $100. Earth Coffeehouse & Cafe, 1447 N. Summit St. toledogrows.org

FRI, Sep. 26

Sip Sip Hooray! Harvest Wine Fest

Sip and stroll through the Zoo at this limited-attendance fall wine tasting, featuring 15 samples, live entertainment, Harvest Fest previews, and a souvenir glass with a champagne toast. Ticketed. $65-$70. 6-9pm. The Toledo Zoo, 2 Hippo Way. toledozoo.org.

MON, Sep. 29

Tea & Autumn Pie Chocolate Flight Class

Savor an afternoon of black, white, and green teas perfectly paired with gourmet Autumn Pie Chocolates, hosted by The Summer Kitchen Girls and the Wood County Museum. Ticketed. $40. Wood County Museum, 13660 County Home Rd., Bowling Green. woodcountyhistory.org

TUE, Sep. 30

Campfire Cooking: Breakfast for Dinner (All Ages)

Join Metroparks staff to learn campfire cooking tips while making your own haystack breakfast. Registration is required. $10. 6-7pm. Oak Openings Preserve Metropark, 4139 Girdham Rd., Swanton. metroparkstoledo.com