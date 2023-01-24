Roosters chicken wings opens in Sylvania

Chicken lovers unite: Rooster’s is open and ready for business.

Occupying the former Ralphie’s at Starlight Plaza on Monroe Street, Rooster’s satisfies the national craze demanding wings and planks. The space was remodeled with small dining areas separated by half walls, with seating available at the bar, high top tables or low top tables and booths.

Televisions line the walls of the entire restaurant. These large screens show non-stop sports of any kind all day long. The attentive staff is always more than willing to accommodate fan requests for specific games.

With this seating, it is easier to hear the people you are with. Do not be mistaken, though, because Rooster’s can definitely get loud and fun with its televisions and music.

All ages are welcome and seem to enjoy Roosters.

The History

Though Rooster’s is mainly an Ohio chain restaurant, there are also locations in Kentucky, Indiana and West Virginia. Rooster’s was founded in 1988 by Bob and Corrine Frick. The couple wanted to combine Bob’s passion for food and sports with Corrine’s welcoming nature and friendliness.

Together, they developed the Rooster’s culture. This included long hours of creating different chicken recipes and sauces and drawing in customers with their positive, outgoing personalities. Rooster’s is a fun, relaxing atmosphere where people can kick back with friends and enjoy some good chicken.

The Food

Rooster’s is known for its wings. They have huge, juicy wings that have a nice crunch, with traditional and boneless wings available in orders of five, 10, 20 and 50 pieces. To accompany the wings, Rooster’s offers 12 different sauces of varying heat levels ranging from mild to the hottest, “Nu-Killer.”

But Rooster’s does not limit itself to chicken wings. There are other chicken dishes like chicken fingers and chicken breast sandwiches. However, Rooster’s also has a great selection of pizzas, sub sandwiches, burgers, soups and salads.

There is also a bar food heavy appetizer menu, with items like potato skins, mac and cheese bites, fried pickles and mozzarella sticks, to name a few. Additionally, Rooster’s has a dessert menu for an end-of-the-meal sweet bite.

Though most of the menu caters toward all ages, there is a small “Little Chicks’” menu specifically for children and daily happy hour specials for adults.

The Details

Prices are reasonable and the waitstaff is friendly and efficient, with food arriving quickly served with a pleasant interaction. It can get a bit loud in there, but the clean environment, accessible surroundings and plentiful parking all make for a smooth, enjoyable experience. Rooster’s greatly compliments the Sylvania restaurant scene, and has options for everyone to enjoy.

For more information, visit roosterswings.com, call 567.213.4050, or head to 5702 Monroe St.