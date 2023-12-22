Restaurants Open on Christmas Day

Why add to the holiday stress with planning, cooking and cleaning up a meal? We’ve found all the local restaurants open Christmas day to lessen the pressure on your holiday.

Dining

Ameera Mediterranean Bistro

Open from 1pm to 8pm for Mediterranean eats. Enjoy classic Mediterranean dishes without having to lift a finger on Christmas Day. 5127 Main St, Sylvania. 419-517-9999.

Bar Louie

Enjoy a delicious meal and cocktail at Bar Louie. Open from 4pm to 2am Christmas day. 4105 Levis Commons Blvd. 567-331-7700.

GeorgJ419 Food, Fun, & Spirits

Enjoy a complimentary Christmas dinner with Georgjz419 from 4 to 9pm prepared by Chef Darrel, with desserts made by Chef Eddie. 1205 Adams St. 419-407-5433.

iHop

Skip making breakfast at home and enjoy a delicious meal from iHop. Open for breakfast and lunch on Christmas Day. 7am to 6pm 4045 Talmadge Road. 419-474-6701. 8am to 6pm 6535 Airport Highway. 419-868-9831.

Jeds

Opening at 4pm on Christmas day for the bar and limited menu. 2554 Parkway Plaza, Maumee. 419-740-2800.

Maumee Bay Brewing Company

Enjoy a Christmas feast prepared by Maumee Bay Brewing Company from 4pm to 9pm. Adults $39, kids 12 and under $15, kids 3 and under are free. Reservations required. 27 Broadway St. 419-243-1302.

Maumee Bay Lodge

Feast without the mess at Maumee Bay Lodge. Open from 11am to 3pm for Christmas Day Buffet. Enjoy classic holiday dishes like Carved Prime Rib, Spiced Ham with Pear Apple Chutney and Kielbasa with Cabbage with delicious appetizers, salads, sides and desserts. Adults $44, seniors $42, and children 5 to 11 $38. Children under 4 are free. Reservations are encouraged. 1750 State Park Road #2, Oregon. 419-836-1466.

Red Lobster

Open from 11am to 6pm on Christmas Day. 4990 Monroe St. 419-473-3135.

Rumors

Open all day from 9am to 9pm on Christmas Day. Come for breakfast, lunch or dinner and enjoy your favorite Mediterranean dish at Rumors. 5305 Monroe St. 419-841-4529

The Village Idiot

Enjoy a delicious meal and a craft beer at The Village Idiot on Christmas Day. Opening at 3pm. 309 Conant St, Maumee. 419-893-7281.

Whitehouse Inn

Reservations are booking quickly for Whitehouse Inn’s dinner service 2pm to 8pm. Book soon to feast without the planning, cooking and cleaning. 10835 Waterville St, Whitehouse. 419-877-1180.

TAKE OUT ONLY

Laurel Leaf Culinary & Wellness

Enjoy a perfectly curated holiday meal without the stress prepared by Laurel Leaf Culinary & Wellness. With several feast options offered, your family is sure to find the perfect meal for your holiday festivities. Full menu available on Facebook. 567-358-0918.