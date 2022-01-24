Restaurant Updates During COVID-19

Throughout the Toledo area, many restaurants and bars are struggling to enforce social distancing guidelines. Others are having to close their doors because they’ve had employees test positive for COVID-19. Most of the establishments we’ve listed in this ever-evolving list of closures have only closed temporarily for deep cleans or due to an inability to provide limited seating within their space while still turning a profit. Either way, we are keeping a running list of updates on these closures, and we welcome our readers to give us feedback on any we’ve missed.

**Last Updated: 1/24/2021**

Temporarily Closed

Fire Station Grill

6040 Knights Inn Pl., Maumee

419-491-9911

eatfirestation.com

The Maumee restaurant announced on November 29, 2021, that they are temporarily closing due to staff issues. “The staff that we currently have are doing an excellent job, but without the correct leadership they can only do so much,” they posted on their Facebook page. “We are hopeful that within the next few months we will find qualified candidates for the general manager position, along with a qualified chef to run the back of the house.”

Any gift cards can be redeemed at either Mail Pouch Saloon location.

Plat8

4330 Central Ave.

419-214-0370

plat8toledo.com

The latest news from Plat8 is that they are closed due to a staffing shortage, as so many establishments are having to do during COVID. Follow them on Instagram @plat8_toledo for the latest news on their reopening. They have been closed since January 20. This is the first time the restaurant has shut down since fall of 2020 during a surge in coronavirus cases.

Glass City Cafe

1107 Jackson St.

419-241-4519

glasscitycafe.net

The home of Bluegrass Breakfasts was set to reopen on July 6, 2020, but the owners decided it wasn’t quite time. “Downtown is still not thriving during the week, with many employees still working from home,” owners Debbie and Steve Crouse posted on July 5, 2020. “This, added to the ‘limited seating’ rule doesn’t make us very enthusiastic about re-opening. However, this is minor compared to the health concerns of our employees and customers.”

The owners were hoping to open the restaurant in June, but they are holding off for now. “We may even hold a ‘FUN Raiser’ prior to the actual opening,” management posted on their Facebook page. “In the meantime get out there and support some of the other local restaurants in Toledo – especially those in the downtown area that are serving a not yet fully populated customer base.” All of their employees have now been vaccinated.

Back Open

Balance Pan-Asian Grille

215 N. Summit St.

419-243-2222

balancegrille.com

The downtown location for Toledo’s favorite fast Asian fusion cuisine closed during the initial shutdown in March 2020. We sorely missed our lunchtime trips for bubble tea and bang bang nachos, that’s for sure. However, both the Perrysburg and Sylvania locations remained open for carry out. Silver linings!

The Balance team recently opened their dining room with a few modifications to account for COVID safety: limited capacity, required hand sanitizer upon entry, and temperature checks. Small prices to pay to enjoy dining in again! The reopening involved the unveiling of “freshly furnished dining rooms, a new kiosk ordering system, revamped kitchens, and more,” they announced on Instagram. “We’re pumped to show y’all what we’ve been working on. Thanks for your patience with us as we put the finishing touches on our remodeling.”

The downtown Toledo location was closed for quite some time during the construction on Summit St., but reopened in mid-September 2021. Yes! We’re back to our mid-day nacho run.

The Sylvania Balance reopened again on October 3 after a kitchen remodel, following a trend of updates that the owners have been pursuing since the pandemic’s early days.

Unfortunately, the Maumee location has permanently closed its doors.

Black Forest Cafe

3624 Seaman Rd., Oregon

419-593-0092

blackforestcafe.net

Known for their incredible German food, embrace of Bavarian culture and top notch beers, Black Forest Cafe at Oak Shade Grove offers a unique dining experience in our area. They closed on December 13, 2020 and reopened on February 3 for both dine-in and pickup.

Bravo! Cucina Italiano

5001 Monroe St.

419-472-1200

bravoitalian.com/franklin_park

The Franklin Park Bravo! announced that it would permanently shut its doors on March 31, 2020 after the statewide lockdown. Though they did offer carryout options through early April, the closure became official once Bravo’s parent company, FoodFirst Global Restaurants, filed for bankruptcy and had to close 71 of their restaurants.

The latest news, however, is that the Franklin Park location is in the process of hiring a new staff to reopen on Monday, November 30, 2020. What a comeback!

Brim House

444 N. Summit St.

419-243-7664

brimhousetoledo.com

This upscale restaurant housed in the elegant Renaissance hotel closed in spring 2020 to do carryout only. Luckily for all you foodies, Brim House reopened on April 14, 2021 with a brand new menu! Dine in from 5 to 9pm, Wednesday through Saturday. The bar opens at 4pm.

Bronze Boar

20 S. Huron St.

419-244-2627

bronzeboar.com

After being closed for several months out of an abundance of caution, Bronze Boar reopened on September 3, 2020. They have limited seating inside with mask-wearing strictly enforced, but they’ve also had live entertainment on their patio, food trucks, and all the fun you’ve come to expect at this favorite downtown bar.

Calvino’s Restaurant and Wine Bar

3143 W. Central Ave.

419-531-5100

calvinostoledo.com

Calvino’s initially postponed their plans to reopen fully in early July, stating, “We don’t know what tomorrow or the next day will bring, but we want to make sure we are not bringing our staff back to work and customers back inside, only to get sick and spread this virus.” Read the full July 1, 2020 Facebook post here.

Calvino’s then announced on September 5, 2020 that they will be opening their dining room, with limited seating, on September 10. “Please be prepared for things to be different. We are asking our customers to be patient, understanding, and to please follow our rules,” they said in their post.

With the uptick in COVID-19 cases early in 2021, Calvino’s announced that they wouldn’t be doing dine-in until at least January 1. “The last thing we want to do is not be able to see our customers in person,” they said. “But we don’t want to be the reason anyone gets sick, especially our staff.” You could still order take-out until further notice.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant announced a complete, temporary closure until Wednesday, December 16, 2020 due to one of their employees testing positive for COVID-19. “Calvino’s has been instructed by the health department to shut down until the entire staff has been tested and/or isolated.”

They pushed the date back to December 21 for further quarantining but have since reopened in full as of February 1, 2021.

Chevy’s Place

702 Monroe St.

419-973-4241

Chevy’s Place is open for patio seating only until further notice. They released a statement on July 10: “The governor is giving us business owners a responsibility and duty to do our due diligence and protect our patrons to our fullest abilities.” You can find updates on their Facebook page.

Classic Cafe

6742 Sylvania Ave., Sylvania

419-882-3456

facebook.com/sylvaniaclassiccafe

Classic Cafe closed in April 2020 as coronavirus cases began to quickly ramp up. The good news? They reopened in November 2020 with a complete remodel of the place! So for everyone who missed their hearty breakfast sandwiches and pancakes, know that the Cafe is back in business and ready to serve.

Element 112

5735 N. Main St., Sylvania

419-517-1104

element112restaurant.com

The elevated cuisine of Element 112 has remained available for curbside pickup and delivery (within a 10-mile radius), but they had suspended their dine-in option for several months. Find updates on their website or their Facebook page, which recently had an announcement that the restaurant resumed operations on March 23, 2021! They will continue to post updates on possible breaks from pick-up orders during the transition. Stay tuned.

Fowl & Fodder Downtown

614 Adams St.

419-214-1588

fowlandfodder.com

Fowl & Fodder Downtown temporarily closed back in March 2020 to focus on creating a virtual market and delivery system, but they fully reopened on June 2, 2020. Along with their regular dining room, they also have outdoor seating available.

Handel’s Ice Cream

5655 Secor Rd.

419-474-8861

Handelsicecream.com

Handel’s closed their Secor location for a deep clean after discovering that an employee tested positive for the coronavirus on June 29, 2020. The location reopened a few days later, following a sanitization based on CDC and Toledo Health Department guidelines.

J. Alexander’s

4315 Talmadge Rd.

419-474-8620

jalexanders.com

After two employees who last worked on June 25, 2020 tested positive for COVID-19, J. Alexander’s completely closed to thoroughly clean the restaurant. They fully reopened on July 13 last year.You can find updates about the Toledo location on their Facebook page.

Jake’s Saloon & Sports Pub

2520 Dorr St.

419-214-9011

jakessaloontoledo.com

After receiving two citations for violating social distancing requirements, Jake’s Saloon temporarily (and voluntarily) closed. In a May 22 post last year, the owners posted, “Until we can operate as The Jake’s Saloon you all know and love, we will be temporarily closing- AGAIN!” Though Jake’s announced they would be reopening on August 13, they decided to postpone that date due to “delays in renovations,” according to an August 10 post. After a series of false starts, they are now open for business again as of September 29, 2020.

Jing Chuan

4424 Secor Rd.

419-472-9612

jingchuanrestaurant.com

The staff at Jing Chuan had hoped to reopen their dining room by January 26, 2021, but decided it was best to wait. “Upon further discussion of how to best implement protocols on how we can keep everyone safe—our staff and beloved patrons— we have come to the conclusion that the best way is to continue with just curbside take out.”

Management ultimately found it best to wait until April 2021 to reopen the dining room. Time to enjoy your crab rangoon and kung pao chicken with your friends at the charming family-style establishment.

Kengo Sushi & Yakitori

38 S. St. Clair St.

419-214-0574

kengotoledo.com

The upscale sushi establishment pressed pause on operations during the holidays to make sure their “2021 is the safest, best year yet.” Kengo reopened their dining room on January 13, so you can enjoy your warm sake and nigiri once more.

Maddie & Bella Coffee Roasters

Downtown Toledo and Perrysburg locations

mb-toledo.square.site

On January 13, 2020, Maddie & Bella informed customers on social media that they will be temporarily closing both locations after a COVID-19 exposure. “We will be using this time to work with our local health departments to ensure everyone on our team has the proper quarantine time, testing, and our space is ready to welcome you back for a safe return,” they said. Both locations did reopen as planned on January 20.

Moe’s Place

620 Dixie Hwy., Rossford

419-666-9314

moesplacerossford.com

On July 20 last year, Moe’s Place announced that they’d had two employees test positive for COVID-19. In a Facebook post, they said, “Because the health and welfare of our customers and employees are very important to us, we have closed temporarily in order for our staff to monitor themselves and get tested, and to properly quarantine to limit the exposure of this virus to anyone else.” Read their full statement here. Moe’s fully reopened on August 7.

Orchard Inn

2804 W. Sylvania Ave.

419-262-7446

facebook.com/theorchardinntoledo

On July 6, 2020, Orchard Inn released a statement that they’d had an employee test positive for COVID-19. “Out of an abundance of caution, we will be temporarily closed to continue to clean and to verify that there has not been any spread,” they posted on their Facebook page. The restaurant reopened last summer on July 16 with a notice that they will be enforcing these rules.

The Original Sub Shop & Deli

402 Broadway St.

419-243-4857

originalsub.com

The Sub Shop reopened after a couple of months of being closed, but realized they needed to close again to keep their staff and customers safe during the July 2020 surge of COVID cases. On July 17, the Shop’s owner, Maureen Brogan, posted on social media that she and their staff were “grateful for the wild ride of the last two months, and we will see you in a few weeks.” They announced a full reopening on their Facebook page on September 8.

The Sub Shop closed again on Monday, December 7 due to an issue with their supply chain, but reopened on Monday, December 14, 2020.

O’Shea’s Irish Pub

1851 W. Sylvania Ave.

419-725-2337

restaurantji.com/oh/toledo/osheas-irish-pub-/

In early July last year, O’Shea’s made the decision to close for 14 days after learning that a patron had tested positive for COVID-19. The Pub is now open, and the citywide mask requirement will be strictly enforced. Anyone who shows up without a mask can purchase one from O’Shea’s for $1.

The Ottawa Tavern

1815 Adams St.

419-725-5483

theottawatavern.com

The Tavern’s “grand re-re-re-opening” was on February 8 after a closure that began in early December. Their temporary hours for dine-in and carryout are 4-11pm, Monday through Friday, and noon-11pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

Pat & Dandy’s Sports Bar & Grill

3340 W. Laskey Rd.

419-474-1189

facebook.com/patanddandys

P&D’s was set to reopen last summer on July 16, but they decided to postpone after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. “We are doing this out of an abundance of caution and are committed to the safety of our guests and employees,” they stated in a July 2 post. Pat & Dandy’s did reopen on July 21, 2020, announcing that “we have been professionally cleaned and sanitized again and, as we have been, staying within the CDC Guidelines.”

Registry Bistro

144 N. Superior St.

419-725-0444

registrybistro.com

The owners of Registry Bistro made the decision to temporarily close their fine dining restaurant in early May last year. On May 26 they posted the following on Facebook: “Although we are not quite ready to reopen our doors, we are working diligently to create a new menu with unique concepts for you to enjoy at Registry.” They reopened with limited seating on September 11 and installed an air purifying HVAC system to their facility as a COVID safety measure.

Registry temporarily closed again in early November 2020 after an employee had contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, posting on social media that they planned to reopen once all employees had been tested. They are now open for business after observing all health safety precautions.

Rudy’s Hot Dog

4748 Monroe St.

419-472-4813

rudyshotdog.com

Rudy’s Monroe St. location temporarily closed for a deep clean after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. On July 11 last year this location reopened their drive-thru services, and their dining room has now reopened. They’ve also returned to their regular hours: 8am to 9pm Monday through Friday and 8am to 8pm on Sundays. Visit their Facebook page for up-to-date information.

*The Alexis Ave. location’s dining room temporarily closed as of July 22, 2020 because of the spike in COVID-19 cases, though their drive-through is still open during regular business hours. The dining room reopened on October 30.

The Sylvania location is now permanently closed.

Sidelines Sports Eatery & Pub

8116 Secor Rd., Lambertville, MI

734-856-5050

Sidelinessportseatery.com

The Sidelines Lambertville location announced a temporary closure on July 1, 2020 after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, but they fully reopened on July 6 after taking thorough precautions. “Employees have been tested, sanitation procedures have been completed and we are ready to serve you in a very SAFE environment,” they posted on their Facebook page.

Sneaky Pete’s

5347 N. Detroit Ave.

419-470-9814

facebook.com/sneakypetessaloons

West Toledo’s Sneaky Pete’s had to temporarily close after a bartender tested positive for COVID-19 and subsequently had to be hospitalized, news that they posted on their Facebook page on July 12 last year. After a deep clean of the facility, Sneaky Pete’s reopened on July 27 with a resolve to strictly enforce masks inside the bar. “We all want things back to what it was like before Covid,” they posted. “Hopefully that will be soon, but, until then, let’s all do our part.”

Social Gastropub

25818 Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg

419-931-9936

socialgastropub.com

The Social Gastropub team posted on Instagram and Facebook that they had, unfortunately, experienced a COVID exposure. The result was a short closure from August 24 until August 30 as a precautionary measure, which the owners felt should be explained for the sake of transparency. Lucky for all you fans of their craft cocktails and fried calamari, it seems that Social’s due diligence enabled the restaurant and the staff to return to normal quickly!

Tékēla Mexican Cantina and Cocina

5147 S. Main St., Sylvania

419-517-0233

tekelacocina.com

The Sylvania location temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. The restaurant released a statement on July 6 last summer informing customers that the closure allows for “deep cleaning, following guidance from the Lucas County Health Department, and initiating staff testing.” This location reopened on July 13.

Tiger Bakery

6710 W. Central Ave.

419-842-8942

tigerbakery.com

Tiger Bakery’s charming indoor dining room at their Central Avenue location is now fully open as of September 28, 2020. There are three tables available with ample distance between them for social distancing. Check here for updates on this location, as well as the Monroe St. location.

The Village Idiot

309 Conant St., Maumee

419-893-7281

villageidiotmaumee.com

The Idiot, home of the most delectable thin crust pizza and a stellar selection of draft beer, has been open for dine-in for quite some time, and they are doing it right. Check out their Facebook page to learn about all the social distancing/safe capacity measures they are taking to keep their customers safe and happy.

Tony’s Quarter Deck

6215 Edgewater Dr., Erie, MI

734-863-1010

facebook.com/tonysquarterdeck

With Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s order to ban all indoor dining extended to January 15, 2021, Tony’s Quarter Deck decided to stop serving food until that time. They promised that customers would be enjoying their fried fish and mixed drinks as soon as the order lifted.

The restaurant reopened on February 4, 2021. Note that the tables are limited to a party of six people per Michigan’s regulations.

Ye Olde Durty Bird

2 S. St. Clair St.

419-243-2473

Yeoldedurtybird.com

The Bird temporarily shut its doors on July 8, 2020 after an employee confirmed testing positive for COVID-19. After a deep clean, the restaurant fully reopened on July 19.

Zingo’s Mediterranean

106 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg

419-872-5800

eatzingos.com

Zingo’s announced to their Perrysburg customers that they’d had an employee test positive for COVID-19 on August 7 last year and that they would be closed for 24 hours to do a deep clean of the facility. The affected employee and all employees they’d come in contact with did quarantine for two weeks before returning to work. Read their statement here. They are now open for both dine-in and carryout.

Limited Reopenings

El Tipico Restaurant

1444 South Ave.

419-382-0661

eltipicotoledo.net

This Southside favorite has been closed since the early days of the pandemic, and they’ve used this time to give their building and grounds a facelift. They are currently doing preorders and carryout Thursday through Saturday from 3-7pm. They do have some outdoor seating available for guests to eat their takeout meals, and they are now doing dine-in by reservation only with limited seating. Available times for reservations are 3pm, 4:45pm and 6pm, Thursday-Saturday. Check out their Facebook page for more updates.

Ya Halla Restaurant

2124 W. Alexis Rd.

419-471-1100

yahallarestaurant.com

As of July 26 last year, Ya Halla has been open for carryout, curbside pickup, and delivery only. Their decision to close the dining room was because of the rising cases of COVID-19. “None of our employees have been affected, but, with the rapid spread and increase in cases, we have decided to be proactive,” they said in their announcement of the partial closure.

The owners announced on social media on October 12 that they would temporarily close after having traveled overseas for a funeral: “To allow our family time to travel overseas for a funeral and to give us time to self quarantine after the travel, we will remain closed until October 19.” They are now back to their regular hours for curbside, carryout and delivery.

As of early March, 2021, Ya Halla is looking to reopen their dining room after they fill more serving positions. They are telling customers to follow them on their Facebook page for updates on the full reopening.

Permanently Closed



Evans Street Station

110 S. Evans St., Tecumseh, MI

517-424-5555

evansstreetstation.com

Evans Street Station recently announced their permanent closure after having temporarily shut their doors due to the pandemic. “After much contemplation, it is with heavy hearts we announce that Evans Street Station has closed due to the effects of the pandemic,” the restaurant owners posted on their Facebook page. “The building and the business have been put up for sale. It has been an honor to serve the greater Lenawee Community over these past 19 years.”

Free-Way Drive-In

2665 Navarre Ave., Oregon

419-691-9038

Since the statewide restaurant shutdown last spring, the owner of Free-Way Diner still has not announced a date to reopen, much to the chagrin of patrons who’ve kept it alive and kicking for over half a century. It is now listed on Google as being “permanently closed.”

Suburban Bottle

218 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg

419-931-9946

suburbanbottle.com

After struggling to weather the storm of COVID-19 during their first year of business, Suburban Bottle made the difficult decision to close permanently. Beginning on August 10, they opened for retail-only, with a closing sale that included their fixtures, equipment, and all inventory. “I want to thank all who stopped in one last time to say farewell,” the owner posted after the shop’s final open weekend for wine pours. “I’m overwhelmed with the amount of messages I’ve received these past few days. I will miss serving you and giving you a few moments of wineful bliss we seek and need. For those interested, I will announce next week the details of our sale. Stay tuned.”

Deepam India

7406 Central Ave.

419-843-1552

facebook.com/deepamindia

Deepam’s owner, Revathi Chillipalli, announced that the Indian restaurant will be permanently closing on August 31, 2020 after 16 years in business. “We have decided to end Deepam on a high note,” Chillipalli said. “COVID-19 has given a different perception towards life. It is very emotional to let go of Deepam, yet very happy entering a new phase in our lives, spending a lot of time with family, friends and traveling to distant places.” Follow the restaurant on Facebook to learn more about their closing sale.