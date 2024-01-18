Quenched & Tempered January Events

As the weather begins to cool down, seasonal depression can start to set in. Enjoying time with friends and family can help keep winter blues away. Enjoy a drink and a night out on the town at Quenched & Tempered Brewing Company. Quenced and Tempered has many events lined up to keep you busy during the coldest month of the year.
Tuesday, Jan 23, 7pm
Game night featuring the classic card game Euchre.
Wednesday, Jan. 24, 6:30pm
Test out your knowledge on the fan-favorite children’s show Bluey at Trivia night.
Thursday, Jan. 25, 5:30pm
Play the classics at game night featuring old-school games.
Saturday, Jan. 27, 10:30pm
Join Quenched & Tempered for Refit exercise class.
Tuesday, Jan. 30, 7pm
Enjoy a game night with friends playing board games.
Wednesday, Jan. 31, 6:30pm
Trivia night will feature questions about the cult classic movie The Princess Bride.
For more information on events at Quenched & Tempered, visit https://www.quenchedandtempered.com/events/.