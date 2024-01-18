Thursday, January 18, 2024
Quenched & Tempered January Events

By Leslie Anne Shore
As the weather begins to cool down, seasonal depression can start to set in. Enjoying time with friends and family can help keep winter blues away. Enjoy a drink and a night out on the town at Quenched & Tempered Brewing Company. Quenced and Tempered has many events lined up to keep you busy during the coldest month of the year.

Tuesday, Jan 23, 7pm

Game night featuring the classic card game Euchre. 

Wednesday, Jan. 24, 6:30pm

Test out your knowledge on the fan-favorite children’s show Bluey at Trivia night. 

Thursday, Jan. 25, 5:30pm

Play the classics at game night featuring old-school games.

Saturday, Jan. 27, 10:30pm 

Join Quenched & Tempered for Refit exercise class.

Tuesday, Jan. 30, 7pm 

Enjoy a game night with friends playing board games.

Wednesday, Jan. 31, 6:30pm 

Trivia night will feature questions about the cult classic movie The Princess Bride

For more information on events at Quenched & Tempered, visit https://www.quenchedandtempered.com/events/.

