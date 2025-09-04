Poppers September 2025

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Beer & Wine Tasting at Schedel Gardens

Sip, savor and stroll through stunning scenery during this relaxed evening of craft beer, fine wine and chef prepared treats. The tasting on Thursday, September 11 features a yet-to-be-announced guest speaker. Arrive early to explore the lush gardens and the Blair Museum of Lithophanes—free with admission. Pre-registration is required by the Monday prior. 6:30–8 pm. Schedel Arboretum & Gardens, Elmore, OH. 419-862-3182

New Lunch Hours at Stone Cut Bistro

Stone Cut Bistro is now open for lunch Tuesday through Friday. Enjoy chef-crafted midday dishes in a relaxed setting—featuring the Stone Cut Beef Burger, a juicy new lunch-only special. Lunch Hours: Tues.–Fri., 11 am –2 pm. 4332 W. Central Ave. stonecutbistro.com

Saturday Happy Hour at Avestruz

Ostrich Town’s Avestruz offers a lively Saturday escape with happy hour from 5 to 8 pm, featuring drink specials and vibrant beats from DJ Key. Sip, savor and dance your way into the evening as this foodie spot blends great music, good company and an upbeat atmosphere to start your weekend right.