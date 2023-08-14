Poppers Sept. 2023

Sur Le Pouce and 7 Little Cupcakes Joint Store

Parisian patisserie Sur Le Pouce has joined forces with 7 Little Cupcakes in Perrysburg. 7 Little Cupcakes was originally located in Fort Meigs but now shares a kitchen with Sur Le Pouce. Customers can purchase French delicacies as well as cookies and cupcakes. Sur Le Pouce, 122 W South Boundary St., is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 am to 5 pm. 7 Little Cupcakes is open Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 am to 3 pm and Thursday through Saturday from 9 am to 5 pm. www.facebook.com/SurLePouceOhio. www.7littlecupcakes.com.

Urban Pine Wins Gold Medal

Urban Pine Winery has been recognized in the annual 2023 Finger Lakes International Wine and Spirits Competition (FLIWC), one of the largest charitable awards programs for wine and spirits in the United States. All proceeds from the competition go to Camp Good Days and Special Times, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of children and families affected by cancer and sickle cell anemia. The neighborhood craft winery was awarded a gold medal for its Chocolate Raspberry Dulce Dessert Wine. “We are honored to have been selected for this award while benefitting such a notable cause,” Jen McAlear, owner of Urban Pine Winery, said. urbanpinewinery.com.