Poppers Novemeber 2025

Libbey House Wine Tasting Event

Experience an elegant evening of flavor and fellowship at the historic Libbey House on Thursday, Nov. 6, from 6–8 pm. Level One Sommelier Jim Sautter of Sautter’s Market will guide guests through five fine wines, each paired with thoughtfully selected appetizers. Limited to 40 guests. Accessible parking is available. $40. The Libbey House, 2008 Scottwood Ave. libbeyhouse.org/event/libbey-house-wine-tasting-event-nov-6

Quenched & Tempered: The Fitz Tribute & Beer Release

Quenched & Tempered Brewing hosts a special evening honoring the legacy of The Fitz. On Friday, November 7, from 3–9 pm (or while supplies last), the taproom will serve chicken paprikash, the “last meal” aboard the Edmund Fitzgerald, paired with the release of The Toledo Express copper ale, with a crisp finish, crafted as a toast to Toledo’s heritage. Live music from 7–9 pm adds to the atmosphere.. Raise a glass to The Fitz. quenchedandtempered.com/events

Lunch & Learn | Winning Bites

Savor the season with Winning Bites, a festive Lunch & Learn on Thursday, November 20, noon in the Heart Gallery (428 N. Erie St.). Hear baking tips, tricks and behind-the-scenes stories from holiday bake-off contestant winners while enjoying a holiday-inspired lunch. Guests are invited to bring a favorite cookbook for a fun swap. heartgalleryandstudios.com

Cooking Classes with Zahra Mae’s

Discover new skills and flavors this fall with Zahra Mae’s cooking classes, held every Friday in November until November 21, 11 am–2 pm, at the Ebeid Center (Market on the Green, 2nd floor, 1806 Madison Ave). Led by Chef Lladheena Shabazz, these sessions cover a variety of topics including kid-friendly snacks and healthy ingredients. Perfect for beginners and home cooks alike- come learn, taste and create.

Adventure Spirits Distilling Partners with Toledo Rockets

Adventure Spirits Distilling, a veteran-owned craft distillery, in partnership with the University of Toledo Athletics, will be highlighted at home football and basketball games, with brand visibility, advertising and exclusive product offerings. Both organizations celebrate this partnership as a commitment to community, local business, and elevating the fan experience. adventurespiritsdistilling.com | utrockets.com