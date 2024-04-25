Poppers May 2024

Culture and cooking courses at Sofia Quintero

Reservations for Interactive Cultural Tours for 2024 are filling up. The Sofia Quintero Art and Cultural Center welcomes you and a group of 10 or more to create your own day of interactive cultural activities in the kitchen and in the gallery. Cook empanadas, carne asada and more through the culinary courses. 1222 Broadway St. 419-241-1655. Find tour request forms and a calendar of events for 2024 on sqacc.org.

Toledoan featured on Food Network’s Chopped

After 12 years of applying, Mikhala Bagot, local chef and owner of the Island Soul food truck, was selected to be a contestant on the popular Food Network competitive cooking show, Chopped. Her appearance and the latest episodes are available to stream on the Food Network website. foodnetwork.com

Beer & wine tasting at Schedel Gardens

Join Schedel Gardens and Personal Chef Jennifer Schuerman for a fun night out, featuring insights and tasting tips on beer and wine, as well as a great selection of food. Reservations are required. 19255 West Portage River South Road. Thursday, May 9, 6:30 pm to 8 pm. $38. schedel-gardens.org