Poppers June 2024

Balance Grille implements Halal Certified Menu

The menu at Balance Grille has been certified as 100% Halal friendly, which applies brand-wide, to all locations. Though the restaurant has never served pork, Balance sources the best quality chicken and steak protein while respecting dietary traditions of guests from all communities. balancegrille.com

Farm-to-Table Feast: Celebrating Fresh and Local Fare

Enjoy a delicious farm-to-table feast celebrating local fare. Indulge in a culinary experience like no other with a variety of dishes made with the finest ingredients sourced from nearby farms. This in-person event sponsored by Rootseller supports local farmers while savoring the flavors of the season. Friday, June 7, 10 am to noon. 7061 Pickett Dr.Tickets $33.63 on Eventbrite.

Toledo Hosts Beer and Bacon Fest

The Hungarian Club of Toledo hosts this all-local beer festival, pairing great beer with varying preparations of bacon. Saturday, June 15 from 3 pm to 7 pm, for those age 21 and older. The Hungarian Club of Toledo, 224 Paine Ave. Tickets $40 or VIP $55. beerandbacontoledo.com for a list of participating breweries and more information.