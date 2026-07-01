Poppers July 2026

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Lunch at Levis Returns

Downtown Toledo’s favorite lunchtime tradition continues throughout July with Lunch at Levis, bringing together live entertainment, local food, activities and community fun each Thursday at noon. Enjoy performances from musicians and DJs while sampling from food trucks and downtown restaurants. Thursdays: July 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30. 11:30 am -1:30 pm. Levis Square, 435 N. St. Clair St. downtowntoledo.org/events/lunch-at-levis

Ohio Homecoming Picnic Celebrates Community and Independence Day

Celebrate the Fourth of July with food and family fun at the Ohio Homecoming Picnic in Sylvania’s Burnham Park. Enjoy patriotic festivities, family-friendly games and activities for all ages. Saturday, July 4. 10 am. Picnic at noon. Burnham Park, 6850 Maplewood Ave. Sylvania. heritagesylvania.org

Appetite for the Arts Blends Cooking and Creativity for a Cause

Food and art come together during Appetite for the Arts, benefiting The Arts Commission’s Young Artists at Work program. The July “Summer Garden” classes, part of a yearlong series, feature different culinary themes every other month. Proceeds support opportunities for young artists. $100 per class. Wednesday, July 8, 6-9:30 pm. WS Design, 901 Jefferson

Ave. theartscommission.org/projects/cooking-classes?blm_aid=97096