Poppers January 2024

SolFood Collective opens Grab and Go

SolFood Collective now offers plant-based meals in a convenient Grab and Go format Wednesday through Friday, 11 am to 2 pm. Orders can still be placed online, but if you need to save time or are just looking for easy pickup, Grab and Go is available at 119 W 2nd St., Perrysburg. SolFood Collective on Facebook.

Dine with Divas at Hamburger Mary’s

Hamburger Mary’s moved locations to Huron Street, but is still inviting you to “Eat, Drink and Be Mary.” Diners can experience the restaurant’s shows with a meal through the “Dine with Divas” event. Eat, drink and watch the performers on Fridays and Saturdays from 6 pm to 9 pm. For reservations, call 419-205-9393 or visit hamburgermarys.com/toledo.

REFIT Moves and Craft Brews

If you are interested in exercising and drinking craft brews, REFIT has an event for you. Participate in a cardio dance fitness class for all skill levels, while drinking craft beers and hanging out with friends. Saturday, Jan. 13 at 10 am. $10, includes one hour of REFIT and your first drink. Great Black Swamp Brewing Co., 2250 Tedrow Road. Tickets and arrival information on Eventbrite.