Poppers February 2024

Heatherdowns Country Club gains Head Chef Ella-Lynn Dudeck

Heatherdowns Country Club has a new head chef, Ella-Lynn Dudeck, formerly of Backstage Eats and Drinks. Her extensive experience, from Hollywood to Toledo, and love for food, will be showcased. 3910 Heatherdowns Blvd. 419-385-0248. heatherdowns.com

ToledoGrows hosts a Seed Swap

Attend the 20th annual Seed Swap where every participant receives five free packs of seeds, while being encouraged to bring more to swap with others. Also enjoy food, raffles and children’s activities. Saturday, Feb. 24, 12pm to 3pm. Scott High School, 2400 Collingwood Blvd. 419-720-8714. toledogrows.org

Raise money with Soup R Bowl

Raise money for a good cause while you enjoy a fun night of bowling with friends.. $100 per team of four to register. There will also be raffle baskets and a silent auction. All proceeds will go to Under One Roof pantry in Maumee. Saturday, Feb. 10, 11:30 am to 2:30 pm. 1246 Conant Street, Maumee. Eventbrite.com