Poppers August 2026

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LifeLine Community Dinner Brings Food, Community and Open Mic to Toledo

Enjoy an evening of food, fellowship and creative expression at the LifeLine Community Dinner. Held on the first Saturday of each month, the gathering welcomes people to share a meal in a welcoming environment built on dignity and respect before taking part in the area’s longest-running open mic. Saturday, August 1, 5:30-8:30pm. 438 Floyd St. facebook.com/lifelinetoledo

Pink Ladies Cigar Club Hosts Tequila Tasting

The Pink Ladies Cigar Club invites guests to an evening of tequila tasting at The Cigar Affair in downtown Maumee. Whether you’re new to tequila or a longtime fan, the event offers a chance to explore different flavors and to learn more about the spirit. Tickets are required. Saturday, August 8, 6–10 pm. 323 Conant St., Maumee. thecigaraffair.com.

Eats & Beats Food Truck Tuesday Returns

Enjoy an evening of food, music and family fun at Eats & Beats Food Truck Tuesday in Waterville’s Conrad Park. The free community event features a variety of food trucks, live music, artisan vendors and hands-on crafts for kids. Tuesday, August 11, 5:30–8pm. Conrad Park, 798 Michigan Ave., Waterville. facebook.com/anthonywayneareaartscommission

Sad Snacks x Friends Pop-Up Market

Support local makers and discover unique finds at South Toledo’s Sad Snacks x Friends pop-up market. Browse a variety of local vendors, enjoy a fun community atmosphere and support independent entrepreneurs. Free admission.. Saturday, August 22, 10 am–3pm. 1914 Oaklawn Dr. facebook.com/sadsnacks.419