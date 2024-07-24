Poppers August 2024

Pick n’ Picnic Sundays

Gardenview Flowers in Grand Rapids hosts Pick n’ Picnic Sundays where you can pick flowers, create a bouquet and enjoy local food trucks. $15 to pick your own bouquet. Provide your own mason jar or purchase one for $2. 11160 South River Road, Grand Rapids. gardenviewweddings.com/events

Hoen’s Garden Center coffee shop

Hoen’s Garden Center now has an in-house coffee shop called Queen Bee & Honey. The coffee shop serves delicious drinks and hosts specific events at Hoen’s, including guest baristas and fundraising efforts. 1710 Perrysburg Holland Road. 419-865-6566. hoensgardencenter.com

Inside the Five Brewing Co. Fieldhouse Market

Inside the Five Brewing Co. will continue its farmers market at the recently opened Westwood Ave. Fieldhouse through August. Held every Sunday from 11 am to 3 pm, The Fieldhouse features comfortable patio space and outdoor games. There will also be food trucks present on a rotating schedule – check online for details. 1040 N. Westwood. insidethefivebrewing.com