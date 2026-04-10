Poppers April 2026

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Explore Ohio’s Craft Spirits Scene

Discover the best of Ohio craft spirits through Distillery Trail’s comprehensive guide to distilleries across Ohio. The online directory highlights dozens of independent producers crafting everything from small-batch bourbon and rye to vodka, gin and specialty liqueurs. Whether planning a weekend getaway or sampling local spirits close to home, the directory makes it easy to map out stops and support Ohio’s growing craft distilling community. distillerytrail.com/directory-distillery/locations/ohio/

Whisk, Bake & Brine: April Library Cooking Classes

From flaky crust to crunchy brine, the library is serving up hands-on culinary fun this April. On Monday, April 13 from 6 to 7:30 pm at the Waterville Branch, adults 18 and older can master the art of Cheese Quiche with Sur Le Pouce in an interactive baking class that walks participants through creating a rich, savory classic. On Thursday, April 23 from 4 to 5 pm at the Lagrange Branch, teens ages 11 to 17 can “Pickle It!” by mixing spices, crafting brine and taking home their own bag of crisp refrigerator pickles. Space is limited for both flavorful programs. events.toledolibrary.org

Green Drinks Returns to Toledo in 2026

Join the next free Green Drinks event on Tuesday, April 21, from 5–7 pm at Toledo Spirits. Part of a rotating sustainability networking series hosted by Keep Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful in partnership with the Lucas County Sustainability Commission, the gathering invites environmental leaders, professionals, students and neighbors to connect in a casual setting. Attendees can share ideas, learn about local environmental initiatives and build community around sustainability efforts. Free. Toledo Spirits, 1301 N. Summit St. www.ktlcb.org/green-drinks