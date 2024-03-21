Poppers April 2024

Pride & Spirits Bartending Competition at Registry Bistro

Visit Registry Bistro for a Sunday Funday on April 21, starting at 4 pm, in the Registry Bistro Ballroom. Witness the talent of local 419 bartenders vie for the title of ultimate mixologist. This competition will showcase their skills and support Equality Toledo, a local LGBTQIA+ organization. 144 N Superior St., 4 pm. Tickets on Eventbrite starting at $35. equalitytoledo.org.

Toledo Zoo & Aquarium holds wine tasting event

Enjoy a wine tasting with hors d’oeuvres, live music, socializing and more. Friday, April 19 from 7 pm to 9 pm, parking in the lot opposite the Anthony Wayne Trail parking lot. Attendees are encouraged to use the main zoo entrance. 2 Hippo Way, tickets $50 for members and $55 for non-members. 419-385-5721. toledozoo.org.



The Art of Cooking with Botanicals

GATHER by Angel 101, 139 W 3rd St., is hosting a cooking class, “The Art of Cooking with Botanicals.” Join Debbie Jenks and Angel Elden around the kitchen island, Thursday, April 25 from 6 pm to 8:30 pm, for an Interactive Cooking Experience. Spots are limited, so register ASAP on shopgather101.com.