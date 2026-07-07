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Pizza Palooza Returns To Centennial Terrace In July

Festival dishes up hot competition

By Brian Trauring

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“Work hard, be nice, eat pizza.” – Proverb

Organizers call it the ultimate pizza festival.

Sylvania Area Chamber President Tiffany Bosch calls Pizza Palooza a family friendly event featuring three bands and plenty of fun

“It’s a bold claim and we stand by it,” said Sylvania Area of Commerce President Tiffany Bosch. “We’ve been doing it so many years. This is the 14th annual. We’re so excited about it. We have 10 vendors, desserts, and a kid’s zone. It is such a wonderful community event not just for Sylvania but for the surrounding communities to come and enjoy all of what Norhwest Ohio has to offer.”

The festival opens Friday, July 24 and continues Saturday, July 25 at Centennial Terrace in Sylvania from 5-11pm. Admission is $8 for persons 13 and older with no charge for children under 13 years old. Pizza will be sold per slice by the vendors.

Photos courtesy of Sylvania Area Chamber of Commerce

People are encouraged to compare and vote for their favorite pizza vendor. “We want our attendees to come and enjoy, sample away, take your time, figure out which cheese you like the best, which crust you like the best, and then go vote for your favorite”, added Bosch. “Voting takes place all weekend long. We cut it off at 8:45pm on Saturday night, and this is serious competition with lots of awards and nice plaques.”

Adult beverages are available for sale. For more information including a list of bands playing at Pizza Palooza, go to  sylvaniachamber.org/pizza-palooza/.

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

“Work hard, be nice, eat pizza.” – Proverb

Organizers call it the ultimate pizza festival.

Sylvania Area Chamber President Tiffany Bosch calls Pizza Palooza a family friendly event featuring three bands and plenty of fun

“It’s a bold claim and we stand by it,” said Sylvania Area of Commerce President Tiffany Bosch. “We’ve been doing it so many years. This is the 14th annual. We’re so excited about it. We have 10 vendors, desserts, and a kid’s zone. It is such a wonderful community event not just for Sylvania but for the surrounding communities to come and enjoy all of what Norhwest Ohio has to offer.”

The festival opens Friday, July 24 and continues Saturday, July 25 at Centennial Terrace in Sylvania from 5-11pm. Admission is $8 for persons 13 and older with no charge for children under 13 years old. Pizza will be sold per slice by the vendors.

Photos courtesy of Sylvania Area Chamber of Commerce

People are encouraged to compare and vote for their favorite pizza vendor. “We want our attendees to come and enjoy, sample away, take your time, figure out which cheese you like the best, which crust you like the best, and then go vote for your favorite”, added Bosch. “Voting takes place all weekend long. We cut it off at 8:45pm on Saturday night, and this is serious competition with lots of awards and nice plaques.”

Adult beverages are available for sale. For more information including a list of bands playing at Pizza Palooza, go to  sylvaniachamber.org/pizza-palooza/.

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Brian Trauring
Brian Trauring

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