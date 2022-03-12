Participation-based eatery SAME Cafe checks in at Main Library

After years of planning and preparation, the participation-based restaurant SAME Cafe has finally found a home in Toledo— at the Toledo-Lucas County Public Library’s main branch in downtown Toledo. The announcement was made on the SAME Cafe Facebook page on February 28.

“We are currently seeking the Executive Director for the location and will announce the opening date when construction plans are finalized,” the announcement stated.

SAME Cafe— the acronym stands for “So All May Eat” is an eatery where guests volunteer their time, give fresh produce or donate money in exchange for a meal — no one will be turned away if they are hungry.

Toledo’s SAME Cafe will be the second restaurant opened under the name in the United States. The original Cafe was opened in 2006 in Denver, Colorado. The idea to bring the restaurant to northwest Ohio came from Steve North, founder of LifeLine Toledo and the chairperson of the SAME Cafe Toledo Advisory Board.

North has been working to open a Toledo location for over three years after visiting the original SAME Cafe in Denver.

“SAME Cafe is a beautiful thing both for the people who need the mission, who suffer with food insecurity, and for people who love the mission, who have means and want to support what’s going on,” North said in a speech at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church last fall.

For more information about SAME Cafe or to apply for the Executive Director position, visit the SAME Cafe Toledo website.