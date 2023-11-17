Nuestra Gente’s Thanksgiving Food Drive Looking For Help From Community

Nuestra Gente announces its annual Thanksgiving Food Drive, aimed at supporting families in need throughout Toledo. Donations can be dropped off at the Nuestra Gente Community Center on 1411 Broadway Street in Toledo.

Nuestra Gente’s Thanksgiving Food Drive seeks to provide essential meals to underserved households in the Toledo area during the holiday season. The organization is looking for local contributions from residents, businesses and organizations of non-perishable food items and essential supplies. Nuestra Gente is specifically looking for the following items for this year’s food drive: macaroni and cheese, turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, juices, diet fruit, stuffing, carrots, pie, cranberry sauce, turkey gravy and corn.

Linda Parra, Founder and President of Nuestra Gente, is hoping that local community members can help during this time of need for many.

“This year will be our 6th annual turkey baskets delivery,” Parra said in a statement. “At a time when many people are focused on giving thanks for the bounty in their lives, others are feeling the pain of need.”

Residents interested in participating or contributing to Nuestra Gente’s Thanksgiving Food Drive can learn more information by calling Nuestra Gente at 567-702-0040 or President Linda Parra at 419-283-0581. Residents can also check out Nuestra Gente’s website to learn more about their projects at https://nuestragentecommunityprojects.org/