New Craft Distillery Opening in Whitehouse

Calling all fans of whiskey, Bourbon and craft spirits: Adventure Spirits Distillery, a new and exciting craft distillery, is opening and bringing the fun of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail right here to Northwest Ohio.

Owners Joe Carter and Barry Beale are both retired Air Force veterans from the 180th Air national guard and were looking for what they wanted to do after retirement. After consideration they decided they wanted to bring the fun of craft spirits, whiskey and bourbon to Northwest Ohio. With the gain in popularity over the past few years, the art and craft of whiskey, bourbon and spirits has become a unique experience many enjoy.

“It’s bringing a ton of money into Kentucky, and I thought you know what I can do that up here, so I decided that is what I will do, I will open up a craft distillery and we will focus on providing all of those experiences that everybody craves down in Kentucky here in Ohio,” Carter said.

Adventure Spirits Distillery wants to bring the rich history of distilling while educating people on the art of craft spirits. As well as producing, finishing and blending spirits this new distillery will offer a unique experience for guests to engage in hands-on experience with the distilling team and be a part of the creative process. They are also offering a whiskey club called The Explorers Society, for all whiskey fans members will get to embark on a journey through the world of fine spirits while supporting the pioneering spirit of Adventure Spirits Distilling.

Adventure Spirits Distillery is located at 10907 Waterville St. in Whitehouse. The Distillery officially opens to the public September 2024.

For more information about Adventure Spirits Distillery, you can check out the website here.