Monarch Grief Center Hosts Sunset Soirée Fundraiser On The Maumee River

Enjoy a fun evening overlooking the beautiful Maumee River while supporting a good cause at Monarch Grief Center’s Sunset Soirée Saturday, Sept. 21.

Monarch Grief Center is hosting a special fundraiser at the Perrysburg Boat Club, 113 Water St., Perrysburg.

The special fundraiser will be a fun-filled evening including live entertainment by band Not Fast Enüff, a silent auction, delicious food from several local establishments and an open bar featuring signature cocktails. There will also be a short educational program during the fundraiser.

Any major college football games airing during the fundraiser will be shown on the television at the soirée for attendees to watch.

Tickets for the event are $100 and can be purchased on the Monarch Grief Center website. $65 of the ticket price is tax deductible. Sponsorship opportunities at different levels are also available.

All proceeds for the event will fund the Monarch Grief Center’s Monarch Fund, a fund that provides copay and deductible assistance for patients with insurance and a sliding fee scale for private-pay clients, as well as the center’s support groups and community events.

The Monarch Grief Center is a non-profit organization in Northwest Ohio specializing in grief and bereavement. The center offers individual counseling as well as support groups for children, adolescents and adults as well as community outreach and education.

For more information on Monarch Grief Center’s Sunset Soirée, visit monarchgriefcenter.org/sunset-soiree.