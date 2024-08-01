Maumee Bay Brewing Company Opens a Food Truck

Maumee Bay Brewing Company is now on wheels.

The craft brewery unveiled its new food truck on 419 Day, Friday, Apr. 19 at its special “Pour 1-9” celebration.

“We’re excited to be making (the truck) available for events in and around Northwest Ohio,” a Maumee Bay Brewing Company spokesperson said in a statement.

The new Maumee Bay Brewing Food Truck will serve up all of your Maumee Bay food faves, including burgers, salads, onion rings, pretzels and root beer floats. The truck will not be selling any beer or other alcoholic drinks.

Although the truck won’t have your favorite Maumee Bay brew, you can still get your fix of your favorite Maumee Bay Brewing classic bites, including items like the fan favorite Ghost Burger, the Prime Rib Dip, Chicken and Waffles and the Pub Deluxe Salad.

You can book the food truck for your next private event, party or festivity.

“Our food truck is perfect for the upcoming graduation party season… along with birthdays and family get-togethers, corporate luncheons and outings, neighborhood garage sales, happy hours and more,” a spokesperson said.

You can also find the truck at various Toledo events including the upcoming Jeep Fest, which Maumee Bay Brewing is an official sponsor for this year.

The brewing company also recently announced its official sponsorship of both the University of Toledo and Bowling Green State University athletic programs. The brewing company will be providing food for teams as well as appear at various events on both campuses throughout the next three years.

Maumee Bay Brewing Company is a craft beer and cider brewery located in Downtown Toledo known not only for their tasty brews but their delicious bites as well. The company was established in 1995, making it the original craft brewing company in Toledo.

The brewery is found inside a former 19th century hotel, known as The Oliver House. Inside, the main brewpub guests can find the 15 barrel (31 gallon) copper brewhouse where they make their delicious beers and ciders on display.

Maumee Bay Brewing is open seven days a week, serving up their tasty beers and ciders including fan favorites like the Buckeye Lager and Glass Hopper IPA.

Visitors can enjoy their favorites or sample new brews at Maumee Bay Brewing Company. The brewery offers sample paddles where guests can taste several drinks for one price, with an additional charge for higher gravity beers.

The brewery also serves up tasty bites for visitors to enjoy that pair perfectly with their brews. Enjoy made from scratch appetizers like their giant pretzel, elote dip or the deviled egg of the month, delicious burgers, wood-fired pizzas and much more. With items like their PB&J Burger, Grilled Salmon BLT and Pistachio Chicken Salad the brewery puts a new spin on classic food dishes that bring customers coming back for more.

Not only will Maumee Bay Brewing cater events, but The Oliver House can also be booked to host your special event. Including weddings, birthdays, anniversaries and more, Maumee Bay Brewing Company works to make events extra special for their guests. If interested in hosting your event inside The Oliver House, fill out a form on the Maumee Bay Brewing website.

If you are interested in having the Maumee Bay Brewing Company Food Truck at your next event, book by calling 419-243-1302 or find more information by visiting mbaybrew.com.