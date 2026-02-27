Sunday, March 1, 2026
March Morsels – A Month of Sips, Savor & Second Helpings

March Morsels – A Month of Sips, Savor & Second Helpings

By Shannon Merryman

March arrives with a full plate in Toledo — and it’s anything but ordinary. From multi-course culinary celebrations and intimate wine tastings to hands-on baking workshops and globally inspired dinners, the Glass City is serving up experiences for every appetite. Whether you’re sampling throwback recipes, sipping your way through a festival, mastering sourdough or indulging in dim sum and Bavarian fare, this month’s lineup blends flavor, fun, and a little flair. Grab your fork, raise a glass and mark your calendar — March is made for tasting.

MON, Mar. 2 – SUN, Mar. 8

Restaurant Week Toledo 

Restaurant Week Toledo, presented by Libbey Inc., invites you to savor special-priced meals at dozens of the Glass City’s top locally owned restaurants while supporting Leadership Toledo’s tuition-free youth programs. Multiple locations. restaurantweektoledo.com

WED, Mar. 4

Sofo’s Wine Tasting

Enjoy a private tasting with a flight card, featuring six pours, charcuterie pairings, homemade Italian cuisine, and live entertainment. 6-8pm. Also on Wednesday, Mar. 18, 6-8pm. Sofo’s Italian Market, 5400 Monroe St. shopsofos.com

SAT, Mar. 7

Glass City Wine Festival

Sip, savor, and celebrate at the Glass City Wine Festival, featuring local and international wines, gourmet food, and live entertainment. Ticketed. $39.95-$46. 1-9pm. Glass City Center, 401 Jefferson Ave. glasscitywinefestival.com

MON, Mar. 9

Taste Test the Past: Weird Recipes

Travel back in taste with the Wood County Museum’s Taste Test the Past cooking series, exploring historic American recipes like aspics, salads, and casseroles, with samples and take-home recipes for the adventurous foodie. $10, free for members. 2-3pm. Wood County Museum, 13660 County Home Rd., Bowling Green. woodcountyhistory.org

FRI, Mar. 13

Bright Lights, Big Appetites: A Dim-Sum Dinner

A dim sum–inspired evening of bold small plates, indulgent bites, and high-energy late-night vibes. Ticketed. 6pm. Cork & Knife Provisions, 224 S. Erie St. corkandknifeprovisions.com

Wine Tastings at Toledo Zoo

Un-wine-d at a scenic zoo wine tasting featuring global pours, tasty hors d’oeuvres, live music, and up-close animal encounters. Ticketed. $60. The Toledo Zoo, 2 Hippo Way. toledozoo.org

SUN, Mar. 15

Sourdough 101

Learn the basics of sourdough baking with Just Toledo in this beginner-friendly workshop, where participants will feed a starter, prepare their first loaf, and head home with a recipe, fresh bread, and their own sourdough starter. Ticketed. $45. 2-4pm. Also on Sunday, Mar. 22, 2-4 pm. Just Toledo, 909 Jefferson Ave. justtoledo.net

Sip of Luck: A St Patrick’s Day Cocktail Class

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day early with an Irish-inspired cocktail class at Toledo Spirits Company, where guests will craft three festive drinks, learn essential mixology techniques, and enjoy a fun, hands-on tasting experience. TIcketed. $87.21. 2:30pm. Toledo Spirits, 1301 N. Summit St. toledospirits.com

WED, Mar. 25

A Very Bavarian Evening Dinner

Slow down and settle in for a cozy German-inspired dinner featuring hearty Bavarian fare, shared plates, flowing steins, and warm candlelit conversation around long communal tables. Ticketed. $75.36. 6pm. Cork & Knife Provisions, 224 S. Erie St. corkandknifeprovisions.com

 

Shannon Merryman
Shannon Merryman

