Let’s get Lit: Cannabis Cocktail Edition

In the United States, 24 states (including the District of Columbia) have legalized the recreational use of Cannabis. Since November of 2023, Ohio was added to that list. Therefore, is it slowly becoming more common for bars to sell beverages and cocktails infused with THC or CBD.

So, what exactly is a cannabis infused drink? What does it do? Well, first let’s learn the difference between cannabis, THC and CBD.

THC vs. CBD

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse marijuana stems from the dried leaves, flowers, stems and seeds of a Cannabis sativa or Cannabis indica plant. These plants contain mind-altering compounds that can either make you energized (sativa) or relaxed (indica).

THC refers to the term delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol. This is the specific psychoactive compound responsible for the effects of reducing nausea, increasing appetite, changing mood, and possible impairing or sluggish body movements.

Cannabidiol is known as CBD which is just another compound found in cannabis. However, unlike THC, CBD is not impairing. In fact, CBD has less of an effect on the body, it does not cause the “high” feeling sensation. Instead, it is commonly seen helping symptoms of anxiety, certain types of pain and other issues or disorders.

For comparison, THC comes in common forms such as herbs/flowers, hash/hashish and hash oil. Where CBD comes in forms of oils, extracts, patches, vapes, lotions, and even more. Overall both chemicals have the same molecular formula- 21 carbon atoms, 30 hydrogen atoms and two oxygen atoms. It is the way these chemicals affect our bodies is where the differences lie.

Think of THC as a euphoric or intoxicating takeover and CBD more as a calming complacency.

Due to the liquid state of the cannabis is dissolves making it more easily absorbed into the body’s tissues. Similar to edibles, however it only takes the infused drink only 15-20 minutes to kick in.

Consuming these beverages will affect everyone differently, just like smoking or edibles do. There are no specific reactions to be expected, Harvard Health says, some THC or CBD drinkers can feel uneasy, paranoid, or agitated if they are unfamiliar with cannabis or by overdoing it and downing too many infused drinks.

Just like alcohol there are risks to cannabis as well, so be safe and drink cautiously, especially if it is a new experience for you! A note to take is to start with one, be patient and allow the activation time to set in. Then access how you feel.

When it comes to dosages the milligrams range. Typically for a CBD drink, 15 to 30 milligrams can be expected. High dose CBD will contain a range of 30 to 50 mg. As for THC, low dosages usually include 2 to 4 mg. However, THC beverages can go as high as 100 mg. These dosages are primarily based on 8 to 12 fluid ounces.

Selling Locations

Whether you’re a seasoned marijuana user or someone new to the stem, Toledo offers a new experience providing these cannabis cocktails to you!

Coming soon to Toledo, Kava Culture Kava Bar is a scene with live music, euphoric treats and vegan options with long hours of operation. CBD, Deltas and Elixir are some of the options they offer.

Marino’s Beverage Depot in Sylvania carries about six to seven brands of THC infused seltzers distributed by Premium. According to a Marino employee by the name of Milan, said their most popular selling brand is named Minny Grown.

Another place to find these cannabis cocktails include Barr’s Public House in Maumee. They also carry various brands such as Ayrloom a THC lemonade, Endo Cafe Sparkling Water and Minny Grown cocktails as well.

“I’d say the lemonade by Ayrloom does the best. I think because it has the least percentage, so it is something new people are trying,” Barr’s employee, Alasia said.

Joseph’s Beverage Center in Toledo also houses several brands of THC infused drinks, in fact up to about 15 different brands. This liquor store obtains their products from numerous distributors, Premium making that list also.

According to a Joseph’s Beverage Center employee who works in the beer/seltzer department said, Ayrloom is also one of their most popular selling brands.

Most of these beverage centers obtain their products through Premium Beverage Supply. An employee from the distributor said their three most popular THC infused drinks include Minny Grown, Squared and Ayrloom. She went on to add Premium Beverage Supply also distributes these in forms on gummies as well.

However, for those who are perhaps nervous to take on this new experience can do it safely in their own homes. Premade drinks and ingredients to make infused drinks can be purchased at most dispensaries.

Infused cannabis drinks are an innovative way to explore the benefits of cannabis, offering a fresh alternative to traditional methods. However, as with every new trend, it is important to stay informed and consume responsibly. Understanding dosage, effects and how your body can react is key to ensuring a positive and safe experience. Enjoy the adventure, but always prioritize mindfulness when trying something new. This is your reminder to sip safely!