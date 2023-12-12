City Chefs 2023: Let’s Eat

Foodies of Northwest Ohio are fortunate to have a robust community of restaurants and savvy restaurateurs that provide menus for all palates. However, the restaurants have one very key person running the operation behind the scenes: the chef. Learn more about some of the area’s most talented chefs with Toledo City Paper.

Carlos Mendez

Photo by Photo Dave Photography

Cocina De Carlos 27072 Carronade Dr. Suite F

419-872-0200

cocinadecarlos.com

How do you respond to high pressure situations?

Before, I would scream. I would blame somebody. After a few years of experience, I try to improvise. I like my situation right now because all of my restaurants are close to the grocery stores, so I can improvise.

A celebrity in Toledo comes to your restaurant, what are you making?

That’s a hard question. I always suggest something from my specialties. Especially dishes we know other restaurants don’t have on their menus. I am a Mexican restaurant, so I will try to suggest something from our specialties. The Carne En Su Jugo. It’s my dad’s recipe.

Walk through your home cooking routine

Breakfast, something with eggs. Something simple like chorizo eggs with fresh ingredients. For dinner, it’s hard to answer because we don’t like to repeat foods at home. We repeat maybe one meal two or three times per year. We try to improve all the time.

What utensil must you have?

A knife for sure. And for Mexican food, your hands.

What dish on your menu has the craziest backstory?

The Burrito Mijas. Older chefs, sometimes we are under a lot of pressure, and sometimes we forget to eat. We always have fresh pinto beans, so what I do is put steak on the grill, mix it with the beans and cover it with hot sauce and cheese sauce. One day, one of my regular customers noticed I ate that, and asked why we didn’t have it on the menu. Since I have included it on the menu, it’s been very popular.

How far will you go for an ingredient?

I’m crazy. I have a Mexican restaurant, and I like to improve my recipes all the time. I go as far as I can. Once we went to Chicago just for pan de muertos, Day of the Dead bread. Right now I’m working with tlayudas that you make in Oaxaca Mexico. I have family in Mexico, and they send me tlayudas. They start the process over there and we finish it here.

What do other chefs do that make you cringe?

I think each chef should be shown respect. I try to be a humble person, and I don’t think I’m in the position to say. Maybe, the microwave is a no-no. But otherwise, that doesn’t exist in my vocabulary.

What chef inspires you the most?

Here in Toledo, I admire a lot of people. I admire Chef Rob Campbell, and Chef Moussa Sallouhk.

How many people do you need in your kitchen to make it sing?

I think three people. One to read and understand the situation from the ticket, the second person to support the first one and the last one to finish the dish.

Sean Moran

Photo by Photo Dave Photography

The Toledo Club

235 14th St.

419-254-2980

toledoclub.org

How do you respond to high pressure situations?

Fix the problem. Either call someone else, figure out how to substitute the product and make sure it happens.

A celebrity in Toledo comes to your restaurant, what are you making?

That’s hard. A coffee crusted lamb rack with a blueberry balsamic demi and manchego polenta and charred broccolini.

Walk me through your home cooking routine.

Breakfast is normally a frozen Jimmy Dean sandwich and a glass of orange juice. Lunch, I’m here picking throughout the day, or a handful of pretzels. For dinner, normally my wife cooks dinner so I get off the hook on that.

What utensil must you have?

My trusty old Robot Coupe wand. It’s a big hand mixer, to make dressings, sauces and other bulk products.

What do other chefs do that make you cringe?

Miscommunication.

What chef inspires you the most?

Probably my chefs that I came up with. Chef Ruffy that I worked with down in Houston for about three and half or four years.

How many people do you need in your kitchen to make it sing?

Going into my business about 22 to 25. We’ve got two chefs, 15 backrooms and two dining rooms both running at the same time, and I’ve got my sports bar and tavern.

Tony Fronk

Photo from Facebook

Whitehouse Inn/Crust

10835 Waterville St.

419-877-1180

Crustpizzawhitehouse.com

How do you respond to high pressure situations (i.e. a vendor doesn’t bring dough for bread, you’re missing an ingredient, etc.)

If it’s something out of my control I just roll with it. Supply chains are still a bit of an issue but not as bad as it was a few years ago. Using multiple vendors also helps with those issues. The busier we are in the kitchen in a high pressure evening gets the adrenaline pumping. I love the controlled chaos.

A celebrity visiting Toledo comes to your restaurant. What are you making?

Well they are going to start with a margarita for sure. The Ahi Tuna appetizer is a light fresh start to dinner before the main course. It would be followed up with a cup or bowl of french onion soup and if you have some cheese issues we’ll bring you a pair of scissors to help you out. Main course would my favorite, black and bleu prime rib with a side of home fries with cheese and onions. Left over home fries are a great breakfast the next day with eggs. Dessert is going to have to be a piece of one of our featured homemade cheesecakes.

Walk through your home cooking routine – breakfast, lunch, dinner

I don’t cook at home nor am I allowed. My wife Marcy loves to cook so I am barred from our home kitchen. My routine is coffee in the morning, a protein bar in the office and lots of snacking in the kitchen for lunch and usually we’ll go out to eat or get a great meal at the Inn.

What dish on your menu has the craziest backstory (inspiration/creation wise)?

Black and Bleu chips. I was at the Aviator restaurant in Cleveland by the airport and ordered ther bleu chips. It was a base of alfredo sauce topped with fried chips. Then they topped the chips with more alfredo sauce and crumble bleu cheese. It was not good. Came back to the Inn and thought man this could be something done right. To the kitchen I went. Homemade fried potato chips topped with our melted down bleu cheese dressing then sprinkled with our homemade blackening seasoning. That was 15 plus years ago and it’s still I top appetizer on the menu.

How far will you go for an ingredient?

As far as Amazon.com

What do other chefs do that make you cringe?

Chefs are typically very arrogant and cocky. Working with some in my younger days they would scream and hollar to a point servers would cry and other cooks were scared for there lives. No my running a kitchen. It’s loud music and an occasional line dance.

What chef inspires you the most?

Bobby Fley, he can turn something so basic and spin it into a culinary masterpiece. I almost get embarrassed with the cooking knowledge he has compared to what I have learned.

How many people do you need in your kitchen to make it sing?

2 to 3 during the day and business has been so good the past 3ish years we have to have 4 cooks on the line in the evening along with an expo all seven nights of the week

Liz Anderson

Photo by Kelli Miller

Mancy’s Ideal

5333 Monroe St.

419-841-0066

Mancysideal.com

How do you respond to high pressure situations (i.e. a vendor doesn’t bring dough for bread, you’re missing an ingredient, etc.)

Figure it out real quick but NEVER panic.

A celebrity in Toledo comes to your restaurant, what are you making?

Horseradish crusted halibut or brown sugar glazed pork chop.

Walk through your home cooking routine – breakfast, lunch, dinner

Coffee in the morning, dinner on Sundays.

What utensil must you have?

A sharp knife.

What dish on your menu has the craziest backstory (inspiration/creation wise)?

Our craziest “dish” is a drink: The Pete & Yonnie. They were prohibition era gangsters from Detroit, and that was their drink of choice.

What do other chefs do that make you cringe?

Being mean.

What chef inspires you the most?

Ina Garten.

How many people do you need in your kitchen to make it sing?

Two.

Damian Clarke

Maumee Bay Brewing

27 Broadway St.

419-243-1302

Mbaybrew.com

How do you respond to high pressure situations (i.e. a vendor doesn’t bring dough for bread, you’re missing an ingredient, etc.)

I used to respond in a negative way. Now I take a deep breath and go with my next option. I figure it out the best way I can without losing my cool.

A celebrity in Toledo comes to your restaurant, what are you making?

The Surf ‘n Turf. A Tomahawk steak and the seven ounce lobster tail.

Walk through your home cooking routine – breakfast, lunch, dinner

A lot of ramen. I’m always working, so when I’m at home on my days off, I cook out during the summer and then in the winter it’s just ramen. I love doing different things with ramen.

What utensil must you have?

Tongs.

What dish on your menu has the craziest backstory (inspiration/creation wise)?

The PB&J Burger. Elvis’ favorite sandwich, so we turned it into a burger and it’s our number one burger.

How far will you go for an ingredient?

Anywhere that I needed to. I would go anywhere that I could to get what I need.

What do other chefs do that make you cringe?

Delegate. They sit back, they order everybody to do what they should be helping to do. People respect you if you’re back there with them, obviously you want to stay back a little bit and let them do their thing, but they don’t respect the guy who doesn’t get back there with them.

What chef inspires you the most?

Bobby Flay. His work ethic, his knowledge, his drive is everything that I wanted when I was young that brought me to where I am today.

How many people do you need in your kitchen to make it sing?

10.

Erika Rapp

Photo by Kelli Miller

Registry Bistro



144 N Superior St.

419-725-0444

Registrybistro.com



How do you respond to high pressure situations (i.e. a vendor doesn’t bring dough for bread, you’re missing an ingredient, etc.)

You learn to triage very well when necessary and make adjustments on the fly. You can’t freak out over every situation that comes up. You have to pick your battles. Keep calm as much as possible. Every busy service is stressful, but if you let yourself lean into that, you’ll never get through it.

A celebrity in Toledo comes to your restaurant, what are you making?

I’m from the school of, it’s about you not me. We’ve had celebrities dine with us, but we let their experience be calm and private.

Walk through your home cooking routine – breakfast, lunch, dinner

I like cooking for others. For myself, I’m pretty simple. When I get home from work I’ll make a fried egg sandwich with yellow mustard, American cheese and an onion roll. It’s classic. But I prefer to cook for others.

What utensil must you have?

A good spoon. Not a stirring spoon, but a plating spoon. I’m very specific about the spoons I like, they can’t be too deep, they need to have the right shape and they need to fit comfortably in my hand.

What dish on your menu has the craziest backstory (inspiration/creation wise)?

One of the dishes that just came back to our menu is a baked Mexican hot chocolate. I used to make this dessert years ago at Diva Restaurant. At that point in my life, I didn’t really write down recipes – they were all in my head. After Diva closed and we opened Registry, people kept asking me to bring this dish back. But I couldn’t remember the recipe at all. I had to reinvent it, and I made it vegan. So now it’s a vegan, gluten free dessert, but it has the same flavor profile. If I could ever get my hands on or remember that original recipe, I would like to try to make that again.

How far will you go for an ingredient?

I’ve driven to Ann Arbor for one ingredient before. Sourcing your ingredients is really important. My dad, bless his heart, has driven out to Huron to pick things up for me on a number of occasions, so I really appreciate that. Finding the right ingredients for what you’re doing is really important.

What chef inspires you the most?

Yotam Ottolenghi. I like his flavor profile, I like his style of cooking, he’s just a really innovative chef. It’s not innovative like modernist, but innovative in using simple ingredients. I really admire his cuisine.

Eric Kish Joel Liptack Victor Vermeulen

Photo by Kelli Miller

Rosie’s Italian Grille & Rosaria’s On Third

606 N McCord Road

419-866-5007

rosiesitaliangrille.com

135 W. Third St.

567-686-7644

Rosariason3rd.com

How do you respond to high pressure situations (i.e. a vendor doesn’t bring dough for bread, you’re missing an ingredient, etc.)

Joel: I put my head down and I push through.

Eric: You have to be calm and get through it. There’s no reason to panic.

Vic: Keep a cool head, keep on top of your guys and trust the people around you.

A celebrity in Toledo comes to your restaurant, what are you making?

Vic: Anything we normally make.

Joel: We treat everyone like a celebrity. But as a chef, I would go toward a dish that is mine on the menu. The honey goat chicken on the Rosie’s menu is my baby.

Eric: We have a lot of different options so it’s really up to them.

Vic: We try to cater to both markets, fancy or family-friendly.

Walk through your home cooking routine – breakfast, lunch, dinner

Joel: Fried bologna. I go through kicks, but as basic and close to what a college kid would eat.

Eric: I don’t have a routine, just whatever comes up.

Vic: I usually cook at home on my days off. My go-tos are Indian curries.

What utensil must you have?

Joel: Tongs, or a dry, white towel.

Eric: A wet towel.

Joel: He’s the only chef I’ve ever worked with who has a wet towel at all times.

What dish on your menu has the craziest backstory (inspiration/creation wise)?

Eric: Probably Mama’s Bread. Rosie’s opened in 1981, and it was a little deli/gameroom on Sylvania Avenue. 20-30 people would line up at the door, and they wondered how they could get these people food while they were waiting. So they made this Mama’s Bread and started passing it out, and then people wanted to buy it. But they couldn’t sell it because it wasn’t on the menu, so they put it on the menu. It’s our number one selling item.

How far will you go for an ingredient?

Vic: The nice thing is, we don’t have to go super far. We have really talented purveyors around here that care about us and the business.

What do other chefs do that make you cringe?

Joel: The stereotypical angry chef.

What chef inspires you the most?

Joel: Not to get sappy, but Eric. I’ve learned most of what I know from him.

Vic: I’ve learned a lot from Eric, too. He’s very good at teaching me how to handle situations and stress. As far as famous chefs go, Eric Ripert is someone I look up to a lot.

Eric: If I watch TV, Bobby Flay. I don’t pay attention to that stuff though.

How many people do you need in your kitchen to make it sing?

Eric: On a busy night, 11.

Joel: 11-12.

Moussa Salloukh

Photo by Kelli Miller

Souk Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar

139 S. Huron St.

567-777-7685

Soukkitchenbar.com

How do you respond to high pressure situations (i.e. a vendor doesn’t bring dough for bread, you’re missing an ingredient, etc.)

All the situations are different. If it’s a Friday or Saturday it’s a little rough. I think I respond a lot better under those situations – you just have to make it happen.

A celebrity in Toledo comes to your restaurant, what are you making?

My lamb shank or my rack of lamb. They’re two signature items and I’m a lamb guy.

Walk through your home cooking routine – breakfast, lunch, dinner

I think we have fun with opening up the refrigerator and creating something out of nothing. That’s kind of our thing. I don’t really plan. There’s always a nice presentation – even if we’re just at home, it will be decked out.

What utensil must you have?

A slotted spoon. It’s just one of those things that comes in use all the time.

What dish on your menu has the craziest backstory (inspiration/creation wise)?

The Kafta Egg Rolls. I wanted to do something fun with lamb, and I looked out of the corner of my eye and saw egg roll wrappers in the cooler, and that’s how it was born.

How far will you go for an ingredient?

I’ll drive two hours if I need to. I had a customer who recently passed away, who would always come in and wanted the fresh cut fries from my former restaurant. So she’d come in, I’d run across to the market and get fries for her, even during a busy Saturday shift.

What do other chefs do that make you cringe?

When they aren’t hygienic.

What chef inspires you the most?

Local, I’m very good friends with Kengo Kato, and he inspired me and talked me into coming downtown. Also, the famous Italian Chef Massimo Bottura, because he’s so full of life and animated and I love Italian cooking.

How many people do you need in your kitchen to make it sing?

Four.

Don McCluskey

Photo by Kelli Miller

Ye Olde Durty Bird



2 S. St. Clair St.

419-243-2473

Yeoldedurtybird.com

How do you respond to high pressure situations (i.e. a vendor doesn’t bring dough for bread, you’re missing an ingredient, etc.)

Usually I just find a solution for the problem. If anything, I just run out to the store and get what we’re missing.

A celebrity in Toledo comes to your restaurant, what are you making?

From our menu, some of our signature dishes like our mac and cheese, our in-house made reubens or lamb sliders, homemade bread pudding or chili, depending on the person.

Walk through your home cooking routine – breakfast, lunch, dinner

I don’t have a normal routine for that, but coffee, an omelet for breakfast, a half sandwich for lunch and I just bought a brand new smoker, so I’ve been having a lot of smoked meats lately.

What utensil must you have?

A good, sharp knife.

What dish on your menu has the craziest backstory (inspiration/creation wise)?

The Durty Chili Mac. It started off as employees mixing it up together, and chili mac is big in the Ohio area, so it kept going from there.

How far will you go for an ingredient?

We haven’t had a lot of issues lately, but every once in a while I have to go as far as Amazon.

What do other chefs do that make you cringe?

Not being hands on or not involved with the team, taking responsibility.

What chef inspires you the most?

I’ve worked for quite a few, but recently, I’ve been looking more into Anthony Bourdain lately, and there’s always Gordon Ramsey.

How many people do you need in your kitchen to make it sing?

Seven, especially during a rush.

Steve Smith

Photo by Kelli Miller

Mancy’s Italian Grill

5453 Monroe St.

419-882-9229

mancysitalian.com

How do you respond to high pressure situations (i.e. a vendor doesn’t bring dough for bread, you’re missing an ingredient, etc.)

I address it immediately. I’m a very calm person, so I don’t get worked up.

A celebrity in Toledo comes to your restaurant, what are you making?

Right now, we’re running a short rib. So whatever our short rib is.

Walk through your home cooking routine – breakfast, lunch, dinner

It depends on the season. Big batches of chili, chili macs. I’ve been cooking at home a lot more recently.

What utensil must you have?

A good knife.

How far will you go for an ingredient?

Not too far. I try to source locally as much as I can.

What do other chefs do that make you cringe?

Throw things, scream, have temper tantrums. I’m super laid back so I don’t like any of that.

What chef inspires you the most?

I worked at the Duquesne Club in Pittsburgh, and Chef Coughenour really influenced me and showed me different ways of doing things.

How many people do you need in your kitchen to make it sing?

As many as I can get my hands on.

Ben Gorsha

Photo by Kelli Miller

Ciao!

6064 Monroe St.

419-882-6014

ciaorestaurant.com

How do you respond to high pressure situations (i.e. a vendor doesn’t bring dough for bread, you’re missing an ingredient, etc.)

Very calmly. It’s all about solving the problem.

A celebrity in Toledo comes to your restaurant, what are you making?

Depends on their preference. I’m a steak person, so some kind of filet or lamb chop.

Walk through your home cooking routine – breakfast, lunch, dinner

I have two kids, so I make food for everyone. Breakfast, french toast, bacon, eggs. Lunch, I try to keep it simple with sandwiches. For dinner, I’ll make some kind of stir fry.

What utensil must you have?

Tongs.

What dish on your menu has the craziest backstory (inspiration/creation wise)?

Our sausage tortellini. We were doing a menu revamp, and our corporate chef had four different sausage pasta recipes. Halfway through the tasting with our owner and CFO, he asked me to throw together a sausage pasta to have something back there, and they picked mine.

How far will you go for an ingredient?

Personally, not that far. One ingredient is not worth sacrificing the quality of service we give. But if we need something, I’ll go pretty far if it’s essential.

What do other chefs do that make you cringe?

Not treat their staff right.

What chef inspires you the most?

Anthony Bourdain.

How many people do you need in your kitchen to make it sing?

Me and five others.

Jesse Hagen

Photo by Kelli Miller

Mancy’s Steakhouse



953 Phillips Ave.

419-476-4154

Mancyssteakhouse.com



How do you respond to high pressure situations (i.e. a vendor doesn’t bring dough for bread, you’re missing an ingredient, etc.)

Roll with it. “The end of the day always comes.”

A celebrity in Toledo comes to your restaurant, what are you making?

Day aged strip steak.

Walk through your home cooking routine – breakfast, lunch, dinner

I’m here 10 am to 10 pm five days a week, or whatever my kid wants.

What utensil must you have?

Chef’s knife.

How far will you go for an ingredient?

How much gas do I have in my truck?

What chef inspires you the most?

Former Mancy’s Chef Mike Rosendaul.

How many people do you need in your kitchen to make it sing?

14.

Brandon Busby

Photo by Kelli Miller

Shorty’s True American Roadhouse

5111 Monroe St.

419-841-9505

Shortystoledo.com

How do you respond to high pressure situations (i.e. a vendor doesn’t bring dough for bread, you’re missing an ingredient, etc.)

Pep talk with my team. There’s always a work around.

A celebrity in Toledo comes to your restaurant, what are you making?

Chuck Short Ribs.

What utensil must you have?

Sharp knife and a Sharpie.

How far will you go for an ingredient?

Upper Iowa.

What do other chefs do that make you cringe?

Put cream in their Alfredo.

Sammi DeSelms

Photo by Photo Dave Photography

Basil Pizza & Wine Bar

3145 Hollister Lane

419-873-6218

Basilpizzaandwinebar.com

How do you respond to high pressure situations (i.e. a vendor doesn’t bring dough for bread, you’re missing an ingredient, etc.)

Message the vendor or call.

A celebrity in Toledo comes to your restaurant, what are you making?

Scallops.

Walk through your home cooking routine – breakfast, lunch, dinner

I don’t really make much at home – I’m vegetarian.

What utensil must you have?

Rubber spatula.

What dish on your menu has the craziest backstory (inspiration/creation wise)?

We do a themed menu every two weeks.

How far will you go for an ingredient?

We do go to Ann Arbor for mushrooms at Stoney Creek mushrooms, and get our bread at Zingerman’s.

What do other chefs do that make you cringe?

Not wearing gloves.

What chef inspires you the most?

Bobby Flay.

How many people do you need in your kitchen to make it sing?

Six would be a perfect harmony.

Aaron Stahl

Photo by Photo Dave Photography

Nagoya Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi



6190 Levis Commons Blvd.

419-931-8400

Nagoyaohio.com

How do you respond to high pressure situations (i.e. a vendor doesn’t bring dough for bread, you’re missing an ingredient, etc.)

The best you can do is pivot and figure out what you can make work.

A celebrity in Toledo comes to your restaurant, what are you making?

I make an herb crusted lamb with wine reduction I’m really proud of.

Walk through your home cooking routine – breakfast, lunch, dinner

Something easy, a lot of meal prep. Weekdays I’m tired when I get home.

What utensil must you have?

Plating spoon.

What dish on your menu has the craziest backstory (inspiration/creation wise)?

The Baked Grouper: the kitchen manager and I were throwing around ideas for the menu change and it worked.

How far will you go for an ingredient?

An hour or two if I really need it, or call on my relationships with other vendors.

What do other chefs do that make you cringe?

Cooking the green part of the green onion.

What chef inspires you the most?

Anthony Bourdain started it, but having worked for 3 Michelin Star Chef Dominique Crenn in San Francisco (Atelier Crenn) gave me a new appreciation for farm to table.

Kengo Kato

Photo by Kelli Miller

Shobu by Kengo



Hollywood Casino

1968 Miami St.

419-661-5066

hollywoodcasinotoledo.com

Owner, Kengo Sushi & Yakitori

Kato Ramen

How do you respond to high pressure situations (i.e. a vendor doesn’t bring dough for bread, you’re missing an ingredient, etc.)

I step outside for a few minutes, take a deep breath, come back in and back to the sketch book. We always get through it as a team.

A celebrity in Toledo comes to your restaurant, what are you making?

Definitely a soup using our Dashi, then a full selection of that day’s fresh sushi.

Walk through your home cooking routine – breakfast, lunch, dinner

I don’t get to cook too often, but on Sundays I like to go through our refrigerator and take all the leftovers and create something new with it.

What utensil must you have?

Chopsticks and a knife.

What dish on your menu has the craziest backstory (inspiration/creation wise)?

Scallops with uni cream sauce. I first made it for a friend who refused to eat uni.

How far will you go for an ingredient?

As far as I need to.

What do other chefs do that make you cringe?

Not wiping their knife and cutting board.

What chef inspires you the most?

Not a chef, but my dad (Papa K) and my mother.

How many people do you need in your kitchen to make it sing?

Five. Each person has an instrumental role.