Wednesday, October 4, 2023
Kato Ramen Celebrates One-Year Anniversary

By Riley Runnells
Kato Ramen, brainchild of Kengo Sushi & Yakitori owner, Kengo Kato, is celebrating its one year anniversary with a party.

Kato Ramen opened one year ago on Oct. 4, 2022, so for this milestone celebration, the restaurant invited customers to engage with it.

@adamsstreetpublishing

To celebrate its one year milestone, Kato Ramen partnered with the YWCA to accept item and monetary donations🍜❤️ #foryoupage #fyp #ramen #oneyear #katoramen

♬ original sound – emmy

From 11 am to 7 pm on Oct. 4, guests could buy $3 Kirin Drafts, eat some sushi handrolls and play the K Team Style Wheel of Fortune.

The prize wheel for YWCA donations.

Additionally, the business partnered with the YWCA to provide support. Customers could donate $5 or bring an item from the accepted donation list to get a chance to spin the prize wheel and win.

“My wife and I, but especially my wife, are a big part of the YWCA,” Kato said. “It’s a great organization that helps domestic violence survivors with emergency resources in the area. We try to do a lot – we always could do more, but we did a back to school charity drive with them a few months ago, so we thought it would be a good opportunity.”

Kato said it was a lot of fun planning the event, and particularly praised his Kato Ramen team for their hard work.

“They’re my family,” Kato said.

The staff works hard during Kato Ramen’s one year party.

Though Kato Ramen has many menu items for people to find something they’ll like, Kato emphasizes that the focus is always ramen, which they make sure to create authentically for customers to enjoy.

Ultimately, Kato and the staff are proud of what the restaurant represents, and the work they’ve done in the past year.

“It’s a milestone,” Kato said. “We named it after my last name which we take great pride in. We’re just very proud of this – it’s been a great, blessed one year.”

Kato Ramen, 40 S St Clair St., 419-469-8929, katoramen.com.

Riley Runnells

