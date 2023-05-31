June 2023 Food News

Enjoy The 40th Annual Whitehouse Cherry Fest

Whitehouse’s 40th annual Cherry Fest June 8, 9 and 10 allows cherry lovers to experience the tart sweet fruit with a cherry pie eating contest, a parade, 5k races for all ages and much more. For more information, visit 40th Annual Cherry Festival on Facebook. 6751 Providence St., Whitehouse.

Hannon’s Block Hosts Italian Wine Dinner

Toledo is gearing up for the Italian Bowl on July 1, and local eateries are honoring the event with specialty Italian dinners. Hannon’s Block will host an Italian Wine Dinner on Tuesday, June 13 at 5 pm to experience a chef-inspired dinner with a tasting of Italian wine. Check out the Italian Bowl XLII website for other Italian dinners happening in preparation for the bowl. Hannon’s Block, 619 Monroe St., downtown Toledo.

Higher Grounds Coffee

Higher Grounds Coffee is partnering with the YWCA to empower women, one cup at a time. Patrons can support the YWCA of Northwest Ohio with every bag purchased when $5 is donated to the cause of keeping women safe from violence. The YWCA is raising money to renovate its 1950s building and to create a safe, welcoming facility with increased service capacity. To learn more about the cause or to buy a bag of grounds, visit highergroundstrading.com/products/ywca-empower-blend.