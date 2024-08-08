Italian Wine Tasting at Souk Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar

Join Souk Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar for a special Italian Table Wine Event on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 4 pm to 6pm.

Chef Moussa has planned an exquisite dining experience for guests.

Guests will enjoy a family-style wine paired with delicious dishes crafted by Chef Moussa to complement the exquisite Italian wines perfectly.

All the wines available for tasting are imported from small-production Italian wineries.

The following wines will be offered for guests to ‘savor’ at the wine tasting event: two white wines, a Vermentino from Sardinia and a Verdicchio from Marche; two red wines, a Sicilian Etna Rosso and an Aglianico from Bascilita; and a Tuscan Rosé.

Tickets for the event cost $65 per person. Spots are filling up quickly for this unique wine-tasting event. Reserve your seat by calling 567-777-7685.

Souk Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar, located on 139 S. Huron St., has been serving up delicious authentic Mediterranean cuisine in Toledo’s Warehouse District since 2019.

Their menu options are updated seasonally giving Chef Moussa the chance to showcase his culinary talents, “crafting dishes that showcase the freshest ingredients, authentic Mediterranean spices, and his own innovations,” Souk wrote on its website. “Whether you’re in the mood for a marinated lamb shank, hummus the way it’s supposed to be enjoyed, or traditional Lebanese kibbeh nayeh, our menu is your playground.”

For more information on Souk’s Italian Wine Table Event, visit soukkitchenbar.com/all-events/italian-table-wine-event.